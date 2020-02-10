Disney's Excellent Q1 Sets Them Up For Future Success

Media Networks was up, but the struggle is visible. Disney should be able to weather the storm, though, with Direct-to-Consumer.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) recently had their Q1 earnings call. It was the first call since the company released Disney+, and we also are beginning to receive greater insight into the synergies of the TFCF acquisition. As a long-term holder of Disney (>10 years), I am so far impressed at the company's direction and vision, but some woes remain.

First Quarter Earnings

Disney reported first-quarter earnings after the market close on February 4th. The results were a mixed bag on the earnings front, with a GAAP EPS miss of $1.17 per share, but revenues came in quite strong at $20.86B, a 36% increase over the same period a year prior.

The initial news caused shares to jump, but during the earnings call, things began to bounce around a little.

On the positive side of things, Disney+ had a solid start, Parks, Experiences and Products had a great quarter, and Studio Entertainment posted a significant quarter on the back of Frozen II and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Negatives? Because there always are some. 2019-nCoV will cause, at a minimum, some $175M in revenues lost in Q2 at the Shanghai and Hong Kong parks. This is in addition to lower expectations out of Hong Kong due to ongoing protests.

A Solid Start For Disney+

Perhaps, the most anticipated number out of Disney was the number of subscribers for Disney+, and that number did not disappoint. With 26.5 million paid subscribers, Disney+ got out of the gate with a bang.

On the call, Bob Iger expressed satisfaction with the Disney+ rollout and noted that the company is seeing good conversion and low churn rates in the first quarter of release:

One additional note on sign-ups for Disney+, although we will not provide specifics, is that we are pleased to report that both conversion from free to pay and churn rates were better than we expected.

The company expects that numbers will continue to grow, but did not provide any updates to guidance (60-90M users in 2024). They are seeing a stable balance of users coming for both new and classic content and are recognizing big product tie-ins like with the Mandalorian's Baby Yoda:

We know there is great anticipation for the substantial array of Baby Yoda consumer products hitting the market in the coming months. We'll continue to add high quality content as a service that includes Frozen 2, and Episode 9, The Rise of Skywalker. Many of you probably saw our Super Bowl spot featuring three original new Marvel series for Disney+. Loki, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which will premiere on the service in August, and WandaVision, which will debut in December.

Studios Killed It

The legacy film studio had one great quarter that was flanked by Frozen 2 and Star Wars Episode 9. When compared to the prior year, revenues were up some 100%. Of course, not every quarter can have two blockbuster movies, and not every year will be an $11B box office year, but Disney believes there are still good times ahead:

...as we look ahead, we're extremely pleased with the long-term prospects for our studio and the slate. I could name a number of titles, but this year, for instance, we have to Pixar titles with Onward and Soul in the marketplace. We've got a couple of really strong Disney branded Jungle Cruise and Mulan. We have obviously Marvel with Black Widow, initial at first, and then Eternals at the rest of the - at the end of the year and you can imagine, a lot of development from all of those.

But, on a Star Wars front, theatrical may be on a bit of a hiatus. Iger, on the call, mentioned that focus in the Star Wars universe is on The Mandalorian and an Obi-Wan series.

Parks (and Products) on the Rise

Domestic parks had an improved quarter, thanks to increased attendance driven by Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. The increase in guests, 2%, was met with higher per capita guest spending, which was up 10%.

On the investors' call, Todd Juenger of Sanford Bernstein challenged leadership a little on these metrics, asking how long can Disney continue increasing prices. It's a very valid question to ask, given that much of the growth in this sector seems to just come from price increases. Iger responded that the company is considering other, international, opportunities long term:

We will look for international opportunities as well. They still exist, and obviously, the virus has slowed things down a bit, but we expect that when that passes that we will start looking expansively in other territories. And of course, lastly there is a yield story to tell and that's been exceptional that is a combination of things. But clearly, far more sophisticated, more thoughtful pricing strategy has helped a lot.

The idea sounds fantastic, particularly in Europe, where the company only has Disneyland Paris. An expansion elsewhere in the continent could yield significant returns without cannibalizing the company's other operations.

Consumer products also saw a 25% boost year over year, which the company attributes to the Frozen and Star Wars movie releases.

2019-nCoV Fears and Costs

Now, some of the bad. I had mentioned in the introduction to this piece the estimated costs to Disney as a result of 2019-nCoV as being $175M. That is a preliminary estimate, given that the virus has already shut down both the Shanghai and Hong Kong parks.

Should fear rise, or the virus continue uncontrolled, these numbers could grow much higher and spread to other divisions at the company. Divisions such as studio entertainment. It was not discussed on the call, but movie theaters are also closed in China, which would likely mean a delay in releases such as Mulan, a highly anticipated movie in the country.

I am not, nor do I claim to be a virologist, but at the time of writing, the 2019-nCoV seems to be growing at a slower pace. Numbers out of China have shown a lower count of daily infections for the past few days, so one can hope that the quarantine has helped in limiting the spread. The losses that Disney will suffer, while significant, will a drop in the ocean over the long term.

The Battle Lies Ahead for Broadcasting/Cable

This section is a little tricky to cover, mainly thanks to the TFCF consolidation. Thanks to that consolidation, cable and broadcasting did see significant year-over-year increases in revenues and operating income. It is when one looks deeper into the numbers that the troubling trend of cord-cutting becomes apparent.

In the Cable Networks segment, ESPN has long been a cash cow, but those days appear to be numbered. The channel saw an increase in programming and production costs along with a decrease in advertising revenues. The NFL, CFP, and other college sports all saw increases in programming costs, and with future competition in the sports space (from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and other streamers), ESPN may see those margins downtrodden.

Likewise, in the broadcasting space, ABC Studios saw higher production and programming costs also. Network viewership was also down, and the company saw lower advertising revenue at owned stations because of it.

The transition from cable/broadcasting is coming at a good time for Disney, but those growing pains may get rougher over the next few years.

Outlook

Disney is in the midst of a transitory phase. They have to quickly and efficiently find a way to move from cable to direct-to-consumer. Early signs point to this strategy working out with 26.5 million subscribers to Disney+, 6.6 million subscribers to ESPN+, and 30.4 million subscribers on Hulu. All three are also showing great growth year over year.

With Disney+ launching into many more markets in March, and over the summer, I believe we can expect to see these numbers cross 50M by end-of-year, which would be considerably above the company's hopes going into this exercise.

Then, there's the question of price. Disney+ is priced low today with lots of wiggle room. Later this year, once original content ramps up, I expect we'll start to see a little bit of a price bump on the horizon, perhaps $7.99/month domestic.

Long term, I foresee Disney attempting to reconstitute the idea of what cable television was via its variety of brands. An all-in $40/month plan that includes the Disney library along with TFCF assets, Hulu originals, and live sports would be a worthy goal to work towards, but we're a long way from that just yet.

From a return to shareholders' standpoint, Disney's dividend, while small, should be stable through this transitory period with a payout ratio of just 0.32. We shouldn't expect to see any near-term increases in the dividend or share buybacks.

I do expect investors to see big stock bumps throughout the year as Disney announces Disney+ subscribers. I think we'll be on track for 8-10% top-line growth throughout and believe the focus from the company will be on paying down debt while maintaining growth in direct-to-consumer.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.