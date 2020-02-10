After Almost 60 Percent Gains, Infineon Is Now Fair Valued

For long-term investors, the company may still be worth an investment due to its strong market position in future markets.

I believe that the company has even more potential. The company is managed extremely cleverly and has a broad product portfolio that addresses important future markets.

Introduction

Despite a rather difficult market environment, things are going well for Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNF; OTCQX:IFNNY). Since my first buy recommendation in June last year, the company has outperformed the market extremely well:

(Source: My article 'Infineon: Now Is A Good Moment To Pick Up A First Tranche')

With the latest figures for the first quarter of 2020, the company has shown why the share price has risen so high. But I believe that the company has even more potential. The company is managed extremely cleverly and has a broad product portfolio that addresses important future markets:

(Source: FY19 revenue by target application)

Besides, Infineon has a strong position in these markets. The prospect of the synergies from the planned Cypress acquisition also makes the future bright.

Better quarter than expected

The last quarter was quite successful despite difficult macroeconomic conditions. With a revenue decrease of 7 percent from EUR 2,062 million to EUR 1,916 million on a quarter-on-quarter basis, Infineon was in line with its (adjusted) expectations. The gross margin improved quarter on quarter from 35.5 percent to 37.0 percent. The Segment Result Margin increased from 15.1 percent to 15.5 percent (excluding exceptional factors, however, the Segment Result Margin would have been 13.6 percent). Earnings per share from continuing operations amounted to EUR 0.16. compared to EUR 0.13 in the previous quarter. Adjusted EPS (diluted) was EUR 0.17, down from EUR 0.19 quarter on quarter. But let's dive deeper into these numbers by analyzing the segment results closer. Infineon's business is divided into four divisions/segments:

The Automotive division ("ATV") offers a broad product portfolio of microcontrollers, intelligent sensors, transmit and receive ICs for radio-frequency applications and radar as well as both discrete and integrated power semiconductors.

("ATV") offers a broad product portfolio of microcontrollers, intelligent sensors, transmit and receive ICs for radio-frequency applications and radar as well as both discrete and integrated power semiconductors. Industrial Power Control ("IPC") products are crucial for generating and transmitting electric power efficiently and with virtually no losses - as well as for reducing energy consumption.

("IPC") products are crucial for generating and transmitting electric power efficiently and with virtually no losses - as well as for reducing energy consumption. Within the Power Management & Multimarket ("PMM") division, Infineon addresses the growing number of electronic devices we use in our everyday lives. The division focuses on power semiconductors for energy management as well as components for wireless infrastructures and mobile devices.

("PMM") division, Infineon addresses the growing number of electronic devices we use in our everyday lives. The division focuses on power semiconductors for energy management as well as components for wireless infrastructures and mobile devices. With the Digital Security Solutions ("DSS") division, Infineon offers solutions for digital communication. Based on its core competences in the fields of security, contactless communication and integrated microcontroller solutions (embedded control).

Revenues per segment developed as follows from Q1 2019 to Q1 2020:

(Source: 4Q results/table by author)

Looking at the margins, they have also deteriorated slightly since the first quarter of 2019. Only the DSS segment was able to increase its margin from 10.7 percent to 13.7 percent. However, this segment is the smallest. The lower margin in the ATV segment is, therefore, all the more significant, as this business accounts for 43 percent of total revenue. And here, the margin has also deteriorated from the fourth quarter of 2019 to the first quarter of 2020 (8.7 percent vs. 8.1 percent):

(Source: 4Q results/table by author)

In summary, these figures do not seem so good. Nevertheless, the share has risen by almost 10 percent since the publication of the results. There are several reasons for this. Historically, the first quarter is always a little weaker. Furthermore, the margin was still better than many investors had expected. Given the difficult market situation, increasing profitability can, therefore, certainly be considered a success. However, investors should bear in mind that the high margin of 15.5 percent is due to a one-time effect. Excluding exceptional factors, however, the Segment Result Margin would have been 13.6 percent. During the conference call, CEO Reinhard Ploss gave some more light to these factors:

Originally, we had planned to temporarily close our factories at Dresden and Kulim for a two-week period towards year-end. We decided against it, however, as we saw pockets of resilient demand and some early signs of recovery, especially for PMM business areas. [...] Consequently, underutilization charges were a bit less than envisaged. The swift adoption of our production schedule around Christmas time is a clear proof of the agility of our organization. Furthermore, the second result margin benefited from the quick implementation of cost containment measures as well as from a more favorable product mix.

The market trades the future, not the past

Although Infineon's management does not anticipate a broad-based recovery in demand before the second half of the financial year, the company is extremely well-positioned for this moment. For example, the company has an extremely large number of customers and, by its own account, maintains close relationships with them. Although this is difficult to verify, it is at least clear that Infineon has an extremely strong market position and has been able to expand this market position.

(Source: Tight customer relationship/great market position in all markets)

Infineon is also the market leader in many markets and will become the number one supplier of chips to the automotive market after the Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) deal. And here is an update regarding the completion of the acquisition. So far, Infineon has expected the clearance of the competition authorities in late 2019 or early 2020. Now, the clearance is not expected to take place until the end of the second or beginning of the third quarter. Strategically, the merger makes sense for Infineon. Cypress has a differentiated portfolio of microcontrollers as well as software and connectivity components that are highly complementary to Infineon's leading power semiconductors, sensors, and security solutions.

(Source: Synergies)

Furthermore, with the addition of Cypress's strong R&D and geographical presence in the U.S., Infineon not only strengthens its capabilities for its major customers in North America but also in other important geographical regions. Especially, Infineon gains presence, as well as market share, in the strategically important Japanese market.

In the future, Infineon expects to return to more growth and better margins. For the second quarter, the company expects revenues to increase by 5 percent compared to the previous quarter and a segment profit margin of approximately 14 percent in the middle of the revenue range. However, this is assuming that the outbreak of the coronavirus does not have a significant negative impact on business development:

(Source: Outlook)

Fundamental valuation is reasonable but slightly overvalued

The company is, therefore, on track. I also believe that it is currently fairly valued/or slightly overvalued in fundamental terms. While a low dividend yield of 1.34 percent indicates a slight overvaluation, I believe that a small premium is justified from a long-term fundamental perspective. This is already evident from Infineon's strong market position and the expectations of the market in the future mega markets. Global megatrends underline the increasing importance of microelectronics. For example:

Energy efficiency/Climate change & resource scarcity

Urbanization/Mobility/Digital transformation

Security

IoT & big data

Moreover, the company is more of a growth stock than a dividend stock. While Infineon has increased the dividend in several steps from Euro 0.10 per share for the 2010 fiscal year to Euro 0.27 per share for the 2018 fiscal year, it has merely kept the distribution stable last year. There will probably be no increase this year either, or only a very small increase. With higher profits in the future, the P/E ratio of currently 24 will decrease further.

Conclusion

After every analysis of a company, I will use a three-grade rating for this series. Its purpose is to ensure that readers recognize at first glance whether a company might or might not be worth investing in. The three steps rating at a glance:

Buy the jewel rather now than tomorrow if:

There are no downsides and the company has growth potential.*

The upsides outweigh the downsides, and the company has enormous growth potential.

Worth an investment (maybe later after a second look) if:

The upsides outweigh the downsides.

The upsides are equal to downsides, but the company has growth potential.

No thanks if:

No growth potential in the long term.

The downsides outweigh the upsides.

*Of course, the growth potential is part of the upsides, but it is also crucial in my final considerations.

The grade for Infineon:

Infineon has demonstrated its strengths with the latest quarterly figures, proving that it can meet its forecasts despite the difficult market situation. So, the question is if the risk-reward ratio is still good enough to get another tranche of Infineon shares on board. The actual share price has risen sharply. However, the medium-term outlook is improving. Given that, for long-term investors, smaller portions are still a good option to invest in a market leader:

Infineon was undervalued when I first recommended the company for purchase. Since then, it has risen more by almost 60 percent. In the meantime, I consider it fairly valued or slightly overvalued.

Probably no dividend increase this year either.

For long-term investors, the company is worth an investment due to its strong market position in future markets.

