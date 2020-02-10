Price Pressure Could Bring Editas Down While Patient Trials Begin

Technical analysis shows a bearishness on price until more may be known about the trials and potential for treatment breakthrough.

The price has since dipped down, even as news of the promising EDIT-101 continues and patient trials are set to begin.

Editas Medicine is a promising player in the gene editing biotechnology space; and optimism in the market brought it up 30% in Q4 2019.

EDITAS Medicines Inc (EDIT) had a stellar run-up heading into the 4th quarter of 2019, which saw its share price moving above $30 per share. However, EDIT was unable to sustain the tempo heading into 2020, with December 2019 seeing a correction and selloff in the stock.

Fundamentals

The biggest news for EDIT at this time is on EDIT-101, its lead drug candidate for treatment of Leber congenital amaurosis Type 10, a rare congenital cause of blindness. EDIT-101 will begin working with patients in early 2020. Presently, no treatments for this condition exist.

The reportage of the proof of concept data for EDIT-301 was published at the end of 2019. It has a competitor in CTX001, which is used for treatment of thalassemia and sickle cell disease and is owned by CRISPR Therapeutics. Investors will be watching to see if EDIT-301 is able to compete with CTX001 on key performance metrics as well as cost and convenience. If it can, then this could be good news for EDIT investors.

Technical Analysis

The technical analysis for EDIT starts from the weekly chart. The price action on the weekly chart is dictated by the support and resistance price levels, all contained within the big symmetrical triangle.

EDIT Monthly Chart: Feb 5, 2020

However, the daily chart provides a microscopic view of happenings within the chart of this stock. After the price increase of the EDIT stocks that was seen in October and November 2019, EDIT met resistance that was posed by the upper border of the triangle seen in the weekly chart. This was confirmed by the formation of the megaphone top (expanding triangle) at the resistance area, leading to downside resolution of the pattern as expected.

EDIT Daily Chart: Feb 5, 2020

This downside move was able to breach the initial support at 28.15 and 27.05, but bounced off the 26.02 support level. Right now, price has made its way back to the 28.15 price level where a retest is expected.

Possible Price Outlook

The breakdown of the megaphone top was unable to complete its measured move. This measured move should have seen the price of EDIT drop down to the 23.01 support at the very least, but this did not happen. Rather, what we are seeing is a pullback to the broken lower border of the megaphone top. This is expected to happen around the 28.15 price level.

Two scenarios can play out here.

The first is that a successful rejection of the pullback move would allow for continuation of the downside break of the megaphone top, which will allow EDIT to test the support areas at 27.05, 26.02, 24.84 and 23.01 in sequential order. For this sequence to be maintained, EDIT must possess strong open interest on the sell side of the trade. This move would also allow for the completion of the measured move from the megaphone top at the very least.

The other scenario would be a continuation of price to the upside, taking it above the broken lower border of the megaphone top and towards the 30.35 resistance line. A break above this line could then target the triple top peaks of September 2018 at 33.33.

Sentiment

Long-term: neutral

Medium-term: bearish

Short-term: neutral

The long-term sentiment for EDIT can be seen on the monthly chart, where the price action has basically been trading within a wide range since September 2018. This range has 33.33 as the upper barrier and 19.35 as the lower barrier. We can also see the symmetrical triangle on the monthly chart, whose borders interact with the respective barriers of the consolidation area. A break of this range also breaks the triangle’s borders and will determine the new trend for EDIT. This will then change the sentiment to either bullish or bearish, depending on the breakout direction.

The medium-term outlook is bearish; the price activity on the weekly could still resume a downward trajectory if it is rejected at the present resistance area, where the lower border of the megaphone top is also found.

Short-term sentiment is neutral. The short-term price movement is presently stuck in a sideways range which has 26.22 as the floor and 28.15 as the ceiling. Once more, a break of either border determines the new sentiment for EDIT in the short-term.



JOIN THE COIN AGORA Did you know the crypto market is up 40% since Jan 1st? Is the bear market over? Is Bitcoin going to shoot up like it did in 2017? We provides news, research, technical analysis and more at the Coin Agora on all things crypto! Sign up now and get instant access to our 2019 Pick Portfolio—where three of our picks are up more than 80% since January!

Disclosure: I am/we are long EDIT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.