Aurora Cannabis: A Difference Without A Distinction

The one new board member has overseen publicly traded companies with no consistent positive EPS, the other's experience seems limited to advertising.

The two new board members do not seem to have any notable experience in cutting costs - one of Aurora's main problems.

The outgoing CEO will not only remain as a board member, but will act as a "Senior Strategic Advisor," begging the question, where's the change?

Aurora Cannabis issued a press release suggesting that its CEO change and board expansion will change the company for the better.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) appeared to shake things up yesterday. Its CEO Terry Booth stepped down from the position, and Michael Singer, the company's executive chairman, stepped in as Interim CEO. The company also added two new board members, Lance Friedmann and Michael Detlefsen. The company suggested to investors that these changes would help the company focus on cutting costs and change for the better.

However, the outgoing CEO has not really gone anywhere. And, it does not appear that the two new board members will make a difference. One has overseen publicly traded companies with no consistent history of a positive EPS (in fact, one of these companies has consistently loss money), and the other appears to have no board experience other than advising companies on advertising. So, the changes mark a difference without a distinction.

The Outgoing CEO Remains

Outgoing CEO Terry Booth essentially built Aurora, only to then oversee its ongoing decline. It makes sense that he has stepped down as CEO, as many companies probably would have made the same change by now under similar circumstances.

However, the company made it clear that Mr. Booth will remain with the company. He will keep his board position, and also assume the position of "Senior Strategic Advisor."

Reading between the lines, we have to wonder if any change has occurred. Our take is that the CEO change was nothing more than a symbolic gesture for investors. We believe that Mr. Booth will continue to play a major role in determining the direction of the company. Our prior articles go into detail about that direction. For now, the following graph should suffice to summarize our thoughts.

The Two New Board Members Will Not Change Things

In a separate press release, Aurora announced a board expansion with the addition of two new independent board members, Lance Friedmann and Michael Detlefsen. Again, however, we do not see the change as significant.

We had a hard time finding any information on Lance Friedmann. Our search suggests that his experience is limited to being a senior vice president of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) and one of its subsidiaries (Mondelez assumed the food brands of former Kraft Foods). Aurora's press release suggests his focus has essentially been limited to advising Mondelez on marketing.

Aurora's problem is not getting the word out. Everyone already knows about Aurora. The company is already a notorious juggernaut in the world of failing pot stocks. So, we just do not see how Mr. Friedmann's non-board, vice officer, marketing experience is going to help Aurora cut costs.

The other new board member, Mr. Detlefsen, does have some board experience, in addition to management positions, as outlined in the press release. However, his experience as a board member of publicly traded companies seems to be limited to SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) and Phoenix Canada Oil Company (OTC:PHXCF). This is not exactly motivating news.

Seeking Alpha's Key Data on Phoenix Canada shows that it is a nanocap with a market cap of less than $5 million. Seeking Alpha's Financials Data shows that the company never generates any significant revenues, and typically operates at a net loss. The following chart is illustrative.

Mr. Detlefsen's other publicly traded company, SunOpta is similar. In fact, it is also similar to Aurora insofar as Seeking Alpha's Income Data shows that SunOpta generates billions in revenues yet hasn't turned a net profit in several years. The following chart for SunOpta shares similarities with Aurora's as well, making Mr. Detlefsen a perfect candidate (sarcasm).

So, we just do not see how the board expansion is going to increase shareholder value. Rather, we believe the two new board additions will only serve to continue Aurora's current trajectory.

Conclusion

Aurora's recent changes mark nothing more than a difference without a distinction. Our opinion is that the outgoing CEO will continue to have a major say in matters, which has not worked for the company to date, and the two new board members, while experienced, lack experience relevant to cutting corporate costs (which is what the company needs). Therefore, given that it seems shareholders can expect more of the same, we stand by our past articles suggesting that the stock is a losing bet.

