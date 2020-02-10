Simon Property Group Acquires Taubman: Why This Is A Game Changer

On Monday morning, Simon Property Group (SPG) announced that they would be buying out Taubman (TCO) in an all-cash deal. In this report I analyze the details and explain the potential motivations for SPG to enter the deal. I reiterate my conviction buy ratings for SPG and class A mall REITs.

The News

SPG, a core holding in the Best of Breed portfolio, has announced that they will be acquiring TCO for $52.50 per share in cash. SPG would own 80% of TCO with the Taubman family owning the remaining 20%. The $52.50 buyout offer represents a 51% premium to the previous closing price and 100% premium to the price prior to the buyout rumors. SPG has stated that they intend to fund the acquisition with $3.6 billion in liquidity, so I expect that SPG will issue unsecured debt soon.

The Details

TCO has 61.2 million in common shares outstanding, but also another 27.3 million shares outstanding currently owned by the Taubman family, for a total of 88.7 million shares outstanding (the numbers do not add up due to other dilutive securities). SPG is buying 80% of the company, or 70.96 million shares - this gets us to a $3.7 billion market cap, very close to the $3.6 billion number cited by SPG in their press release. The remaining $100 million is to be funded with stock.

SPG indicated that the deal should be immediately accretive to funds from operations (‘FFO’) by at least 3%. Let’s check the math on this. TCO reported $327.1 million in total AFFO in 2019. 80% ownership would net SPG $261.7 million in AFFO at their share, so they paid for TCO for a 14 times AFFO multiple. SPG is buying TCO with cash - let’s assume that they fund the acquisition with $3.6 billion in unsecured debt at a 3.33% interest rate (the average on their portfolio and likely conservative). “True” FFO attributable to SPG would then be $142.9 million. That’s about 3.2% of the $4.272 billion in FFO that SPG reported in 2019. In other words, if SPG was guiding for $12.33 in FFO per share in 2020, then they might now instead achieve $12.72 in FFO per share. It is worth noting that this was accretive to FFO due to the assumption that SPG will allow its leverage to rise upon acquiring TCO.

How will this acquisition impact SPG’s debt metrics? TCO has $6.76 billion in total debt - SPG will assume 80% of that, or $5.41 billion for a total of $9.0 billion in debt including the $3.6 billion to fund the acquisition. TCO generated $836.9 million in total NOI in 2019 - SPG gets 80% or $669.5 million. For those interested, this represents a 7.4% cap rate on the acquisition. Adjusting out non-same center NOI, SPG would get $614.5 million in NOI for an acquisition cap rate of 6.8%. Following the acquisition, SPG would have $40.2 billion in debt versus $6.46 billion in total NOI, for debt to NOI of 6.22 times. This leverage ratio is far from concerning and I doubt that SPG will have significant if any repercussions to interest rates following the transaction.

Why?

While the acquisition is accretive to FFO due to being funded with debt, why would SPG want to buy out TCO at a 50% premium to their stock price, and 100% premium to their stock price prior to the buyout rumors? TCO has the highest quality mall portfolio as measured by tenant sales psf with its average coming in at $876 in 2019, and $972 for US properties. This acquisition would boost the quality of SPG’s properties. But with malls trading at distressed cap rates across the board, this alone does not fully explain the acquisition.

My take is that SPG will benefit from significant synergies. Whereas TCO has an operating expense profile (excluding depreciation and amortization) of around 45%, SPG has a much leaner operation at around 30%. More importantly, SPG can accelerate redevelopment project spend at TCO given its high free cash flow generation. Consider this: whereas TCO spent $280 million on development activity in 2019, SPG spent $360 million on share repurchases alone. SPG has historically utilized share repurchases in times when permit delays limited their ability to spend free cash flow - with more avenues for redevelopment at TCO, this will no longer be a problem.

We finally got our answers for why SPG did not repurchase any stock in the fourth quarter of 2019 and perhaps more importantly, why SPG has maintained such a conservative leverage profile in recent years. While some could have made the argument that SPG was being too conservative in the past to the benefit of debt holders and detriment of shareholders, this latest transaction now justifies the previous conservatism and more. As usual, best of breed does right by shareholders.

What This Means For Macerich

Shares of Macerich (MAC) jumped around 10% on the news. What does this transaction mean for MAC?

At first glance, you’d think that MAC actually would trade lower, as this transaction removes the most obvious suitor for an acquisition of MAC. SPG seems unlikely to make a move for MAC anytime soon, as they would need time to digest the extra leverage and ensure that the TCO transaction passes anh antitrust issues. That said, I wouldn’t rule out a merger in the future - SPG unbelievably still has the balance sheet to make it happen.

Following this transaction, MAC is now the only pure-play “trophy mall” portfolio on the market. SPG just paid for TCO at a 6.8% cap rate - based on that valuation, MAC would trade at $31.50 per share. If there were other potential buyers of trophy mall portfolios aside from SPG, now they only have MAC to choose from (previously TCO was an alternative). At the very least, this transaction has brought attention to the value in A-malls - it remains unclear if this will put a “bottom” to the bleeding in mall REIT stock prices.

Conclusion

This acquisition of TCO can only be described as blockbuster news, if only because of the bitter history between the two companies. I am optimistic that in spite of the premium paid for TCO shares, the deal will still be worthwhile for SPG as they have multiple levers to pull in the form of pruning expenses and ramping up redevelopment costs. I remain bullish on MAC even though this news appears to remove a key M&A thesis. I reiterate my conviction buy ratings for SPG and MAC.

(Tipranks: buy SPG, buy MAC)

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPG, MAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: DISCLAIMER: Julian Lin is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. While the information in his articles and his comments on SeekingAlpha.com or elsewhere may seem like financial advice, it is not, and it is provided for information purposes only. Do your own research or seek the advice of a qualified professional. You are responsible for your own investment decisions.