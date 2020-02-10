SCHG: I've Missed Some Upside, But Excess Is Driving This Market

Valuations are rising across the board, impacting not just growth funds but the entire market. The concern is that multiples keep rising, as stocks move higher, as these equity gains are not driven by actual earnings.

The spread between growth and value is getting to extreme levels, which may suggest a reversal of trends could happen in the near future.

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) as an investment option at its current market price. While I have been cautious on growth funds for a while, I noted in a recent review how the sector's momentum could fuel further gains as 2020 got underway. So far, this story has proved correct, although it does little to convince me this long term trend is a safe place to park cash. While large cap growth funds are absolutely delivering investors a strong total return, the cost to own them keeps rising, which makes me very cautious. The market as a whole, including the IT sector which makes up a large portion of SCHG, have seen P/E multiples rise markedly. This means equity gains are being driven by sentiment, not earnings. While this can continue, it suggests to me there is a lot of inherent risk in the market right now, which makes me reluctant to go bullish on growth strategies this late in the economic cycle.

Background

First, a little background on SCHG. The fund is managed by Charles Schwab, and its objective is "to track as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index." Currently, SCHG trades at $99.37/share and yields 0.77% annually. During my review of SCHG last year, I noted rising equity valuations as a reason to exhibit a more cautious strategy. As such, I placed a neutral rating on the fund. In hindsight, this outlook underestimated the underlying optimism among investors in the second half of 2019, as SCHG has delivered a handsome return, while handily beating the broader market in the interim:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Given that growth strategies have started off 2020 on a strong footing as well, I wanted to take the opportunity to reevaluate SCHG to see if I should change my rating going forward. After careful consideration, I continue to have concerns with rising market valuations, and, therefore, I am maintaining a neutral rating on the fund.

Growth's Relative Spread Against Value Keeps Growing

To start, I want to continue highlighting the ever growing spread between growth and value options right now. Post-recession, growth strategies have been vastly out-performing the broader market, especially when compared to their value counterparts. While a growing spread between the two often presents contrarian buying potential, the truth is value has only had a few small bursts of out-performance. Once these short-term moves receded, growth continued their longer term trend of pulling ahead. While there is certainly an argument to be made that this story will continue going forward, I see current levels as a genuine reason for caution. The rationale being that the relative spread between growth and value has been widening so much it has reached levels not seen in a few decades, as shown below:

Source: Bloomberg

As you can see, growth clearly has had the long-term momentum, and it will likely take a marked shift in investor sentiment for this to reverse.

While this graph certainly does not indicate an immediate impending shift towards value, the extreme level of this ratio should be a cautionary tale for investors considering adding to, or initiating, growth positions. Could the spread widen more? Of course. But the extreme level of this spread tells me limiting risk to this investment theme could make sense at this point.

Other ETFs Have Premiums Rising At Slower Place

Building on this point, I want to illustrate a comparative example of how the widening spread between growth and value is impacting the actual premium to buy growth. Clearly, the spread between growth and value is quite wide, but growth also costs much more than other strategies besides value, including simply owning the broader market. In my July review, I highlighted the P/E ratio for SCHG, compared against other Schwab ETFs with dividend, value, and broad market objectives. These funds are Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV), Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB), and Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) (which are all funds I cover). Now that a fair amount of time has passed, I am going to indulge in the same exercise, to show how multiples have changed across these strategies, as shown in the chart below:

Fund P/E Ratio in July Review P/E Ratio - Current % Increase in P/E SCHG 23 30 30% SCHV 15 19 27% SCHB 19 23 21% SCHD 16 19 19%

Source: Charles Schwab

As you can see, the cost to buy in to the market as a whole, including through growth, value, and dividend strategies has risen. Given where equity indices sit, this should not surprise anyone. But the point of this exercise is not necessarily to highlight rising P/E values in isolation, but to demonstrate how they have risen for different investment objectives. While it is clear SCHG is the most expensive to own, it is also the fund whose P/E is growing at the fastest rate. While the market's premium, as measured by SCHB, has risen by about 21% since July, the premium to own growth has risen by 30%, a marked differential.

My takeaway here is that the widening gap between growth and the rest of the market is having a measurable impact on the relative cost to own a fund like SCHG. In fairness, the cost to buy-in now, as measured by the current P/E ratio, should be a reason for pause in isolation, in my opinion. However, once we consider the relative cost to buy SCHG compared to alternative Schwab funds, it is difficult for me to get optimistic at this time. While I see SCHG holding up well if the market moves higher, the downside potential driven by the rising cost to own it, helps justify my "neutral" outlook for now.

Concern About This Market Part 1 - Valuation

I now want to shift gears and discuss what concerns me about the equity market as a whole. While this impacts more than just growth funds, it is especially relevant for that sector since I see growth as having the largest amount of downside. Therefore, if the market corrects, SCHG could be disproportionately impacted, so understanding the risk facing the equity market is of critical importance to evaluating this fund.

On this note, what really has me concerned with rising equity prices is the reason behind the gains. As readers can likely surmise from the valuation discussion in the preceding paragraphs, a large part of the gains in the equity market is being driven by sentiment, and not actual earnings. The point here is that equity prices (broadly speaking) are seeing their multiples grow, as earnings growth has been minimal. While this is not "bad" for current investors, it is something to take note of. Of course, for those interested in total return, they may not care how prices are rising. Similarly, there is not any correct valuation. While P/E ratios may seen too high, that does not mean prices will automatically correct, or ever correct. The new normal for P/E ratios could be at higher multiples, and they may never revert back to the norms we have seen in past decades. While this is a fair point, it is also fair to consider that P/E ratios could indeed trend back towards their longer term range. If that does happen, the downside move could be painful.

To put this risk in perspective, consider the reason behind equity returns in 2019, which was a very strong year. While equity gains were impressive, the driving factor behind the gains was rising multiples. While this may not be a surprise on the surface, what may surprise investors is the proportion of the gains driven by rising multiples, as opposed to actual earnings. In fact, 2019 saw the vast majority of its returns come from multiples growth, seen below:

Source: JPMorgan

As you can see, 2019 was a bit of an anomaly, for a few reasons. One, the gain was the second highest over the past two decades. Two, the amount of the gain from rising multiples was well above what we have seen in the past.

My takeaway here is caution. Could multiples rise further, propelling us to new highs? Of course, and that has so far been the case in 2020. However, I do not see this current environment as being sustainable. While the short-term momentum could continue, equity prices are ultimately supported by earnings. If we do not see meaningful earnings growth over the next few quarters, I cannot expect investors to push multiples to higher and higher levels.

Concern About This Market Part 2 - Margin Pressure

Expanding on the above point, I have concerns about earnings growth, on a broad scale, due to rising input prices. To be clear, this is a macro view, as there are plenty of companies reporting very strong earnings growth this past quarter, so there are pockets where earnings are driving equity gains. But, as the prior paragraph noted, that is not what is driving the market as a whole.

With this in mind, we should consider how likely it is that U.S. large cap stocks will indeed see earnings growth. While we cannot know for sure what this new year will bring, there are reasons to be wary of predicting robust earnings growth. To see why, consider how labor costs are rising for corporations domestically. While the story behind rising U.S. wages is a positive for some aspects of the economy, it does ultimately pressure corporate margins if the prices charged for goods and services do not rise correspondingly. On that point, prices have not been rising at the same pace as labor costs, which is a trend that has been ongoing for the past few years, as shown below:

Source: JPMorgan

As you can see, this is a trend that appears to only be mildly slowing in the short-term, so margins will likely remain under pressure in 2020.

Of course, the longer term trend throughout history has been for these metrics to move more in-line. Therefore, if prices do move higher, the resulting impact could be good for margins and share prices. But it is a tenuous balance, as rising prices could stifle consumer demand. Simply, investors will have to monitor this trend going forward and, for now, we should not expect robust earnings growth as long as margins feel the pinch from rising wages.

The Counterpoint: Growth Continues To Shine

While I am expressing a general level of caution here, it is important that I reiterate I am not bearish on growth strategies. While rising equity valuations have me concerned, this has been the case for some time, yet equity prices and growth strategies continue to push higher. While SCHG has performed well since my last review, it has also roundly beat out the other Schwab ETFs I noted above, as shown in the graph below:

Source: CNBC

Clearly, had investors backed off this strategy they may have gotten some peace of mind, but they would have missed out on some alpha, as I have.

My point here is that the trend continues to favor growth, and SCHG by extension, and that could certainly continue throughout 2020. The fund is heavily exposed to the IT sector, which has plenty of bullish momentum. In fact, the IT sector makes up over one-third of total fund assets, shown below:

Source: Charles Schwab

As investors are likely aware, this is a sector that has been driving market gains, and has been rewarding the investors who are long it. Top holdings within SCHG, such as Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL), have been hitting new highs, and have helped drive SCHG's returns over the past year:

Source: CNBC

In fairness, these are two companies that have seen both rising earnings and rising share prices, so investors may want a low cost ETF, such as SCHG, to own exposure to companies like this. However, similar to the rest of the market, these companies are not seeing earnings growth on par with the level of equity gains they are seeing.

On this note, while there are bright spots in the IT sector like AAPL and MSFT, the broader sector is coming under pressure similar to what I noted above for the market as a whole. While the IT sector index is pushing to new highs, earnings growth has dropped off markedly, and was actually negative for Q1- Q3 in 2019, as shown below:

Source: Bloomberg

My takeaway here is this is not a trend investors truly want to see. I see this as a reason to be careful now, and not blindly accept recent returns that appear to be unsupported by actual earnings.

Bottom line

SCHG has been showing investors the money, and I admit I wish I had the nerves to have stayed bullish on this investment. However, despite, or perhaps because of, continued strong performance, I have to reiterate a neutral rating on this fund. While my outlook for equities broadly is also fairly neutral, SCHG concerns me in isolation because its top sector is IT, which has been shooting ahead of the market despite negative earnings growth in 2019. The rising P/E multiples to own the major indices is a concern, but it is especially relevant for SCHG as the fund's valuation and P/E ratio growth exceeds what the market is experiencing right now. Therefore, I continue to hold only a small allocation towards growth, and recommend investors consider new positions in this asset class very carefully at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SCHG, SCHD, SCHV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.