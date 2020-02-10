Fidelity MSCI Energy Index: Attractive Valuation

The ETF has not performed well lately due to weak market sentiment and the recent outbreak of the coronavirus.

ETF Overview

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index (FENY) owns a portfolio of large-cap U.S. stocks in the energy sector. The ETF seeks to track the performance of the MSCI USA IMI Energy Index. The fund’s top 10 stocks represent about 70% of the total portfolio and these stocks are trading at valuations below their historical averages. While FENY’s fund price can be volatile especially due to weak demand caused by the breakout of the coronavirus, we think investors willing to take on some risk will likely be rewarded in the long-term.

Data by YCharts

Fund Analysis

We like to highlight several points we think are important for readers to know about FENY. These points are as follows:

Global demand and supply will continue to impact FENY’s fund price

Energy sector is highly cyclical. Its profitability heavily depends on the supply and demand imbalance of the energy commodity. When demand exceeds supply, we will usually see improving profitability among companies in the energy sector. On the other hand, when supply exceeds demand, energy price will decline especially when inventories increase. As can be seen from the chart below, FENY’s fund price has a strong correlation to the crude oil price since its inception.

Data by YCharts

Stock price volatility is a norm for energy companies. Investors should keep in mind that FENY’s fund price is also volatile. The following two charts below shows FENY and the S&P 500 Index’s 30-day rolling volatility in the past year. As can be seen from the charts, FENY’s 30-day rolling volatility is nearly 17% (was 28% in September 2019). On the other hand, S&P 500 Index’s 30-day rolling volatility is only 11.48% (was about 20% in September 2019).

Data by YCharts

Energy demand growth is expected to continue

While oil demand growth is expected to be slower in the next decade due to alternative energy sources, global oil consumption is likely not heading for a decline anytime soon. In fact, International Energy Agency still expects oil demand to grow by nearly 1 million barrels per day (year over year) in 2024 (see chart below). According to Fatih Birol, the executive director of the IEA, peak demand for oil is unlikely to materialize over the next 15 years. Crude will remain important and will find more use as feedstock in the manufacture of chemicals and refined products. In addition, aviation industry will also continue to rely on fossil fuels.

Source: IEA 2019

FENY’s shares are mostly companies with competitive positions

FENY’s top-10 holdings represent nearly 70% of its total portfolio. These are companies that have either economies of scale, or hold important key infrastructure assets (e.g. pipelines, storage facilities) that are difficult for its smaller peers to replicate. These companies also have the financial strength to pursue investments to continue to generate cash flow. This is important because these companies can return cash back to its shareholders through both dividend and share buybacks. In fact, the fund has a trailing 12-month distribution yield of 6.43%.

Morningstar Moat Status Financial Health Rating % of ETF Exxon Mobil (XOM) Narrow Strong 22.15% Chevron (CVX) Narrow Strong 17.71% ConocoPhillips (COP) Narrow Moderate 5.48% Schlumberger (SLB) Narrow Moderate 4.11% Kinder Morgan (KMI) None Moderate 3.74% EOG Resources (EOG) Narrow Moderate 3.73% Phillips 66 (PSX) Narrow Moderate 3.47% Occidental Petrolum (OXY) None Moderate 3.16% Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Narrow Moderate 3.07% Valero Energy (VLO) Narrow Moderate 2.94% Total: 69.56%

Source: Created by author

Stocks in FENY’s portfolio are significantly undervalued

Energy sector has not done well in the past year. In fact, FENY's fund price has declined by over 18% in the past year. On the other hand, the S&P 500 Index has risen by nearly 22% in the same time period. The worry of a weak demand forecast especially due to the outbreak of the coronavirus has weighed on crude prices globally. As a result, many of these energy stocks in FENY’s portfolio are trading at a significant discount to their historical averages. As can be seen from the table below, its top 10 stocks are trading at a lower P/E valuation of 16.39x than their 5-year average of 20.67x.

Forward P/E 5-year Average P/E % of ETF Exxon Mobil 16.42 19.44 22.15% Chevron 16.26 23.47 17.71% ConocoPhillips 15.75 14.19 5.48% Schlumberger 20.88 31.54 4.11% Kinder Morgan 20.62 24.71 3.74% EOG Resources 13.70 14.26 3.73% Phillips 66 9.51 13.48 3.47% Occidental Petrolum 31.45 37.54 3.16% Marathon Petroleum 8.97 12.29 3.07% Valero Energy 9.51 12.09 2.94% Weighted Average: 16.39 20.67 69.56%

Source: Created by author

Risks and Challenges

Concentration Risk

There is considerable concentration risk as Exxon Mobil and Chevron represents nearly 40% of the total portfolio. Fortunately, these two companies are integrated oil & gas companies. They have operations that span the full energy supply chain and get to keep most of the profits that they would otherwise have to pay out to energy services companies or midstream companies. We also like the fact that both companies have solid balance sheet with investment grade credit ratings.

The outbreak of coronavirus

The outbreak of coronavirus in China is causing a big interruption to the economic activities in China. Since China is the largest importer of crude in the world, if China’s effort to contain the virus is not successful, global oil demand may decline sharply in the near-term.

Investor Takeaway

While energy sector may not be fared well in the near-term due to negative market sentiment, FENY appears to be trading at a significant discount. In addition, the fund pays an attractive 6.43%-yielding dividend. We think investors willing to take on some risks will be rewarded.

