How To Retire: Ride The Income Train

One of the most effective ways to increase income without raising volatility is to include preferred shares as part of the portfolio.

Well, readers, it’s time for another couple to retire.

When you’re ready for retirement, you need to be able to balance yield with safety. Too many investors focus on only one aspect. One way to improve yield, as we will demonstrate, is to include preferred shares.

Awaiting Retirement or Planning for Retirement

Many people are eagerly awaiting retirement. Unfortunately, far fewer retirees are actually planning for it. A shocking percentage of people have little idea about how much retirement will cost. One way to learn about retirement planning is to read Seeking Alpha. Our free articles will contain some examples of how to prepare for retirement.

If you frequently read our articles, you'll notice a strong emphasis on investing defensively. We believe that investors should put a much greater emphasis on minimizing risk rather than swinging for the fences. That doesn't mean investors need to hold most of their portfolio in cash or short-term Treasuries. It simply means that they should focus on companies with a stronger financial position. Whether the investor is focused on common shares or preferred shares, a safer balance sheet leads to a safer investment.

Investing for Retirement

Retirees need to know how to build a steady portfolio, plan their cash flows, and have reasonable expectations. Having a volatile portfolio is something younger investors can do when they have decades to not worry about market panics which can drastically eat into a portfolio in the short term. During retirement, retirees usually can’t afford to take a significant loss in their portfolio.

That can be a hard discussion for many investors to have. The market has rallied almost non-stop for over a decade. Who wants to stop for a conversation about limiting risk?

We will use the story of Ted and Mary to demonstrate these concepts. Ted and Mary have a good understanding of this and know they are going to need to come up with a good plan. This time around, Ted and Mary need a lot more income from their portfolio. They will need to find some way to do it without carrying a significant amount of risk.

The Plan

Ted and Mary saved up $630,000 for retirement but want to live off a portfolio’s income. Ted and Mary have spent a couple of years reading investment strategy on Seeking Alpha.

They both know they need to be getting a lot of income from their portfolio if they aren't comfortable selling shares. They also learned to focus on a portfolio with lower volatility. After reading many articles on preferred shares, they agreed to use part of their portfolio invested in them. It will give them the income they are looking for and also be an investment that is in line with their risk levels.

What Preferred Shares Offer Investors

Preferred shares offer investors a higher yield than the common stock will normally carry. Further, preferred shares generally carry less volatility and less risk. Preferred share owners usually do not have voting rights. However, preferred stock does have a higher priority on assets and earnings relative to common stock. Keep in mind that the preferred share dividend cannot be cut unless the common stock dividend is cut to zero. If that were to happen, for the common stock to start paying a dividend again the preferred shareholders are paid all unpaid dividends if the preferred shares are “cumulative”.

We only cover cumulative preferred shares.

Aversion to Risk

Many investors may be searching for investments that carry less risk than common stocks. Preferred shares not only carry relatively less risk than the common stock, but the income tends to be significantly more consistent. Preferred shares carry a consistent yield that is normally higher than the yield on corporate bonds. Investors worried about risk can also hunt for preferred shares with more call protection on the calendar, a discount to call value or an FTF (fixed-to-floating) rate as a hedge against rising interest rates.

Buy-and-hold investors should stick to high quality. We suggest that buy-and-hold investors avoid anything with a risk rating of 4 or higher since it implies we are not comfortable enough in the long-term health of the company/security. It's far from suggesting "this stock might go under next year". We're simply eliminating anything from consideration for buy-and-hold where we would be concerned that the fundamentals might deteriorate. With those higher-risk positions, it's better to just avoid going in rather than trying to figure out when to salvage a loss.

What About an ETF?

Some investors must be thinking an ETF is the ideal solution. They can get a diverse batch of preferred shares and "only" be paying around .4% per year. Many investors turned to preferred share ETFs like the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFF). However, if you expect a yield of about 5% for that index ETF, the expense ratio is eating about 8% of your income. That's pretty brutal. Are the ETFs less volatile than just buying moderate risk preferred shares? No.

We charted total returns for PFF and included MFA-B (MFA.PB), DX-B (DX.PB), and CMO-E (CMO.PE). Most charts show returns only from one starting date, but our chart shows returns based off any starting date. That means we don’t need to draw a new chart every time we want to look at a different date.

We want to answer the question:

"To have $100,000 in these shares today, how much would I have needed to invest (with dividend reinvestment) on any prior day?"

By phrasing our question that way, we can view thousands of potential starting dates and prices at once. Here is the chart:

Source: The REIT Forum

You can tell at a glance that an investor who bought DX-B, CMO-E, or MFA-B on any day between 1/1/2015 and 7/1/2018 was significantly outperforming PFF. You know that because throughout that period the highest line (worst performance going forward) came from PFF’s green line.

You also can see that these preferred shares usually correlate very well together. Small breaks in the valuation can appear for a few months, but the longer-term correlation is extremely strong. This is why we monitor prices so closely. We’re watching for those opportunities as they occur.

The next thing you may notice is the volatility. The preferred share lines (blue, gold, and red) are not showing materially more volatility than the ETF. They are climbing much faster, but the change from one period to another is not more volatile. This is important because it reflects the difference in risk. Since the ETF is diversified, it “should” be far less volatile than the preferred shares.

What about aggressive traders?

Aggressive investors or traders may be opposed to preferred shares because of their defensive nature. However, we believe there are opportunities for aggressive investors in the preferred share space. Higher yield preferred shares may be a great fit for an investor who is willing to take on more risk. Further, for investors who are willing to trade, we’ve had excellent success when trading in and out of preferred shares. That includes dividend captures.

Dividend Captures

Dividend capture techniques end up confusing many investors. There are simply too many misconceptions about how dividend captures work. It is time to clear up those misconceptions!

Fundamentally, a dividend capture has 3 steps:

Buy the shares before the ex-dividend date. Hold the shares at least until the morning of the ex-dividend date. Sell the shares for a price similar to the purchase price.

While the concept is three straightforward steps, many investors struggle to execute the technique. Since every dividend capture can be a little bit different, it helps to run through several examples. All of these examples will use preferred shares. We’ve found common share prices are too volatile and thus require too much luck. We don’t want to depend on luck, so we need shares with less volatility, but they still need to have high dividend amounts. Preferred shares can fit this description perfectly.

There are four main factors that can come into play during a dividend capture:

Everything goes perfectly. The delayed exit The early entry The sector decline (can bust the play)

We will run through examples of each scenario from our own trading history.

Perfect Execution

These can be quite rare, but they do happen. In perfect execution:

We buy shares shortly before the ex-dividend date. The shares go ex-dividend. We sell the shares either on the ex-dividend date or within a few days after that date.

To demonstrate how these trade worked, we will use charts whenever possible. Let’s get familiar with the table:

Source: The REIT Forum

You’ll see the ticker on the left-hand side.

Next to it (in the blue box), you’ll see our transaction dates. In the first example, we only held the shares for four days. This is quite rare. Many examples will last 20 to 40 days.

On the right-hand side (in the red box), you’ll see:

The price we paid (labeled cost) The price when we sold shares (labeled sale price) The dividends we earned (labeled dividends) The total return in dollars and cents (labeled Total Return $) The total return in percentage terms (labeled Total Return %)

We have 5 examples of dividend captures going perfectly:

Source: The REIT Forum

In each of these 5 cases were able to buy the shares within 30 days of the ex-dividend date and sell them very promptly. These are the ideal scenarios.

Example 1: NLY-D

Shares of NLY-D (NLY.PD) were available for $25.27 just prior to the ex-dividend date. We expected them to trade above $25.00 following the ex-dividend, so we entered into a position. When we sold shares for $25.10, we had already locked in the dividend of $.47.

Because we gained $.47 from the dividend but lost $.17 in the share price, we had a total return of $.30.

This is a good time to point out that a very quick dividend capture will usually involve a small loss on the share price. That is okay. We measure success by looking at the total returns and the time period. A return of 1.18% in 4 days is outstanding.

This is an important aspect in “risk-adjusted returns”. We are usually using securities with low volatility and we have shorter holding periods. We want to earn a high annualized rate of return, but we don’t want to take much risk in the process.

To help readers get a deeper understanding, we will be pulling out price charts for several of these trades. We find the images can help investors see what factors were going into an individual trade.

This is the price chart or NLY-D from 11/15/2018 through 12/04/2018 and includes commentary to help investors understand the symbols:

Source: Schwab and The REIT Forum

Example 2: NYMTN

NYMTN (NYMTN) went perfectly, though it carried more risk than the example with NLY-D. We were able to achieve an excellent return of 3.99% in only 22 days because we captured the dividend and an increase in the share price. Source: Schwab and The REIT Forum

We didn’t get the absolute best prices on purchasing or selling, but we did quite well. When a great dividend capture has played out, we don’t want to be greedy. We take the gains and move on.

Example 3: ANH-C

ANH-C (ANH.PC) lasted only 24 days and was similar to NLY-D. The price declined from $25.19 to $25.08, but we earned a dividend of $.48. The net result was a gain of $.37 per share. Some investors will think $.37 per share isn’t enough, but that depends on how many shares you’re able to trade. If the investor can move 1,000 shares, the profit would be $370.00.

Source: Schwab and The REIT Forum

Example 4 and 5: ARI-A

ARI-A shows up twice.

We purchased shares on 5/30/2017 at $25.66.

A week later, we decided to buy additional shares at $25.76.

Shares climbed higher before the ex-dividend date, but we expected at least a 1% decline on the morning shares were ex-dividend. Instead, we had an opportunity to sell the shares in the $25.96 to $25.97 range.

We jumped on the opportunity. At the time we wrote:

Shares of ARI-A were a great option for quite a while. I highlighted them week after week saying investors should look to enter despite the premium to call value. This was going to be a great play leading into the ex-dividend date.

We included the following chart:

Source: Schwab and The REIT Forum

Shares went ex-dividend but were still trading right around $26.00. That was a great opportunity to close out the dividend capture and we pulled the trigger.

Building a Portfolio

We know there are several options for how investors can plan for retirement. We know some will want to stick to a pure income portfolio. Others will want to include dividend captures on preferred shares to enhance returns with minimal risks. The important thing is that investors follow a technique they feel comfortable following.

We'll demonstrate a hypothetical portfolio that might work for many income-focused investors. We're using one of our free tools for subscribers of The REIT Forum:

Source: The REIT Forum

The stocks we included in that example are:

(ESS) Essex Property Trust (FRT) Federal Realty Investment Trust (MO) Altria Group (PM) Philip Morris International Inc (PG) Procter & Gamble Company (MMM) 3M Company (JNJ) Johnson & Johnson (KO) Coca-Cola Company (PEP) Pepsi Co. (LOW) Lowe's Companies (HD) Home Depot (O) Realty Income Corp (NNN) National Retail Properties (T) AT&T Inc (VZ) Verizon Communications Inc (AAPL) Apple (DLR.PK) Digital Realty Trust (AGNCN) AGNC Preferred Share (DX.PB) Dynex Capital Inc (NLY.PF) Annaly Capital Management Inc Pfd

Those 3 preferred shares accounted for only 13.5% of the total portfolio value, but they provided 26% of the total income.

When you start investing in preferred shares, you'll want to consider some additional metrics. We put together a very brief summary of several of the most important metrics we consider:

Source: The REIT Forum

We find a summary like this makes it much easier to evaluate the shares. We can include a similar table for NLY-F:

Source: The REIT Forum

It's boring if we only do two "hold / neutral" ratings though. So how about using a similar layout for a common share:

Source: The REIT Forum

The common share layout is similar, but we've changed a few factors. The largest difference is the two boxes in the bottom right.

When you're investing in preferred shares, you'll want to know more about the call risk and other factors such as the amount of common equity (using common market capitalization) relative to the preferred equity.

If you're at common shares, you're likely to focus more on an earnings multiple and want to compare prices to the projected NAV (net asset value).

What About Cash or Bonds?

Investors would generally be wise to include an allocation to cash and/or bonds in the portfolio as well. If you're focusing on short-duration high-quality bonds, such as Treasuries which mature in 1 to 5 years, you won't really need cash. If your bonds have lower credit quality or they mature more than 5 years out, you should probably include some cash.

Conclusion

One way to dramatically improve the expected income without ramping up the risk and volatility is to incorporate some preferred shares. Carefully selected preferred shares can offer a high yield while still reducing the total risk of the portfolio. They don't offer as much upside during a prolonged bull market, but they dramatically reduce the risk while increasing the income. We like to focus on finding defensive investments, so they suit us very well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AINGZ, NLY-F, ANH, DLR, ESS, FRT, MFA-B, MO, PM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.