Whirlpool's Earnings Puts Pressure On Home Depot

I provide an options strategies for bulls so as to be long while hedging the downside risk.

Despite this, some analyses support a long position on HD over earnings, as it usually outperforms during the first quarter, rising an average of 6%.

On the back of Whirlpool's earnings, expectations are raised for HD, making earnings surprises more difficult to accomplish.

When I last looked at Home Depot (HD) I noticed that the Q3 earnings report implied a quarterly improvement in sentiment, giving upward pressure to the stock. I mentioned that the December selloff was unjustified and a buying opportunity. Personally, I bought the down gap and closed my trade once the gap filled, to the tune of 300% ROI:

Now I find myself at a bit of an impasse. Whirlpool (WHR) comps are correlated to HD’s, and WHR recently reported strong earnings. Yet I shorted WHR after earnings (which is going quite well for me), making me question whether I should go short on HD before earnings, while it’s at a relative high.

After looking at the company, I found it to be a “white swan” play on earnings, as described below (from the Exposing Earnings handbook):

White Swans

These are stocks that will likely rise after earnings but if they miss on earnings or report weak guidance will take a significant hit.

You can play White Swans in two ways. You can play the probability model, going long, but doing so with an options strategy that limits the downside loss.

Alternatively, you can play kurtosis, going short and hoping for a big win. You need not significantly hedge the upside because the upside movement will usually not be large.

In short, I believe that HD should be strong through earnings, but the risk/reward is in favor of the bears. In trading earnings, I have found (and the literature supports this) that when peers release strong earnings, the target company tends to underperform. So a strong WHR earnings should further push HD’s earnings play risk/reward curve more in favor of the bears, partly because expectations are raised for HD, making earnings surprises more difficult to accomplish.

I wanted to know whether HD showed a similar pattern of a spike in short volume, as WHR did after earnings (one of my reasons for shorting):

(Source: Naked Short Report)

But unlike with WHR, HD has seen lower short volume:

(Source: Naked Short Report)

Usually, this is a good sign into earnings. However, the lack of shorts does again shift the risk/reward in favor of the bears, due to the lower possibility of a short squeeze.

Looking at HD’s balance sheet, I saw a company very similar to WHR’s. We have a company with a fair value, strong dividends, with only the problem of high debt-to-equity. However, unlike with WHR, which has a slightly negative earnings growth, HD’s earnings trend shows strong, nearly linear, growth:

(Source: Simply Wall St)

Yet the recent retardation of EPS growth combined with heightened debt again points to a heightened risk/reward for the bullish side of this trade.

(Source: Simply Wall St)

In my earnings trading experience (and I look at earnings trades multiple times per day), stocks such as these have more downside pressure than upside. However, a quick turnaround in earnings could imply a reversal of the increasing debt-to-equity ratio, helping HD rally. Usually, however, a rising debt-to-equity ratio is a momentum trend, and calling that turnaround point proves unwieldy without any fundamental or macro changes supporting such a prediction.

At present, HD should be working to reduce its debt, but we have not seen this. The company’s liabilities also exceed its assets, implying negative shareholder equity – much more problematic than debt alone. This puts even the company’s dividend in question.

This, in turn, puts HD at a significant opportunity cost compared to companies offering similar dividend yields but with strong balance sheets. A poor earnings report could easily drive HD’s investors toward safer blue-chip companies. The relative high in the stock price further makes a HD hold through earnings dangerous, especially when considering the earnings expectation bar being set higher after WHR’s strong earnings.

The above mostly explains the “taking a significant downside hit on bad earnings” part of the white swan concept. However, other analyses support the “likely rising on earnings” aspect of the white swan concept. For example, seasonal analyses support a long position on HD, as it usually outperforms during the first quarter, rising an average of 6%, including earnings.

In addition, HD’s rallies usually hold quite well. While this is not true for all stocks, HD’s higher highs usually lead to even higher highs. We usually do not want to enter the long side of an earnings trade when a stock is trading near highs, but my backtests show that HD often makes its resistance breakouts at earnings, not before earnings, meaning HD bulls should be long before earnings.

From a statistical perspective, HD should move upward on earnings. However, for those holding stock, the risk/reward curve is against you. With probability favoring the bulls and risk/reward favoring the bears, bulls should use options to go long into this trade.

Here is my recommendation:

Buy 2x Mar20 $235 calls Sell 1x Feb28 $240 call

If you are very confident in HD before earnings, you can buy back the short call. However, keeping that short call through earnings does not cap your upside and instead helps you hedge against (1) a downside movement (2) time decay, and (3) a volatility crush. Watch HD into earnings and decide to close or hold the short call as appropriate.

Happy trading!

Disclosure: I am/we are short WHR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.