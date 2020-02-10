Euronav: Buy The Dips And Enjoy H2 2020

In this kind of market environment, Euronav is poised to fly.

The sharp drop in tanker rates is due to a confluence of short-term factors creating an excellent investing opportunity.

Executive Summary

From my standpoint, crude oil market fundamentals and limited tanker supply are forming a strong H2 2020 crude spot tanker market for the following reasons:

1. The U.S. Energy and Information Administration (EIA) expects a tight oil market balance from H2 2020. As a result, the crude oil price will move higher.

2. On the back of the IMO 2020 fuel regulation, EIA forecasts a considerable increase in refinery runs to accommodate the switch from high to low sulfur oil.

3. The limited fleet growth in 2020, the expected scrapping activity, and scrubber retrofits paint an attractive tanker supply picture.

In this environment, Euronav (EURN) is poised to fly. Starting from H2 2020, the first milestone for EURN is to rectify the existing disconnect between the market and net asset valuation (NAV). At the time of this writing, Euronav was trading at $9.7 when NAV stands at $11/share (13% upside).

The second milestone concerns the expected target price by the end of 2020. To be more specific, I expect the Company to trade at c. 1.37x NAV or $15/share on the back of a strong tanker market and enhanced shareholder returns. The proposed target price implies a potential share appreciation of c. 55%.

It is important to note that the target price proposed below assumes two future catalysts:

1. The virus situation will be under control by the end of Q1 2020.

2. A visible rebound in distillate demand by Q2 2020.

In a nutshell, Euronav's undervalued equity currency provides an excellent investing opportunity.

2020 Oil market dynamics

Oil Production & Price

For H1 2020, EIA expects a significant liquid fuel supply growth. The recent production cuts agreed by the OPEC+ (December 2019) will be offset by the non-OPEC production, largely in the United States. As a result, the agency forecasts an average global stock build of 52,000 b/bd in the first half of 2020.

For H2 2020, the picture is different. EIA forecasts that the non-OPEC production growth will slow. An event that will contribute to the tightening of the market balance.

For 2020, EIA forecasts that the Brent crude oil spot price will average $65 per barrel. The same forecast expects the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) spot price to average $59 per barrel. The chart below presents the price forecast for crude oil in 2020 and 2021:

The expected tightening of the market balance in H2 2020 will drive the crude oil price higher.

Refinery runs

On January 1, 2020, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) implemented a fuel regulation according to which the shipping industry must limit the fuel sulfur emissions from 3.5% to 0.5%. As a result, EIA expects a considerable increase in refinery runs to accommodate the switch from high to low sulfur oil as compliant bunker fuel. The agency forecasts that U.S. refinery runs will rise by 3% to a record level of 17.5 million b/d in 2020 resulting in a 93% refinery utilization rate.

Yet, the current picture is different. A lot of refinery capacity has come on stream because of the expected high demand in distillates. As such, the oversupply creates weak refinery margins.

A good example of what weak refinery margins mean is that China's Sinopec Corp. (SHI) is cutting throughput for February by c. 12%. Also, key teapot refineries in China has slashed operations by 30-50%. With the spring maintenance season soon upon us, the possibility of more refinery cuts is quite significant.

Still, the lack of distillate demand is a timing issue. Hence, I expect the refinery runs to increase in H2 2020 onwards on the back of a seasonal strong market.

Limited vessel supply

The chart below shows that the crude tanker orderbook to total fleet ratio remains at historic lows (below 15%).

Source: Cleaves Securities dated 6 January 2020

Crude tanker fleet is expected to grow by only 2.9% in 2020 after growing 0.9% in 2018 and 6.2% in 2019.

Especially, current forecasts suggest that the fleet will increase by 18.0 MMdwt. Yet, those deliveries will be partially offset by an estimated 5.0 MMdwt of removals resulting in projected net fleet growth of 2.9% in 2020.

In conclusion, the tanker supply picture looks attractive until the second hand of 2021, at least.

Scrapping Expectations

The weak tanker markets of 2017 and 2018 in combination with the aging fleet led to the scrapping of c. 39 MMdwt. In 2019, scrapping declined because of the incredible rally of tanker spot rates during H2 2019.

Considering that 6.5% of the world's tanker fleet is above 20 years old, I expect that scrapping in 2020 will increase from the low level of 2019. The key drivers are:

1. The IMO 2020, which makes it uneconomical to operate older vessels with high consumption.

2. The required capital expenditures for the ballast water treatment systems.

Scrubber Retrofits

Last but not least, scrubber installations are another factor that contributes to limited vessel supply in 2020.

I expect that when some companies get a better view of the price spread between LSFO and HSFO, they may choose to install scrubbers. The average loss of hire to install a scrubber is about 50 days according to Q3 2019 Euronav's data. Adding deviation and waiting time, the total off-hire days is higher than 50. The second wave of scrubber retrofits will materialize during the second quarter of the year. As a result, the expected seasonal softness will be moderated.

In a nutshell, starting from H2 2020, I expect a strong tanker environment on the back of a tightening crude oil market balance, increased refinery runs and limited vessel supply.

Attractive Valuation - H2 2020 Target Price

Net Asset Value

The company's fleet valued is based on current resale and 5-year old prices adjusted for depreciation. Assuming $72m price for a 5-year VLCC and $50m price for a 5-year Suezmax vessel, I view that the company's steel value is at $11/share. The chart below shows the main drivers of EURN's net asset valuation.

The valuation suggests that there is a clear disconnect between asset prices and EURN's share price.

A sensitivity analysis based on different prices for a 5-year VLCC and Suezmax vessel suggests that Euronav's equity currency trades from 0.94x to 0.85x discount to NAV.

Share Performance

The main drivers of the company's current valuation are the typical seasonal weakness during H1 2020 coupled with the slowing Chinese demand related to the spread of coronavirus. I strongly believe that the recent sell-off is not indicative of tanker market fundamentals for 2020.

The chart below presents EURN's share performance during the past year. In H2 2020, the company was trading at a 1.18x premium to net asset valuation or c. $13/share.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Enhanced Shareholder Returns

The company reiterated a total return to shareholders policy targeting 80% of net income on a quarterly basis starting from Q1 2020. I view that the new dividend policy aims to strengthen the company's balance sheet while returning excess cash to shareholders.

The guidance has been already applied with management announcing a $0.29/share for Q4 2019. As a result, the full-year dividend for 2019 stands at $0.35/share. Taking also into account the $105m share buybacks executed in 2019, the total 2019 shareholder returns amounted to $0.49/share. EPS for 2019 was $0.55/share.

Going into 2020, I expect capital returns as follows:

Peers Comparison

The table below presents a comparison between Euronav and its direct competitors (Frontline Ltd. (FRO), DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT), International Seaways, Inc. (INSW), Teekay Tankers (TNK)) for several key metrics.

The peers comparison suggests that the discounted prices for EURN are not an exception. It is important to note that EURN has the lowest leverage from the peers presented in the table below. Specifically, the debt/cap ratio stands at 74% when the group's mean is at 118%. Finally, for the key metric of EV/EBITDA, the company trades at a 6.9x multiple showing a good upside potential since peers' mean is trading at 11.8x.

Source: Seeking Alpha dated 6 February 2020

Conclusion

My expectations for the 2020 tanker market are very high. To be more specific, I expect a tight crude spot market in H2 2020 on the back of:

1. Increased oil production and price.

2. Increased refinery runs to meet the need to produce ultra-low sulfur fuel oil, as a result of IMO 2020.

3. Limited vessel supply driven by the historically low orderbook, scrubber retrofits and scrapping.

Also, the sharp drop in tanker rates and equities is because of the confluence of short-term factors. Especially, the coronavirus and the weak distillate demand.

I have set two milestones in relation to the company's future performance. The first milestone is for EURN is to rectify the existing disconnect between the market and steel value. An equity currency trading at NAV value suggests a return of c.13%.

The second milestone is for the equity to trade at c. 1.37x NAV or $15/share by the end of 2020. The target price implies a potential share appreciation of c.55%

The future catalysts for the investment case presented are:

1. Management's initiative to enhance total shareholder returns. I expect that 2020 capital returns of $1.20/share (Base case).

2. Continuous de-leveraging of the business in the normal business course of action.

3. Investing opportunistically to fleet expansion through accretive acquisitions, secondhand assets, and decreasing residual risk.

4. The coronavirus situation will be under control by Q1 2020.

5. A visible rebound in distillate demand by Q2 2020.

As such, I view Euronav's equity currency as an excellent investment opportunity with the risk skewed to the upside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in EURN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article discusses risky investments including volatile and thinly traded shipping investments. Not knowing your goals; risk tolerance and other relevant factors I cannot recommend any specific investment. Please do your own additional due diligence.