After Intel And AMD, Nvidia Q4 Earnings Release Most Likely Beats

After a mixed signal from Intel's (INTC) strong Q4 beat and Advanced Micro Devices' (AMD) downside Q1 guidance, the market is teetering on the edge of Nvidia's (NVDA) Q4 earnings announcement (ER). Since AMD and Intel report earnings before Nvidia, in this post, I aimed to extract some relevant information from prior earnings releases in order to aid with assessing the likely outcome of the forthcoming Nvidia Q4 ER.

For what we know, Nvidia should be happy about AMD's gaming beat (C&G $1.66B vs. $1.5B) and Intel's Data Center beat ($7.2B vs. $6.4B). From a strong commercial/gaming and cloud/hyperscale spending reacceleration, Intel delivered a surprising 28% Q3 Data Center Group revenue growth, which has persisted into Q4's 15% growth. While AMD's gaming beat is consistent with Nvidia's Q2's surprised Gaming GPU sales, the DCG growth is especially encouraging to both Intel and Nvidia. This is because history suggests that the duration of the strong Data Center demand trends could last 4-6 quarters. Both beats, albeit tepid but symbolic, may be just enough for Nvidia to claim, "Essentially our business is normalized." Though, both Intel and Nvidia were concerned about AMD's lowering Q1 guidance.

Nvidia's Q4 and Beyond

Q4 2020 will be a turnaround quarter for Nvidia. Thanks to the early sign of recovery from the Gaming segment and Data Center, Q4 revenue forecast is up to $2.964 billion (Table 1), and quarterly revenue may surpass $3.5 billion one year out (Table 2). Also, the upward trend is seen across the board, including the all-important Data Center which just delivered a 11% Q3 sequential growth. With the early sign of corporate IT spending increase and (probably) the relief from trade disputes, the high growth Data Center may buck the previous yearly downtrend and resume the previous high growth path (20%-30%) from Q4 2020 on. Nvidia's largest Gaming segment will benefit more from the "Phase 1" resolution of U.S.-China trade disputes, as it will uplift China and Asian economies, where the lion's share of Nvidia's gaming revenue is from. As a result, both Gaming and Data Center's revenue growth paths virtually follow the same high growth trajectory (Table 1).

In the long run, Nvidia's bull case is based on the assumption that Nvidia's CUDA software is going to continue its sales. This starts with a strong gaming application adoption but expandable to Data Center and autos. The increase in wide and deep workloads is augmented, and virtual reality, high performance computing, artificial intelligence, and machine learning make a strong case to use GPUs or accelerated computing. While not nearly recognized and monetized, AI probably will be the next catalyst that will bring back the super growth era that Nvidia once experienced.

Nvidia's Risk Ahead

In the near term, Nvidia's hyperscale data center growth could be met with a more competitive Advanced Micro Devices and Intel in artificial intelligence inference. Turing architecture-based chips may take time to ramp up, earliest 2021. While coronavirus and delays in the Mellanox M&A are short-term headwinds, auto chips and the GeForce Now cloud-gaming platform are long-term drivers. Maybe Nvidia's most long-term threat on its GPU market share comes from AMD's recent 7nm new product roll-out. AMD's Radeon RX 5700 and 5700 XT are aimed at taking on Nvidia's mid-range GeForce RTX 2070 and RTX 2060, respectively. Nvidia is rumored to reveal super versions of its GeForce RTX graphics cards, with clock and memory speed boosts on its highly popular RTX 2060, 2070, and 2080 cards in order to compete with the AMD Navi GPUs, which are scheduled to be released in Q3. There's some speculation that AMD may release Navi 20 cards at the earliest in 2020, touting ray-tracing technologies. The good news is that, at this point, Nvidia's RTX 2080 is still unmatched in the 4K market in terms of performance for Ultra HD display.

Predicting Nvidia Q4 ER

Usually, earnings announcements of most companies are realized facts that are less predictable. Since Intel and AMD often report earnings before Nvidia and these are the three highly dependent players in the semi space, investors may get some common industry information for Nvidia in the AMD and Intel's earnings announcements. For the overlapping GPU sector, there is a strikingly similar revenue surprise pattern between AMD and Nvidia (Figure 1A). In contrast, since there is less overlap in product competition (than AMD) between Intel and Nvidia, there is less information from Intel's ER to Nvidia's ER (Figure 1B). Therefore, using AMD's revenue surprise, Nvidia's forthcoming revenue surprise can be closely predicted. Since AMD just beat its Q4 revenue, it is most likely that Nvidia will beat its Q4 revenue consensus by 3%, or $90-100 million if you used the historical relationship in Figure 1. (Note: the ER return is measured by the -1 day + 1 day around the ER.)

Predicting ER Price Reaction

Since it is a common knowledge that Nvidia routinely beats earnings, the beat itself is almost always baked into the stock price. It is much more challenging to predict the actual share price reaction amid the known beats. I used a similar approach to relate Intel and AMD's early ER results and share reactions to Nvidia's post ER 2-day share price performance. As expected, there is less of a predictable relationship between prior ERs and Nvidia's price reactions (Figure 2). But in light of Nvidia's expected 3% revenue surprise, there may be a corresponding +5% 3-day price reaction. This is lower than the 6.30% (1-day ER return) estimate from the option prices. The reason is that Nvidia share price has already adjusted twice amid both Intel and AMD Q4 ERs which have significant information.

Takeaways

Intel's Data Center beat and AMD's Gaming beat may have led to the expectation that Nvidia will have a significant Q4 beat. The analysts' consensus unambiguously suggests that Q4 2020 is the turnaround quarter. At least on the revenue side, four of the five segments resume the previous high growth path with double-digit revenue growth rates. Based on the information in both Intel and AMD's recent ERs, Nvidia looks to have a 3% revenue surprise, and, maybe, a 5% upside in the share price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.