Devon Energy: Pivot Nearly Complete

Despite outlining a clear and seemingly common sense corporate strategy over the past year, Devon Energy (DVN) management has faced plenty of skepticism and drawn the ire of many a shareholder. On its face, the transition towards being a pure-play on the United States onshore with more of a tilt towards oil makes plenty of sense. Helping matters, the transition has been accompanied by relatively strong quarterly results and spending discipline. Still, with many instead focusing on a lackluster Canadian asset sale and a fairly aggressive share repurchase strategy that has created no near-term value, there has been a tug of war at work between bulls and bears.

I tend to stay away from these transitional pivots during their early stages but with recent news that the firm has entered into an agreement to sell its Barnett shale assets, that aspect of the story is now mostly complete. With the news that the bulk of those proceeds will be directed back into buybacks yet again, is this more terrible capital allocation or is this finally a turning point?

Barnett Shale Sale, New Pro Forma Look

In the middle of December, Devon Energy announced that it had sold its Barnett holdings to Kalnin Ventures into one of its investment vehicles (“BKV Oil & Gas Partners”). BKV Oil & Gas Partners is backed by one investor, Banpu (OTCPK:BNPJY), a multibillion-dollar Thailand-based coal mining and power generation company that has made several of these overseas investments as part of diversification efforts. Their interest in the Barnett is not surprising, particularly given the history. To give some context, the Barnett area, at least in my opinion, formed the foundation for the technology and expertise that led to the fracking revolution.

It all started in the 1980s when a local businessman named George Mitchell, ignoring the pleas of his engineers that he was wasting money, kept trying over and over again to extract natural gas from shale rock in the area. Geologists had long known the gas was there and he was going to figure out how to get it out of the ground, one way or another. He succeeded, and while it took more than a quarter century for Mitchell Energy to really hone the process – by which time the firm had been bought by Devon Energy - this means that the Barnett Shale has been a centerpiece of the American energy story.

But, perhaps not anymore. Today, the Barnett is certainly not a hotbed of new drilling activity. There were just two drilling rigs operating in the area at last report and Devon has not run one there in many weeks. Nonetheless, the sheer number of wells that have been drilled on the acreage (Devon Energy owned more than four thousand producing wells) means that there is still ample value left in the ground. The company was producing 600 mmcfe/d with trillions in reserves on its Barnett holdings as of Q3 2019, much of it with low decline rates given the mature profile. This is what BKV Oil & Gas Partners/Banpu wants: low decline rate assets that it can pick up at less than a 1.0x multiple of 2P NAV.

While this deal resulted in less proceeds per mmcfe/d compared to their sale of the southern portion of its Barnett holdings in early 2018 (200mcfe/d of production was sold to Fleur De Lis Energy for $553mm), it still is a great sale. This is the largest deal in the area in many years, at least the largest I have found stretching as far back as 2013. There just are not buyers lined up around the block for natural gas assets these days, never mind in a mature field like Barnett.

Why sell? As shown below, if you picture including the Barnett assets which were 80% natural gas, Devon has always been a natural gas-weighted play. It’s been a major perceived negative for the firm in this environment, and while this transaction will not make Devon comparable to top tier Permian Basin operators (e.g., WPX Energy (WPX), Diamondback Energy (FANG)) that see 70% or better oil realizations, it is nonetheless an improvement. Pro forma oil mix will improve nearly 10% in 2020 as a result of this deal, moving the firm up the comp table towards oil-directed peers that fetch substantially better valuations.

*Source: Devon Energy, December 2019 Investor Presentation, Slide 6

According to most investment banks, the sale price of the remaining Barnett assets were well above expectations of $600-650mm. In fact, at $770mm, the deal implies a 6.0x 2020 EBITDAX multiple for these assets in 2020, well above the trading multiple of Devon Energy as a whole (4.7x EBITDAX on current expectations). That’s a great signal on embedded value for the rest of the Devon portfolio, particularly as its assets in the Delaware Basin (39% of pro forma production) and the STACK play (37% of pro forma production) generally carry higher multiples in the private markets.

As a caveat, both of those regions still have their issues. SCOOP/STACK drilling activity has come down significantly due to the hit to natural gas and natural gas liquids (“NGL”) pricing. Drilling rigs are down more than 60% since the beginning of this year; Devon Energy is no different. The firm is running just two rigs in the area versus five to start 2019 and will bring online half as many wells in the fourth quarter as it did earlier this year. Despite that pretty robust activity earlier in 2019, STACK production fell 3% year over year in Q3 and investors should expect those slow declines to continue until pricing improves enough to incentivize more drilling. However, Devon still estimates that the play will generate $370mm of free cash flow this year. It’s a great asset.

As far as the Delaware Basin, everyone knows the Permian is hot and the place to be. However, as shown above, Devon is pretty much entirely exposed to New Mexico acreage – not Texas – when it comes to its positioning. Several quarters ago, that was no real big deal in my view other than better midstream infrastructure, but today that means federal land lease exposure. This is a major difference as nearly all Texas oil production takes place on private lands, meaning Devon is in the “risk” category when it comes to a Democratic win for the Presidency in 2020. I think the fall of Elizabeth Warren in the polls has really reduced the risk on this issue and the hand-wringing and worrying about it appears overdone, but I would suspect that this talking point is likely to reemerge at some point again in 2020.

Share Buybacks, Valuation

At current strip prices, Devon Energy should be good for more than $600mm per year in organic free cash flow before its dividend obligations, good enough for 6% yield to the equity, greater if assuming a maintenance growth program. While not stellar, this is not altogether out of line for onshore fracking plays and the current strip environment just is not a favorable one for most, particularly like those like Devon with meaningful exposure to natural gas.

At roughly 1.0x net debt/EBITDAX, the firm already has investment grade credit according to S&P and is sitting on a potential positive revision to that coveted level from fellow ratings agency Moody’s at some point this year. With no need for delevering and the focus instead falling on capital efficiency instead of expansion, buybacks have been the chosen method of capital return. Why shouldn't it if private market expansion opportunities at similar valuation multiples are tough to find?

Since Q1 2018, Devon Energy has reduced its outstanding share count by 30% and recently boosted its outstanding buyback authorization to $6,000mm, with $1,200mm in remaining availability assuming the Barnett Shale sale goes through. To put this in perspective, the sale of Barnett will have the company lose about 5% of 2020 EBITDA while potentially buying back more than 12% of outstanding shares at current prices.

Even before this takes place, Devon Energy is already trading at a material discount to its peers on EV/EBITDAX and, given the better than average leverage profile, also enjoys higher free cash flow yield. Coupled with a longer than average reserve life, there is a lot to like here. The only hang-up that most investors can likely find in the firm is on the asset valuation side because of the lack of interest in New Mexico exposure and the Mid-Continent.

Takeaways

While not my favorite upstream energy producer, Devon Energy is better than most and likely appeals heavily to the shareholder returns crowd - so long as one can look past the firm paying billions in recent years at an average price of $34.00/share. That's water under the bridge at this point, and looking forward to 2020, I can see great appeal from the buyback program being in place. This is likely to be a volatile period for energy heading into the election and the ongoing shift in capital allocation policies in the market. Having a consistent buyer out there in the market for its shares – even if that is Devon Energy itself – will help temper day-to-day volatility. Better yet, this buyback will be funded via asset sale proceeds that will be accretive.

Over time, I expect a better share price here as the company puts its historically weak operating margins behind it, most of which was driven by the lower margin legacy production base (Canada, Barnett) that has now been offloaded to other operators. The well-balanced book (oil, natural gas, liquids) and geographic diversity should also help ease its commodity price exposure and bring some appeal to investors that do not feeling like they have to make a call on a specific product or basin. My price target is $31.00/share, a touch more than 20% upside based on tailwinds from the buybacks and a moderation in the multiple discount compared to its peer group.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.