Alibaba And Tencent Are Powering The Massive Remote Working Phenomenon

By ALT Perspective

In the past week, the novel coronavirus outbreak continued to hog the limelight with thousands of new cases every day and the death toll climbing by the dozens. Just before I clicked the submit button, the total number of confirmed cases has risen to 37,592 of which 814 victims are dead. Nearly 3,000 patients have recovered though this is little consolation to those who have suffered in one way or another with the epidemic still in full swing.

The current outbreak code-named 2019-nCoV has led to increasing paranoia around the world, with racist coronavirus-related incidents spreading globally and 'sinophobia' increasing. There are also ongoing episodes of panic buying happening in Hong Kong and Singapore. Many parts of China remained in a state of lockdown and the fear in the air in the country has been widely reported.

Besides the mass media reporting, those reading the comments in my prior weeks' articles could make one really bearish on the Chinese internet stocks. Nevertheless, regular readers of this column might not be surprised that stocks of Chinese companies (CQQQ)(FXI)(MCHI) generally closed positive for the week, even with a big hit on Monday when Chinese markets reopened after a long break. In particular, the share prices of the internet giants remain rather resilient despite the doom and gloom.

The Chinese Internet sector representative ETF, the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB), staged a spectacular rebound, rising 6.3 percent for the week. Among the key holdings of the KWEB ETF, the large gainers were those usual suspects that would benefit from the situation. TAL Education (TAL), which has been building up the share of revenue contribution from its online education services, jumped 12.2 percent.

Video-streaming platform, iQIYI (IQ) reached levels not seen since April last year, rising 10.7 percent for the week. I wrote last month that long-form videos, the mainstay of iQIYI "could see a resurgence in views with the rise in the captive audience." As hundreds of millions of Chinese stay at home for long periods, it is obvious that the circumstances would be conducive for them to watch longer videos that iQIYI offers. Many of us have friends in China and are hearing anecdotal evidence. However, we would have to wait for reliable third-party surveys or directly from the company management to confirm this.

Taking the next spot in the top gainers' list was e-commerce player Vipshop (VIPS) with a 7.1 percent gain. I wouldn't see it as a result of Chinese busy shopping Vipshop during their isolation. A relief rally following three consecutive weeks of decline is a more likely explanation. Vipshop was on a nearly uninterrupted uptrend since October, riding high on momentum until the 2019-nCoV struck.

Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY)(OTCPK:TCTZF) did slightly better than the KWEB ETF, rising 6.6 percent. During the lockdown, Tencent's powerful suite of products was heavily used by the Chinese, whether it's the ubiquitous messaging app WeChat, its cloud services, or its video-conferencing tool. More on this in the subsequent sections.

JD.com's (JD) resilience - its share price is near its 52-week high established just last month - is a reflection of shareholders' recognition of its superior logistics capabilities that have proven to be its core advantage in this transportation-constrained period. A reader highlighted a CNBC investigation video demonstrating measures JD.com has undertaken to ensure the continuation of its delivery service.

The company could take a hit on revenue this quarter but it has taken the opportunity to convince truly long-term shareholders of the strength of its logistics and the idea that it would benefit strongly from a recovery when the economy starts grinding again. The goodwill accumulated would also help in acquiring new users. This helps to explain why the stock seems to be attempting to break out of the resistance level yet again last week.

Source: ALT Perspective (using Yahoo Finance charting tool)

I have not forgotten Baidu (BIDU), whose Q4 2019 revenue guidance revision supposedly sparked the Monday rally of its Chinese internet peers. Although the Chinese search giant postponed its earnings release, it provided an update to its revenue guidance from RMB 27.1 billion-RMB28.7 billion to RMB28.3 billion-RMB28.9 billion, representing an increase of 4 percent to 6 percent year over year. This meant that the actual results would fall within the higher end of the previous guidance for between -1 percent to 6 percent growth year over year.

As explained in a past issue of the Chinese Internet Weekly, I found the KWEB ETF holding the most representative stocks in the sector. As such, an overview of the week's share price movements of the top few holdings of KWEB as compared with the ETF itself is provided as follows for convenient reference especially for the stocks mentioned in this article.

Data by YCharts

Chinese can still receive income working from home

In the past weeks, many readers were concerned that with Chinese stuck mostly at home, their livelihood could be affected. For those that need to be physically present to fulfill their responsibilities, such as waitresses, cleaners, and cashiers, they would, of course, be unable to work. However, China has many employees that can work remotely.

I'm not even talking about live-streaming influencers or online contributors of any form, who are very likely experiencing higher viewership, and correspondingly, income, during this period. I'm referring to office workers who now have plenty of avenues to collaborate remotely with colleagues. In terms of communication, I have written on the prevalence of WeChat usage for work. There's even a version catered for the workplace named (no prize for guessing correctly), WeChat Work.

Source: App Store

For video-conferencing, employees and business owners alike could utilize local startup XYLink (小鱼易连), which is widely known as the Chinese Zoom Video (ZM). Readers can get an idea of the company's capabilities by checking out the products it has offered on its store on JD.com. In April last year, XYLink received hundreds of millions in Chinese yuan in Series C financing led by Tencent Holdings.

Yao Leiwen, the managing director of Tencent Investment, said then that XYLink would help Tencent "fight the battle" in its quest to empower more vertical industries in the Industrial Internet era. The choice of supporting XYLink came despite the presence of competitors including Huichang, Full-time, Goodview, and Yealink.

The parent company of TikTok, BtyeDance (BDNCE), released a Slack-like (WORK) enterprise office suite named Lark in April 2019 which targeted markets outside of China. After half a year of the trial from actual usage and development, Lark was modified for the domestic market under the name "Fei Shu" (飞书), with lessons gleaned from the international experience.

Source: App Store

It should not be surprising to readers that Alibaba Group (BABA) is also involved in this space. In March last year, Alibaba was reported to have acquired Teambition, a platform for co-workers to plan and collaborate on projects, similar to Trello and Asana. Interestingly, Teambition was up till then backed by Tencent and Microsoft (MSFT). Alibaba's DingTalk, the local equivalent of Slack, was so heavily used that its servers were reportedly overwhelmed.

Source: Teambition

In the past week, my Chinese business associates have relied intensively on Tencent Meeting especially for communication with large groups. Originally planned physical meetings or conferences have been canceled and switched to using Tencent Meeting instead. I was surprised to know that it was launched only in late December of last year. The quality of the video, call, and presentation were excellent in those meetings I joined.

Source: Tencent Meeting (from their website)

Tencent has so many products available for online collaboration, cloud solutions, and myriad business needs. The following snapshot could only capture one section of the long list of products and services advertised on Tencent Cloud's website.

Source: Tencent

I am also barely scratching the surface in my introduction here on how the Chinese are utilizing online products to work from home. The Chinese internet companies may not see a boost to their bottom-line immediately with many of them offering free usage to users. This helps to build goodwill and most importantly, lure them to sign up paid versions when they become reliant on the products.

Working remotely may not always impact productivity negatively

The effectiveness of working remotely is understandably in doubt, particularly given the impromptu nature in this case and the lack of certain telecommunication devices in many small and medium enterprises. There is plenty of research done on the benefits of telecommuting for organizations. However, these studies are mostly for western companies.

Interestingly, there was a 2014 study conducted (content in Chinese) by online travel agency Trip.com (TCOM) comparing the productivity of employees who work remotely on a regular basis with employees who work entirely in the office. The results showed that employees who telecommuted (including those who worked at home) made 13.5 percent more sales calls than those office employees of the same level. This was calculated to be nearly an additional day of work.

Noteworthy from the study was that the turnover rate of telecommuters was found to be only half that of office employees and with higher job satisfaction. That could be due to time saved on commuting, more time spent with loved ones, and probably fewer distractions from office politics.

The limitation of this study was that the participants were all call-center type customer service personnel in the sales department. Nevertheless, the positive results from this narrow scope still provided some indication that remote working might not be that bad as thought. Correspondingly, during this lockdown period, China might not suffer that severely in terms of productivity, if at all.

For those not able to work from home, they are still legally protected. According to business consultancy Dezan Shira & Associates, several cities like Shanghai and Xiamen have legislation requiring companies to pay wages to employees during the business suspension period:

"...where an enterprise suspends business or operation during a wage payment cycle, it shall pay wages to its workers pursuant to the agreement. Where the suspension exceeds a wage payment cycle, the enterprise may pay wages to its workers based on the new agreement between both parties in accordance with work rendered by the workers, but the wages shall not be less than the minimum wage standard stipulated by the Municipality." - Article 12 of Measures for the Payment of Wages by Enterprises in Shanghai Municipality (Revision 2016)

In other provinces, such as Jiangsu and Guangdong, once the suspension period exceeds the wage payment cycle, and company is still unable to arrange employees to work or employees are unable to provide normal work to company, "living expenses shall be paid to employees, which shall not be less than 80 percent of the minimum wage standard."

With many Chinese hospitalized, we are also worried if their employment rights would be protected. Fortunately, Dezan Shira & Associates noted that the law (Article 42 of the PRC Labor Contract Law) specified if an "employee is infected with the novel coronavirus pneumonia and he/she is either at home or in hospital, by law they are classed as being under medical treatment, and the company is unable to terminate the labor relationship with this employee."

Hence, the premise that Chinese workers would be starved of income during the lockdowns and affecting their purchasing power which in turn impact their patronage of e-commerce players seems invalid to some extent. Of course, the ability of businesses to continue paying wages varies across the board. Many might find it difficult to stay solvent with operations in shutdown mode. However, the Chinese government is coming up with supportive measures to help cushion the deleterious effect of the virus outbreak on the economy.

As ARK Invest CEO Catherine Wood puts it: "We’re probably in one hell of a bull market that will be sustained because we’re climbing an incredible wall of worry, skepticism, and doubt." Chinese internet stocks certainly are loaded with plenty of [worries], skepticism, and doubt.

