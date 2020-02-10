Activision's Strong FY19 Performance Signals A Bright Future Ahead

I believe that Activision’s legacy titles and its eSport initiatives will be the main catalysts for growth for the rest of the year.

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) has always been one of my favorite video gaming stocks on the market. The company has made a lot of progress since the end of 2018 when in a matter of months its stock lost nearly 50% of its value as a result of poor management decisions. Last year Activision was working hard on rebuilding trust and restoring the faith of its customers and shareholders. The company changed its overall business strategy, improved its financials and even managed to successfully launch its major titles of the year at the end of Q4. With a P/E ratio of 29.16x, the company’s stock is fairly priced, but there are a number of catalysts that in my opinion make Activision undervalued at the current market price. As a longtime shareholder of Activision, I’m pleased with the improvements that took place last year and I continue to hold my long position in the company and have reasons to sell it sometime soon.

Throughout all of 2019, Activision was working hard on relaunching its legacy titles that were successfully creating additional shareholder value in the past. The company revived its Warcraft franchise by releasing World of Warcraft Classic last August. The game was a success, as it helped Activision’s subsidiary Blizzard to increase the number of its monthly active users in Q3 to 33 million. Later in October, Activision launched Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, which became one of the biggest selling AAA titles of the year. The company has also been active in promoting its mobile titles and as a result Call of Duty: Mobile was downloaded more than 100 million times. In addition, Activision’s mobile subsidiary King also had a stunning performance and reached 247 million monthly active users by the end of Q3.

Out of all the major public gaming publishers, Activision’s stock had the best performance in the last 52-weeks and increased in value by more than 30%. This pretty much shows that investors began to trust the management of Activision once again, as the company is finally back on track to create additional shareholder value.

To find out whether Activision is undervalued or overvalued relative to its peers, I decided to compare its major valuation multiples to multiples of other companies from the industry. The table below is divided into three different categories in order to give readers a better understanding of the current competitive landscape.

From the table, we could see that Activision’s P/E ratio of 29.16x is relatively close to the median P/E ratio of 25.57x, while its EV/EBITDA ratio of 16.02x is slightly below the median of 16.37x. Overall we could say that Activision stock is fairly priced and is definitely not undervalued nor overvalued relative to its peers.

Legacy Titles and eSports All the Way

While we might consider Activision stock to be fairly priced in comparison to its peers, I believe that there are two catalysts for growth that make the purchase of the company’s shares at the current price more attractive than before.

The first catalyst for growth is the company’s strong portfolio of legacy IPs. In 2019, Activision decided to play safe and relaunched its most popular legacy titles in hope to stop the bleeding of its stock price and repair its damaged reputation. If we take a closer look at the company’s latest presentation (Slide 5), we’ll see that Activision is currently focused on increasing the engagement and releasing additional in-game content for its games from the Call of Duty and Warcraft franchises. So far, this strategy has worked well for the company. Thanks to it, Activision managed to make $1.99 billion in GAAP revenue in Q4, above its guidance of $1.81 billion. By eliminating the need to develop new major IPs and efficiently marketing its legacy titles, the company is able to keep its margins at extremely high levels, as in Q4 Activision had an operating margin of 49%, while Blizzard had an operating margin of 44%.

Considering such a strong performance in Q4, Activision doesn’t plan to radically change its business strategy. For the rest of 2020, the company will be focused on releasing an additional in-game content to its legacy titles, while at the same time it will be re-launching the new versions of the already established franchises. In the next few quarters, Activision plans to release games from the Diablo and Overwatch series.

Heavily relying on its legacy titles also has one big downside. By exposing itself too much to Call of Duty or Warcraft, Activision is risking to suffer great losses if games from those franchises start to lose traction. By not diversifying enough, Activision will not be able to quickly hedge itself against the possible underperformance of its legacy portfolio. That’s something that investors always need to keep in mind when acquiring Activision stock.

The second catalyst for growth is eSports. Out of all the major companies from the table that was presented above, Activision is one of the few first-party publishers that has been able to successfully monetize its competitive gaming initiatives. The company has been exploring options on how to profit from eSports for many years and it finally found the right business model. While publishers like Valve or Tencent ( OTCPK:TCEHY) give event companies such as ESL and Starladder an ability to host tournaments based on their games in exchange for a fee, Activision went another path. Unlike its competitors, Activision decided to create franchised leagues based on its own games. This gives the publisher an ability to control broadcast rights of its tournaments, negotiate sponsorships, collect fees from every piece of the merchandise sold and create an NFL-like organization that benefits all the major parties involved. So far, Activision has been successful at driving viewership to its events, as the latest grand finale of Overwatch League season 2 drew 1.12M average viewers, while the inaugural season of Call of Duty League, which kicked off less than two weeks ago, peaked at more than 100 000 viewers.

There’s definitely potential in eSports and Activision realizes it very well. Last year total eSports revenues reached $1 billion worldwide. The industry has been growing enormously in the last couple of years and by the end of 2023, it could be worth $3 billion.

The problem is that for the time being, competitive gaming will not be able to drive massive revenues like the company’s legacy title do. As a result, while eSports related news will help Activision stock to keep momentum, they will have little impact on the company’s financials for now.

Takeaway

Last year, Activision managed to successfully reorganize itself and restore the faith of its customers and shareholders. The strategy of relaunching legacy titles definitely helped the company to drive growth and create value. The company was able to keep its operating margin at extremely high levels, while it also managed to beat its own outlook and perform better than its major rivals in Q4.

While Activision’s stock is fairly priced to its competitors, I believe that legacy titles and eSports are two catalysts for growth that justify purchasing Activision shares even at the current market price. They will help the company and its stock to hold its momentum in the upcoming months.

