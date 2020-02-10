NextEra Energy: Betting On A Renewable Future

While renewables like solar are becoming increasingly cost-effective, there are still risks associated with these emerging technologies.

The energy industry is rapidly transforming as new energy and grid technologies emerge. NextEra Energy (NEE) is well-positioned to take advantage of the changing energy landscape. NextEra Energy, which is a holding company that includes NextEra Energy Resources, Florida Power & Light (NYSE:FPL), and Gulf Power Company, is heavily invested in the most promising emerging energy technologies.

While NextEra Energy missed Q4 estimates, the company is still experiencing steady growth. The company grew its revenue 4.6% Y/Y to $4.59 billion and reported an impressive GAAP net income of $975 million. NextEra Energy will likely outperform competitors as the company is well-situated to capture growth in burgeoning energy markets.

NextEra Energy has been a consistently strong performer over the past few years.

Data by YCharts

Solid Presence in Emerging Markets

While utilities and energy companies are generally not known for being innovative, NextEra Energy is embracing technological change at every level. The company's NextEra Energy Resources subsidiary added an impressive ~5.8 GW to its backlog and commissioned ~2.7 GW of solar, wind, repowering projects, and storage. Given how promising solar and storage are in particular, NextEra Energy's investments into these sectors should pay off moving forward.

Solar PV, in particular, is one of the most promising emerging energy technologies. Solar adoption has been growing at an exponential rate, albeit from a very small base. While solar adoption is still relatively low, its growth does not seem to be slowing down. In fact, solar PV now consistently ranks among the top energy technologies when it comes to new installed capacity.

Solar and wind have been growing at an incredible pace over the past few decades.

Source: BloombergNEF

The company's Florida Power & Light announced a 30-by-30 plan with the ambitious goal of installing a stunning 30 million solar panels by 2030. This translates to roughly 10 GW of solar capacity, which would make Florida a solar powerhouse. NextEra Energy would also further cement its status as one of the most dominant solar energy plays, which is incredibly impressive given that the company is also heavily involved in other energy sectors like fossil fuels.

Given that solar PV is based on semiconductor technology, it is not surprising to see exponential improvements in solar PV similar to those experienced in other semiconductor industries. NextEra Energy clearly sees the potential of solar as is evident in its growing emphasis on the sector. While renewables like solar and wind have enormous potential, one of the historical downsides of these technologies have been the lack of baseload power.

The plummeting cost of energy storage, particularly in lithium-ion batteries, is making baseload power far less of an issue for renewables. As increasingly cost-effective energy storage hits the markets, solar and wind are becoming far more viable. NextEra Energy clearly recognizes this as it is becoming one of the leaders in energy storage. The company is even starting to view energy storage as a standalone business.

NextEra Energy is regularly adding hundreds of megawatts of storage capacity to its businesses. By building a strong energy storage infrastructure, NextEra Energy will have a competitive edge on other utilities and power companies moving forward. As more investments pour into energy storage R&D as a result of growing EV and renewable demand, NextEra Energy should be increasingly well-situated moving forward.

Solar, wind, and storage are becoming increasingly viable energy technologies.

Source: shutterstock

Strengthening Financials

NextEra Energy is continuing to show strength on the financial front. The company's adjusted earnings per share of $8.37 represents 8.7% growth over 2018. In 2019, the company also had a total shareholder return of ~43%, outperforming the S&P 500 Utilities Index. NextEra Energy experienced an average CAGR of 8.5% over the past 15 years and continues to rank among the top performers in the power industry.

The company is also making strides at its recently acquired Gulf Power. NextEra Energy was able to improve the operational cost-effectiveness at Gulf Power by 20% from $32/retail MWh to $25/retail MWh. Gulf Power also experienced an adjusted earnings growth of 25% Y/Y. NextEra Energy likely continue to see solid results as the company focuses on operational efficiency and emerging energy sectors.

Risks

NextEra Energy's massive investments into emerging energy sectors like solar, wind, and storage does not come without risks. While such emerging technologies are incredibly promising, they are still somewhat untested over the long-term. For instance, there have been growing concerns around the safety of battery storage as a growing number of battery-related accidents have occurred. However, such accidents occur at a small enough rate that the technology still appears to be incredibly sound.

Moreover, modern solar panels have not been around long enough to truly know their long-term efficacy. While lab tests have shown that solar panels generally do not deteriorate much over the years, it is hard to know without long-term real-world testing. If panel efficiency ends up deteriorating much faster than expected,, large solar farms could quickly become unprofitable.

Given that NextEra Energy is planning to install a whopping 10 GW of solar at Florida Power & Light alone, NextEra Energy is banking on the fact that solar technology is sound over the long-term. So far, there has not been any major indicators that solar panel technology will underperform in any significant manner over the long-term.

Conclusion

Renewables like solar are rapidly becoming more cost-effective than even cheap fossil fuels like coal. NextEra Energy's investments into natural gas will help ease the transition towards renewables as natural gas is more cost-effective and cleaner than most other fossil fuels. With renewable technology advancing at a lightning pace and increasingly strict environmental policies, it is clear that the energy industry is shifting towards renewables.

NextEra Energy still has more room to grow even at its current market capitalization of $129 billion and forward P/E ratio of 29. The company consistently produces great returns and is one of the most forward-looking power companies in the industry. In the likely scenario that NextEra Energy's big bets in emerging technologies like solar and storage payoff, NextEra Energy should continue to see upward momentum.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.