Collegium Pharmaceutical: 2020 Could Be A Great Year

I still like the set-up a lot and am sticking with my long position, as I believe that the best is yet to come.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) is a name that I covered with great interest in the past, as I generally liked the positioning of the firm. It has been nearly a year since I last updated the thesis as I saw some comforting developments at the time.

The company has seen a few breakthroughs late in 2019 and early this year, as the company obtained much wider patient coverage, issued a great outlook for 2020, and now seems to have made a great M&A move to solidify its position for the future.

The Business, The Old Thesis

Collegium is a business which I have long liked a great deal as it developed Xtampza for which it obtained FDA approval in 2016, starting a 2-decade long period in which, the drug can be commercialised. The distinctive feature of Xtampza is that its pain release mechanism cannot be manipulated like other drugs, as such manipulation was at the start of the opioid crisis.

In essence, it is not very comforting or practical for users to have to administer pain killers multiple times a day, as a slow-moving release mechanism can be manipulated and result in a potential overdose. The extended release market is a +$6 billion market, long been dominated by OxyContin which has been front and center of the opioid crisis, as Xtampza was supposed to be the superior product in this market.

Sales of Xtampza totalled just $1.7 million in 2016 with revenues increasing to $24 million in 2017. Sales rose further to $69.4 million in 2018, with fourth quarter sales hitting $18.4 million. This is somewhat disappointing if this market is so large and the product is supposedly superior, further taking into account that FDA approval was obtained to promote the anti-abuse qualities of the drug, while sales trends were rather flattish in the last three quarters of 2018.

Somewhat surprising given the set-up was a move made by the company late 2017 in which it reached a deal with Depomed to commercialise Nucynta tablets in the US, creating marketing synergies in the market for pain release.

The deal created some risk, in my opinion, as sales of Nucynta were running at roughly $200 million, and while the $10 million upfront fee was negligible, the minimum annual royalty fees were pegged at $135 million per annum, for a four-year period.

Trading at $18 in the spring of 2019, I observed that the 33 million shares valued equity of the company at $600 million, including a $150 million net cash position. A $450 million operating asset valuation looked reasonable with sales hitting $280 million, for a 1.6 times sales multiple based on overall sales, and roughly a 6 times sales multiple based on sales of Xtampza. Minimum R&D efforts and management turnover made me somewhat cautious.

The company issued a 2019 guidance with Xtampza sales seen at $95-105 million and flattish Nucynta sales at $200-210 million, down a bit from the $211 million reported in 2018. The growth and reduction in costs of sales would make for a read road map to break-even. This good news was not enough for me to extend an already sizeable long position.

What Happened?

Since the spring of 2019, many events took place. For starters, shares gradually moved lower from $18 in spring to $10 in the summer as the company released non-convincing first and second quarter results. Nonetheless, the company was on track to reach its full-year outlook, while reporting more or less flattish adjusted earnings metrics.

In the autumn, shares jumped from about $12 to $19 upon the release of very strong third quarter results. The company reported third quarter Xtampza sales of $26.5 million, marking modest sequential sales growth but making it likely that the high end of the 2019 guidance will be met. Sales of Nucynta were a bit soft at $46.4 million which is a bit disappointing.

GAAP net losses totalled $6.1 million, while the company reported an adjusted earnings number of $1.7 million. While a substantial portion of the difference comes from amortisation expenses related to Nucynta, the $4 million stock-based compensation adjustment is not really fair, indicating that the business continues to post very modest economic losses at around $2 million a quarter.

The big breakthrough alongside the third quarter earnings release was the announcement that Xtampza would become the next extended-release mechanism for 35 million additional patients from January 2020 onward.

2020, A Potential Great Year

On the back of the corporate update alongside the third quarter results, the company came with a very compelling 2020 guidance. Xtampza sales are seen at $150-160 million in 2020, suggesting about 50% revenue growth compared to 2019, with Nucynta sales seen at $170-180 million. Operating expenses are seen at $130-140 million, more or less in line with the run rate of expenses reported in 2019.

That suggests that while adjusted profits are minimal and the company is reporting small losses if we adjust back stock-based compensation expenses, the company could become profitable in 2020.

Another big deal was announced in February as Collegium acquired the US rights of the Nucynta franchise from Assertio in a $375 million cash deal. Obtaining the US right and no longer having to pay royalties, Collegium sees $100 million in annual EBITDA and cash flow improvements as a result of the deal. With shares already back at the $20 mark following the release of the 2020 guidance, this deal sent shares up some 25% to $25 per share, marking roughly a $170 million increase in the market value of the firm on the back of the $375 million deal, being a clear vote of confidence by the market.

While relatively little information is released on the deal, there seems much to like. Assuming a roughly $150 million net cash position ahead of the deal, a pro-forma net debt load of $200 million seems reasonable given the $100 million EBITDA contribution from this deal alone and the fact that the company is already becoming profitable in 2020.

With a net debt load of $200 million and 33 million shares being valued at $25, making for a nearly $1 billion enterprise valuation, the situation looks good. The company has acquired some real cash flow with the Nucynta deal which adds about $100 million in EBITDA, while the core Xtampza business is generating $150 million in sales and is delivering on strong growth.

Therefore, I see enough reasons to maintain a long position, although I am not chasing the stock up higher from here. I still like the stock a great deal and am sticking to it with conviction, as 2020 is setting up to become a good year.

Please subscribe to the premium service in order to get access to more actionable ideas.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COLL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.