Peloton's House Of Cards Is Collapsing

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) announced Q2 2020 earnings results on February 5th. Despite the beat on subscriber and revenue forecasts, lower guidance for Q3 vs. Street estimates led to the collapse in Peloton’s share price. As we mentioned in our previous article, we expected Peloton to crush Q2 guidance provided by management. We thought the publicity through the controversial Peloton ad would contribute significantly to holiday sales. However, this was not enough to assuage the short-sellers nor the negative outlook surrounding the company. With its only potential upside catalyst of consensus-smashing Q2 numbers generating zero upward movements, we see further turbulence in the future as revenue growth slows and the lockup period expires. The house of cards has started collapsing, and we advise investors to avoid this stock.

(Source: stockcharts.com)

Operating Numbers are Improving...

Peloton showed better-than-expected overall gross margin for Q2 2020. Management initially expected 39 - 40% gross margin for Q2 but ended up achieving 42.3%. The company also increased gross margin guidance for FY2020 from 41 - 42% to 43.5 - 44.5%.

Meanwhile, gross margin for products was down 2.3% YoY and 2.5% QoQ to 40.5% during Q2. Two factors drove these numbers: a higher shift to the Peloton Tread and the additional investment in its logistics platform. However, this was offset by product cost improvement from the Tonic acquisition.

Subscription gross margin saw significant improvement with an increase of 12.4% YoY and 1.9% QoQ to hit 58% for the second quarter. Management attributed this to the initial fixed cost of the subscription business; despite revenue growth, cost stays relatively flat.

Additionally, Peloton posted a lower churn rate for Q2 at 0.75% vs. <1.05% forecasted. Management lowered expected churn rate for FY2020 from <1.05% to <0.95%. We expected churn rate to be closer to around 1.08% and were surprised by this improvement. We believe the launch of Peloton's fitness app on Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Fire TV had a positive impact.

On the connected fitness subscriber numbers, Peloton crushed estimates of 680,000 - 685,000 and posted 712,005 subscribers. This was above our estimate of 690,000. Management updated FY2020 guidance to 920,000 - 930,000 from 885,000 - 895,000 given in Q1.

(Source: tikr.com)

...But Under the Hood, There are Tons of Concerns Around Topline Growth

Despite Peloton’s impressive Q2 revenue, we are concerned about the company’s revenue going into Q3 and Q4; something that Wall Street seems to be concerned about as well. Management guided Q3 revenue to $470-480mm, which was below the $494mm expected by the Street. When considering the impressive Q2 revenue, it’s not surprising that this forecast led to a negative reaction.

Historically, Peloton posted a 10% and 20.5% increase in revenue from Q2 to Q3 in FY2018 and FY2019, respectively. However, FY2020 growth from Q2 to Q3 is expected to be less than 4%. This is due to Peloton’s new delivery scheduler, which allowed more efficient pre-order deliveries during Q2, boosting revenue for the quarter. However, this was done at the cost of pulling forward deliveries that were usually completed in Q3. Essentially, this means that the boost in historical revenues for Q3 were somewhat artificial in the sense that they were the result of delayed shipment from holiday sales. The balance has now shifted to be more front-ended into H1 vs. H2. Based on our model, we expected Q4 revenue to drop 24% QoQ.

(Peloton's new store in Germany, Source: onepeloton.com)

Attempts to Boost Growth Through Upgrades and Expansions

We continue to see Peloton trying to boost topline growth by opening additional showrooms. Peloton opened 15 new showrooms in Q2 to reach a total of 96 worldwide. The company also recently opened a concept store in Cleveland, which claims to allow customers to “discover and engage with all aspects of connected fitness and digital membership experience.” Peloton also plans to renovate larger showrooms to be in this format. Despite this investment, we believe this won't be enough to boost sales in existing showrooms and only add its cost. Peloton's showrooms already allow customers to experience its most popular product: the Peloton Bike. While the company's plan to expand its in-store experiences might boost digital subscription numbers, we believe this initiative will do little to boost product sales.

The company announced further expansion effort in Europe by hiring two German instructors. They will allow the company to offer German workout videos. The company also started a full advertising campaign in Germany in January and hopes to see growth in that part of the world. Management stated that German sales were tracking above expectations, but we still wait cautiously to see what the effect of the slowing German economy will have on the company's growth expectations. We also see German content offerings as less attractive from a financial perspective due to their limited reach for non-German speaking audiences; there's little incentive for English speaking subscribers to use subtitled German classes. This means less operating leverage over its fixed-cost subscription business model.

Concerns Over Digital Subscription

The company saw strong growth in its subscription business, reaching 109k digital subscribers at the end of Q2 with the help of the launch into Amazon Fire TV and new integration with the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) Watch. Peloton also plans to release a couple of new features focused on the social and gamification aspect of its products.

While lowering the price of a digital subscription and the free 30-day trial boosted subscriber numbers, it's worth noting that competitors are producing exercise equipment that can effectively integrate Peloton's digital platform at a much lower cost than that of the Peloton Bike or the Peloton Tread. While management is not concerned about this factor hurting product sales, it would be foolish to think that these new competing products will have no significant effect on consumer preferences. Consumers on the fence might try out a cheaper alternative to see what Peloton's digital platform is like. They may end up buying Peloton's exercise equipment, but there's also a possibility that if they have a positive experience and are satisfied with their setup, they may defer buying Peloton's equipment and continue using the competitor's product. Meanwhile, a negative experience will dissuade users from upgrading to one of Peloton's products.

Conclusion

We continue to be concerned with Peloton's lockup expiration on March 24th and the expected drop in stock price. Additionally, the continued slowdown in revenue is something investors should take note of. User metrics are going up, but stagnation in its topline growth means that the company will not be able to increase operating leverage regarding its subscription business. We are more bearish than ever regarding Peloton, and we warn investors to avoid this collapsing house of cards.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.