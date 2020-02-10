U.S. Jobs Market - Growing Nicely, No Slowdown Yet

We must assume that the underlying economy continues to tick over and is likely to continue doing so.

The labour market continues to tick over nicely, we're seeing no sign of a significant slowdown in hiring.

All expansions end at some point

An old phrase is that economic expansions don't die of old age. Something happens to bring them to an end. Perhaps, as last time it's the spillover from the collapse of a speculative bubble. Or more normally, inflation rears its ugly head and the Fed stamps on it - and the expansion - by raising interest rates.

We do know that the end will come at some point, just not when. Of course, if macroeconomic conditions change, then we're going to have to change our investment strategy and quite probably rather rapidly. So, we're on the look out for anything that tells us things are about to turn.

With employment, it would be a slowdown in job creation. Not because that in itself signals a recession - although clearly mass unemployment would do that. Rather, if more people can't be found to move into jobs that are available, then that means we're really, finally, at full employment. That means real wages will rise strongly and we'd expect a feed through of that into inflation - and then here comes the Fed.

So, otherwise good economic conditions but no job creation, that's what we're trying to spy. For it would mean that the Fed will be starting to get an itchy finger on that interest rate button.

We're not there yet for we've still got that job creation happening.

ADP employment numbers

ADP is a payroll processing firm and it's easy enough to make a guess at new employment numbers by counting how many new payrolls they're processing each month. This is a good guide to what the official numbers will be. True, last month it was a bit over the top for technical reasons, but it's still a good guide.

Private sector employment increased by 291,000 jobs from December to January, according to the January ADP National Employment Report.

That's a welcome surprise on the upside. We'd all thought the expansion was getting a bit elderly to produce that for us.

(ADP employment report from Moody's Analytics)

Unemployment claims

We also have the official unemployment claims numbers. This is new claims for unemployment insurance for the week:

In the week ending February 1, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 202,000, a decrease of 15,000 from the previous week's revised level. The previous week's level was revised up by 1,000 from 216,000 to 217,000. The 4-week moving average was 211,750, a decrease of 3,000 from the previous week's revised average.

(Unemployment insurance claims from Moody's Analytics)

This is staying down at the generational lows we've been getting used to this past year or two. The last time we saw numbers like this was in the late 1960s when the workforce was about half the size. The rate, as opposed to the number, is about half the best we've seen in my lifetime therefore.

Challenger jobs

We also have a different report, the Challenger one. This is announced layoffs - so really only covers larger employers.

Job cuts increased sharply to 67,735 in January, more than double the figure a month earlier and 28% higher than the figure a year earlier. Technology and retail posted the largest layoffs, accounting for more than one-third of total job cuts. While the production stoppage of Boeing’s 737 MAX juiced job cuts slightly, corporate restructuring and branch closings remain the dominant reasons for layoff announcements.

It's necessary to understand the bias to this number. It's only really ever large corporates. Small companies don't report to anyone centrally when they drop labor. That might turn up in the unemployment claims, but it's not going to in some number like the Challenger one. And if we're honest about it, the idea that large companies are dropping labor while small companies aren't doesn't worry us at all.

Piecing it together

We're worried - OK, we could be worried - if the economy in general is in good shape and growing but jobs aren't being created - not being created because employers can't find people to fill them. This would be the prelude to the normal reason for an American recession to happen - shortage of labor leading to inflation and the Fed raising rates, inducing a recession, to kill that inflation.

So, if we saw no job growth, we'd start to worry. Yet we are still seeing jobs growth. That labor is there to be hired - the party's not over yet.

My view

As I've been saying for some time now, the US economy is in a sweet spot. Monetary policy has got us to about where monetary policy can get us. To GDP growth at trend with approaching full employment and minimal inflation.

I can't see, given that it's working, any change to monetary policy at this time.

The investor view

We want to know when the Fed is going to - in that manner that central bankers are supposed to - take the punchbowl away by raising interest rates. It's not about to happen soon. Sure, there are possible outside events that could derail progress - coronavirus or severe jitters about the election. But within the system, there's nothing that's going wrong with the economy.

We should plan for no change in Fed policy - interest rates essentially - this year and certainly not before the summer.

