Snap-On: I Still Believe In A 2020 Breakout

I believe 2020 is going to be a good year as this attractively priced stock will get a much needed boost from a bottoming economy.

I have been looking forward to writing this article as the industrial company Snap-On (SNA) has been on my radar for many years. The stock is in a tricky situation as the price has not gone anywhere since 2015. Fortunately, fundamentals have been improving and the just-released fourth-quarter results show that total sales and organic sales were able to improve despite a very weak economy. With the economy on the verge of bottoming, I expect Snap-On to make a real attempt to break out of its prolonged sideways trend. We are not there yet, but 2020 could be the start of something big.

Source: Snap-on

Q4 Was Good Despite Economic Challenges

Normally, this is the point where I show you the (adjusted) earnings per share result, analyst expectations, and year-on-year growth rates. However, in this case, I think it is appropriate to start with a quick look at economic expectations. In the graph below, you see both future and current business expectations - from regional FED surveys. Both are starting to bottom with current business expectations starting to gain momentum. This has caused a rise in the well-known ISM manufacturing index, which hit 50.9 in January. This means that the economy is bottoming after peaking in 2018 and even showing signs of growth as every ISM value above 50.0 is indicating economic expansion.

Source: Author's Spreadsheets (Raw Data: Regional Manufacturing Surveys)

A lot of industrial companies have started to report contracting sales and earnings starting in the second half of 2019 as low economic growth has significantly hit orders and production rates. In the case of Snap-On, I am very happy to say that this was not the case.

The just-released fourth quarter continued what started years ago. Snap-On reported adjusted EPS of $3.08. This is exactly in line with expectations and 2% higher compared to the prior-year quarter. As you can see, the growth streak is alive, but 2019 has not seen a quarter with double-digit EPS growth.

Source: Estimize

In this case, I am happy that this positive result is not only caused by a lower share count. Sales growth significantly contributed to the result. For example, net sales improved by 0.3% while industrial production was down 0.9% in the fourth quarter as you can see below. Note that the leading indicators I showed you at the start of this article have a similar pattern as the industrial production growth rate below.

Net sales growth of 0.3% was supported by 0.6% higher organic sales and 0.4% higher sales through acquisitions. Negative currency translations turned out to be a 0.7% headwind. While currency translations are hard to blame on the company, I am very happy to see that organic sales growth is outperforming industrial sales by a wide margin. Adding to that, the commercial and industrial segment saw net sales growth of 2.7%. This includes 3.5% organic sales as power tools are doing well in Asia Pacific countries and in critical industries. Snap-On tools saw 1.3% higher organic sales as US franchise operations were outperforming a decline in international sales. Repair systems and information saw 1.5% lower organic sales as OEM dealerships generated significantly lower sales and more than offset gains in under-car equipment and diagnostic and repair information products.

Unfortunately, strong sales growth was partially offset by lower gross and operating margins. Gross profit margin fell from 48.0% to 47.2% due to higher sales in lower gross margin businesses and higher material and other costs. These headwinds were partially offset by benefits from Rapid Continuous Improvement (NYSE:RCI) initiatives. Operating expenses rose from 28.9% to 29.3% of total sales.

With that in mind, I want to highlight the bigger picture. As you can see, below Snap-On has not (visibly) grown its sales since 2018 when growth peaked. Moreover, margin growth started to peak slightly earlier and has resulted in a sideways trend in 2019.

Data by YCharts

I am saying this because I expect the current growth bottom to result in significantly higher sales and earnings. So far, earnings are being pressured as marginally higher sales are unable to offset higher input prices. Once the economy improves, I expect organic sales to accelerate and push up margins along with RCI initiatives.

Another thing I want to highlight is the fact that the ongoing fundamental improvement along with a sideways stock price has significantly improved the valuation. The PE ratio has declined from roughly 22 right after the stock ended its extended rally to currently 12.6. Price/sales has declined from 3.0 to currently 2.1. This decline is less significant than the drop in price/earnings as margins have improved as well - leveraging the bottom line.

Data by YCharts

Generally speaking, there is absolutely no guarantee that a stock is a good investment when the price/earnings ratio is low. One could even make the case that stocks are cheap for a reason. However, in this case, the price is not cheap because the stock dropped. The stock is cheap because fundamentals improved further while investors priced in slower economic growth by avoiding cyclical stocks.

I also like that analysts never downgraded the stock as the average price target has remained fairly consistent along with the stock price since 2017.

Source: MarketBeat

Takeaway

$140 and $180. These two stock price levels have been incredibly tough since 2015. If this trend continues, we are officially 5 years in a sideways trend after the stock absolutely ripped between 2009 and 2016 - adding more than 700%. At this point, it looks like investors have lost interest in the stock. However, I believe we are simply dealing with risk aversion towards industrial stocks as the economy has slowed significantly.

Source: FINVIZ

Nonetheless, Snap-On continued to report solid results despite seeing weaknesses in some business segments. This has caused margins to decline slightly as higher input prices offset sales gains. I believe Snap-On is going to get interesting as we are seeing signs of a growth bottom. If this turns into growth acceleration, I expect traders to rush to buy this attractively priced stock. If the stock rises above $180 this year, I think we are going to see a strong move towards $200 as there are way more reasons to be bullish compared to the failed breakout in 2018.

Stay tuned!

