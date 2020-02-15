Reduce Volatility With High Yield - The Income Method

Steps can be taken to reduce portfolio price volatility for investors who are still concerned over price action.

Co-produced with Treading Softly

Here at High Dividend Opportunities, we like to focus on our income streams. Our Income Method is the philosophy by which we invest in the market. In reality, it is actually more like returning to previous ways of viewing wealth. For generations wealth was not measured in terms of the accumulation of dollar value, but by the size of the steady recurring income stream upon which one lived.

The market has recently provided investors with a stark reminder - it does not always trend upwards. Corrections, recessions and dips are all part of an investor's journey through the market, however, recent retirees or novice investors may have never managed their portfolios through any major draw downs. Even investors with 10 years of experience - who may consider themselves, grizzled veterans of the investment community, have never invested through a recession. Take a moment to let that sink in. Many authors online, or even on Seeking Alpha, only have experience in an overwhelmingly positive market.

We Understand Volatility Can Be Concerning

We get it. Everyone loves swimming in a sea of green in our portfolio. Red is bad, we're told. Green is good. Green, go go go! Red, Stop! Reconsider! Change course!

Let’s take a deep breath and consider where we get these ideas from. Throughout life, we're trained that green is connected to positive things and red to negative connotations. So it makes sense that when brokerage firms develop their software, they would naturally make green the color that reflects "positive" or "beneficial" actions. Likewise, red would be for "negative" or "harmful" situations.

Brokerages designed their software to model and encourage the accumulation of cash wealth. If we were to design a trading software, we wouldn't necessarily highlight price movements prominently. Why? Because price movements reflect the daily, hourly, or minute by minute trading of the market, not the income stream generated.

We focus on income generation. Your life won't change if Tesla (TSLA) is worth $5 more per share 5 minutes from now, especially if 10 minutes from now it’s back to its original price. Likewise, Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC), which yields 17%, has seen strong pricing pressure, but its distributions remain steady and constant - like we highlighted would occur when we first added it to our model portfolio. We weren't fortune tellers, but we're not oblivious either. We have seen strong income generated from OXLC and we are expecting CLO funds to recover strongly in 2020 after a poor 2019.

We also know that volatility can be extremely concerning, especially for our newer members who have not adjusted fully to being immediate income investors and not needing to stress share price movement as much if at all.

So what can you do to reduce volatility, but not give up your income?

Add Some Stabilizers - Fixed Income CEFs

PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income Fund (PCI) and PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) both of which yield 8% and pay monthly distributions. These funds have traded - price wise - extremely flat since their respective inceptions.





These funds essentially have not seen a price change in 7 years. Above we see in 5 years they've only risen 25% in price alone. comparatively that's s pretty slow trend upwards. So what then is their primary purpose? Income generation.

Data by YCharts

PCI and PTY trade flat, but produce excellent income. Both funds have offered steady distributions along with annual special distributions to share holders. They habe handily beaten the market (spy) in total return. When the market is struggling, these funds reflect a distinct disconnect from pricing pressure. Likewise, when the market is climbing, these funds continue to stay flat. By having positions in them - you are adding a base level of stability to your portfolio.

Mix in Counter-Cyclical Securities

Counter-cyclical securities rise when others fall. They also fall when others rise. We have highlighted two common securities that follow this pattern in the past, Annaly (NLY) and AGNC (AGNC) which both yield 10%. These funds historically outperform during recessions and struggle during bull markets. It is no wonder they have fallen out of love during this seemingly unending bull market.

Looking left to right, it’s not hard to see that both AGNC and NLY started falling, right when the SPY picked up its feet. Likewise with the recent dips in the market, NLY and AGNC haven been starting to pick up steam again. A recession is coming and NLY and AGNC are starting their recession-benefited recovery. We don't suggest these MREITs are to be held forever, but they do play an important role in assisting income investors to reduce volatility and increase potential capital gains.

Bonds and Preferred stocks also offer volatility reduction. Here represented by PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND), bonds and preferreds outperformed the market as a whole during the negative changes in 2012. Preferreds and bonds being higher in the capital stack have reduced chances to see dividends and coupon payments stopped. Furthermore, we especially like preferreds issued by pass-thru entities like MLPs and REITs. These companies by design are structured to pay large common dividends. Thus the common dividend would need to go to $0 before the preferred can be touched.

Note: We are not recommending BOND as an investment at this time but were using it for illustrative purposes

Conclusion

Not only dividend investing generates regular cash flow needed to supplement one's income needs, but dividend investing is a defensive investment style that generates regular cash flows for investors and tends to outperform when markets are volatile. Even better, when your portfolio generates a yield of 9% or more, by re-investing part of your dividends (if you don't need it as spending money), you can take advantage of market volatility by reducing your cost and locking in even higher yields.

We love dividends, distributions and interest payments. The Income Method focuses on this as the primary concern of an investor. While we understand that volatility can be concerning and steps can be taken to reduce its impact on your portfolio, your income stream will remain steady and growing through any market action - bullish or otherwise.

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive our future updates.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PCI, PTY, OXLC, NLY, AGNC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.