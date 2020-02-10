Investors Slam Deluxe As Its Growth Segments Decline

Publications of earnings are events that are known to cause volatility in stock prices. However, the drop of 12.5% that Deluxe Corporation (DLX) faced shortly after trading commenced on the day after it reporting earnings is quite uncommon.

Deluxe stock. Source: Seeking Alpha.

I have written about Deluxe before. The company is an important player in the market of checks, which is a declining business for obvious reasons. The company knew this too and has been on a multi-year M&A spree to acquire mostly marketing-related services businesses. In my first article on Deluxe, I concluded that this strategy wasn’t working and that ‘Marketing Solutions & Other Services’ posted organic revenue declines, which was obscured by acquisitions. After that, the company seemed to get onto the right track: it stopped in bleeding of Marketing Solutions in 2018, and it made no new acquisitions in 2019. The stock recovered too, gaining 30% from publication of my last article on DLX to the end of 2019.

Q4 earnings were clearly a negative surprise, and that needs to be discussed. In this article, I will first explore what happened in Q4 that could have surprised investors, then I will look into some of the deeper issues regarding organic revenue growth and margins.

Q4 earnings & 2020 outlook

In its 2019 Q3 report, the company issued the following updated outlook for 2019:

Revenue at the low end of the $2.005 billion to $2.045 billion range. Adjusted EPS of at low end of $6.65 and $6.95. Net cash from operating activities between $270m and 285m.

The company achieved the following in fiscal 2019:

Revenue of $2.008bn (in-line). Adjusted EPS of $6.82 (slight beat). Cash flow from operating activities of $286.7 (slight beat).

Comparing the outlook to the results, I don’t think that the headline results have spooked investors. Clearly it was something else and the 2020 outlook is a prime suspect. There is much to be disappointed about indeed, especially regarding profitability. The 2020 outlook is compared to 2019 results in the table below.

Source: author’s own calculations, company Q4 2019 results presentation.

The company believes that it will shed 300bps of EBITDA margin in 2020, which is unwelcome news as 2019 was already a deterioration versus 2018. To make matters worse, the decline is accelerating. In 2019 the company saw adjusted EBITDA decline by just $28m versus the prior year, but it expects to lose another $58m in 2020. We should also take into account the way in which adjusted EBITDA is calculated. Actual EBITDA was negative in 2019. The company subtracted restructuring charges from EBITDA and its adjusted EBITDA is declining still.

Source: Q4 earnings release.

I for one have never been too keen to adjust financial statements for restructuring charges when it comes to companies that are in permanent restructuring mode, like Deluxe. The idea is always that a restructuring is a one-off and that it impacts profitability positively in the next year. In this context, the 2020 outlook is a genuine ‘complete and unmitigated’ disaster.

The above discussion doesn’t even mention the EPS outlook, which is impacted more harshly than EBITDA in relative terms because interest expenses don’t usually move in tandem with EBITDA.

The 2019 result and 2020 outlook show just how poorly the company has executed its M&A-driven strategic shift over the past years. It took the cash flow from a shrinking cash cow and wasted it on acquisitions that didn’t add a lot of value as I argued in my first article about DLX.

However poor the revenue outlook may seem, it is still the bright spot in all of this. A plus of 0.5% looks very modest considering the fact that we are near peak levels of the business cycle. However, this includes the checks business. It takes somewhat more analysis to find out how the Marketing Solutions product category is doing relative to Checks.

Long-term business performance

The future of the company depends on Marketing Solutions and other non-check products, therefore it is important to see how it has done. In the 4Q call (transcript), management stated that the organic sales decline was 2.3% for the company. Actual revenue growth was +0.5%. This tells us that the 2018 acquisitions propped-up the result by 2.8%.

Reconciling the product revenue disclosure in the Q4 presentation with the first 9 months product disclosure in the last 10-Q, it is possible to calculate the 2019 product revenue for Checks, Marketing Solutions, and Forms. With the knowledge that the company tries to grow Marking Solutions with its acquisitions, we can easily calculate the organic revenue decline in the other segments.

Source: author’s own calculations.

The biggest disappointment was Marketing Solutions which resumed its decline after it finally looked to be stopped in 2018. The continuous revenue decline in checks is also hitting hard. For years, the volume decline in that segment has been compensated for by price increases but reality has hit hard for DLX’s cash cow. I bet that the accelerated decline of Checks also explains a good chunk of the margin pressure on the firm in 2018 and 2019.

The table below shows where margin pressure hit the company in 2018 and 2019. Note that the Direct Checks segment contains mainly checks directly sold to consumers and this segment has underperformed check product revenue in other business segments. The majority of Checks revenue is made in the Small Business Services segment.

Operating income adjusted for impairments and gains on sales. Source: author’s own calculations.

Free cash flow (see table below) has fallen back to $220m. The worst part is that it excludes stock based compensation expense, which was almost $15m for the first three quarters of 2019. But let’s say that the $220m figure does reflect underlying FCF. That gives the company a trailing cash flow yield of 12%, which is high. However, the $60m forecasted hit to adjusted EBITDA in 2020 will most likely deliver a severe blow to that cash flow yield, even if restructuring expenses decline.

Source: Deluxe Q4 2019 earnings presentation.

Considering the figures above, it is chilling to think how they will look if it gets worse after 2020. And it will get worse. Checks, which in my estimation still deliver over half the company’s EBIT, have begun their secular revenue decline while profitability and growth at the other segments lags expectations.

Conclusion

The company is facing a secular decline of its major cash cow and fails to add value with its string of acquisitions. Overall, the results and outlook have underperformed my modest expectations since the last summer. However, I do think that the valuation of $37.4, which I estimated at the time, is still in the ballpark. Based on this valuation, I don’t think that the stock is a good buy at $42.75.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.