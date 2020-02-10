Industry Disruptor VIQ Solutions Ramps Up Commercial Stage

VIQ Solutions (otcqb:VQSLF) (TSX:VQS) has spent the last four and a half years developing their technology and expanding their customer base both organically and by acquiring companies. The commercial stage is now in progress. VIQ is turning into a 100% recurring revenue software company. Positive results have been reported which the market has not yet recognized as the stock price hit a new low last week on both the U.S. OTC (chart included in this article) and the TSX. Please note that the stock recently underwent a 20 for 1 reverse split and some websites may not have adjusted their chart on VIQ.

First, let's look at the chart and then the company strategy and why it makes sense. Let's see if there is a moat, and take a look at how qualified the management team is. I'll also offer my opinion on risk and I want to save the good stuff for last. I've found signs that the company strategy is working from the financial information reported. There are also short term stock price upside catalysts that I think will reverse the current price downtrend.

As promised, here's the chart. Not a pretty picture.

Strategy

VIQ is a first mover in providing transcription solutions in an SaaS model for its targeted audience. It is the only company that offers an in cloud digital solution with A.I. enhancements for the judicial, law enforcement, media and insurance industries. VIQ has been acquiring companies and converting customer's data into a technological platform that provides video and voice capture, production of a document, A.I. enhancement and an in cloud central repository. VIQ technology is compatible with practically all operating systems and computer hardware. Customers can select individual services and are not required to purchase the entire menu. The company estimates that 60% of their customers buy the A.I. component.

With a share count of about 17 million and a market price of about $1.50 per share, this is a micro cap stock with an impressive global footprint as well as client list. VIQ has offices in the U.S., Canada and Australia serving about 1200 customers which include U.S. government agencies, the largest police force in the world and four Fortune 500 U.S. insurance companies. It derives almost 60% of its income in the U.S., 35% from Australia with the majority of the remaining balance from the E.U. and the Middle East. This information is from the investor presentation.

There are likely to be competitors in the future as VIQ proves its business plan, but the company has established a first mover advantage and it will take years for a competitor to develop A.I. programs that are tailored for specific industries, dialects and languages as VIQ has accomplished. The A.I. process involves machine learning, which is a process whereby human interaction with technology is improved by creating algorithms that are applied to software solutions. It takes a massive amount of data as more data equals better results. VIQ has been developing their industry specific A.I. for almost the last five years and only began commercial usage at the beginning of 2019. I think this gives them a four year head start on any potential competitor.

Why The Concept is Good

I have to admit that at first I didn't really understand why anyone would want to digitize voice and video, apply A.I. and put it in the cloud and I saw tons of companies that offer the same services. I passed on this stock until an S.A. friend sent me a couple of paragraphs about this company and then it clicked.

Using software to capture voice and video is quicker, faster and cheaper than the old fashioned recording method. Voice to text is transferred instantly by the click of a button. Backlogs are eliminated as data is immediately converted into a document either in the cloud or locally.

Why do transcripts need A.I. ? You've likely read a transcribed earnings call where a technical jargon is misspelled by the transcriber or where a CEO's explanation is transcribed in an unintelligible manner? A.I. is being used to remove those types of errors in the work that VIQ is performing. The company applies machine learning so that the software learns dialect particular to an industry as well as regional language differences.

Barrier to entry

VIQ is winning market share because it is the only company that offers a fully integrated platform that provides a full suite of cloud based solutions ranging from input to storage. The NetScribe platform, pictured earlier in this article, has speed capability that is unmatched and VIQ has the required certification for the markets it serves such as being CJIS ready. This topic can be a little confusing, because it is referred to as CJIS certification, which does not exist. I received clarification directly from a VIQ spokesperson:

CJIS security compliance is a mandatory requirement for any organization that accesses, manipulates or creates Criminal Justice Information in the United States. The FBI, though its Criminal Justice Information Services division, has developed a security framework that addresses information security requirements and guidelines governing the protection of Criminal Justice Information (CJI). This framework is published in the CJIS Security Policy. To assess its compliance with this critical industry standard, VIQ Solutions retained the services of Diverse Computing to audit its security practices against the CJIS Security Policy, and to conduct a thorough review of NetScribe, the company's AI-driven, web-based, secure platform for the capture, transcription and delivery of law enforcement documentation. The audit reviewed the company's systems, policies and procedures and concluded that VIQ has demonstrated the necessary competencies in managing all aspects of the security policy. This attestation is reflected in the form of the CJIS Ready crest displayed on the company's systems and web presence.

VIQ has CJIS certification equivalence in other countries and meets requirements for work with government agencies and provides efficiency results that surpass humans. That's the differences between VIQ and companies that offer transcription A.I. services such as Parrot or the 11 best voice to text transcription services listed in this article. There's also large software companies such as Google or Microsoft that have the resources and could eventually become competitors, but VIQ has established its first mover advantage. These companies would have to develop AI-driven, industry specific solutions. VIQ could eventually be acquired by a large software company seeking to leapfrog competition in gaining market leadership in the market segment that VIQ is capturing.

Another key element in VIQ's moat is its established relationships in the transcription ecosystem. It flourishes under the IBM (IBM) umbrella as IBM supplies hardware to compliment VIQ's software. VIQ also collaborates with Atos SE (OTCPK:AEXAF) a global digitalization leader. The VIQ platform is accessible through the Amazon AWS and Microsoft Azure government-specific cloud solutions. Other partners include Pesa, Heinz Pro AV and The University of Virginia Medical Center.

Management

The company has beefed up their management team as it is now in full force to scale up. A new leader for the sales team was added on as was an expert in court technology. The CFO is new and replaces the retiring CFO. Insiders have skin in the game with ownership of 22% of the shares.

CEO and President Sebastian Pare has a vast background in SaaS technology. He was previously President and COO at CSDC Systems and has assisted government agencies in various countries in modernizing their technology infrastructure. Check out this link to learn about Sebastian Pare's background in AI.

COO Susan Summer has worked in management roles and as a consultant for several Fortune 500 companies, particularly in the medical transcription industry and generally in IT companies. She was previously employed at Nuance Corporation overseeing acquisitions.

CFO Alexie Edwards was previously employed as VP of Finance for Jonas Software, a division of Constellation Software and has extensive experience in acquisitions and international commerce.

Kurt Maddox was recently hired for his expertise in applying technology solutions to courts. He was previously VP of Sales and Marketing for an Australia based company and Chief Evangelist for Justice AV Solutions.

Tony Incardona, was recently brought on as SVP of Sales and Business Development. He was previously employed as a VP AT Nuance Healthcare where he led sales and service for all U.S. based stand alone medical operations for the company.

Financial

The company is growing at a rapid pace. Revenues rose from $9.3 million in the first three quarters of fiscal 2018 to $19 million for the first three quarters of fiscal 2019. About 90% of the growth came from acquisitions, but consider that VIQ is not really buying companies but acquiring customers that it converts from traditional transcription to digital transcription. This strategy takes businesses averaging margins in the 20% range to much higher levels. VIQ is likely the highest margin transcription company in the world.

Gross margins improved to 45% for the first three quarters compared to 28% in the same period the prior year due to higher margin revenues obtained from customers converted to the platform. The company expects that margins will rise to 65% as customer conversion is completed during this fiscal year. This is going to lead to profitability. The company was EBITDA profitable for 2019 Q3 and reported $2.2 M in cash with outstanding account receivables of approximatively $3.8M as of the end of Sept. 2019.

The company does have sufficient cash for the foreseeable future as it is likely to break even or perhaps eke out a small profit in fiscal 2020 but the dilution from the options and warrants and the debt load will slow bottom line growth. Management understood this and made a super deal cleaning up their balance sheet with the acquisition announced Feb. 4th. Debentures were converted into shares by the financier Crown. There are now no outstanding debentures. Shares outstanding after the conversion increased by 6.4 million, growing to 17.2 million. Adding in warrant and options, the fully diluted share count would be about 21 million shares. This is a very small amount of shares for a company forecasting fiscal year revenue of $40 million. That's probably the reason that the financiers are now investors.

The market is currently valuing VIQ at about .65 sales. I think price to sales is the best valuation metric to use for fast growing companies that are not yet profitable. As the company becomes better known, and it will as revenues continue to ramp up, I expect the market to give VIQ a more reasonable P/S value of at least 3x sales.

Catalysts

Shareholders have been disappointed in the stock price performance as for example, the caller in this video. This is not a unique situation as typically small cap growth stocks fund their growth by issuing shares, which dilute earnings.

The company had zero customers on their platform at the beginning of 2019 and has converted approximately 1000 of its customers during the fiscal year. Management expects to have this process completed by the end of fiscal 2020. Converted customers result in high margin recurring revenue which will be 100% of VIQ's revenue stream. Contracts are for five to seven years and customers are expected to be sticky as these are large business and agencies with a massive amount of data.

Management has indicated that future growth will be funded from the company's debt facility and not by share dilution. This makes sense as revenues have been increasing and are expected to continue rising, the company is able to take on more debt. The outlook for fiscal 2020 is $40 million in revenue with $11 million in debt.

There are several expected and potential developments in the near future that should give the stock price a boost. Most imminent is the possibility of winning further contracts from Queensland that would provide recurring revenue following VIQ's recent win there. VIQ expects to begin offering their services in many different languages sometime this month. This will expand their addressable market. Also expanding their addressable market will be a soon expected to be announced expansion into an adjacent industry where testing has resulted in 90% accuracy for VIQ's AI.

A.I. is being applied to everything around us. It is essentially humans teaching computers what we know so that predictive data can be formulated and processes improved. A.I. requires transfer of data into text in order to operate, making application of VIQ's technology virtually limitless. I could think of several applications in law enforcement alone.

The stock was recently upgraded to OTCQX Best Market from the OTCQB Venture Market. Management expects to seek a Nasdaq listing within the next two years.

Risk

This stock offers greater risk than large cap stock due to low daily volume resulting in greater price volatility and higher spreads between the bid and ask. I see the greatest risk here in what a data breach, should one ever occur, would do to the company's credibility and stock price. There's no direct competitor at this time, but there is a probability that competitors will appear should VIQ prove its business plan.

Conclusion

Once you understand VIQ's business plan, most likely you will like it. It took me a while to understand it. I see the opportunity here as the market hasn't recognized the value that VIQ offers as it sells at a very low price to sales ratio.

The only negative I found is the potential dilution from warrants and options as well as the debt level which is likely to increase as the company is on an acquisition trail, but they've done a great job so far in managing their growth. These acquisitions are actually customer acquisitions instead of company acquisitions. VIQ's model makes the customer acquisitions accretive.

I think that the dilution and debt can be overcome due to the high margin recurring revenue model and the almost limitless possibilities for expanding into adjacent industries as well as the acquisitions have been accretive. I say accretive because what VIQ has been doing is acquiring companies that are providing transcription services in the old fashioned way with positive profit margins in the mid 20s and converting the same customers into its platform resulting in a much higher profit margin.

It should be noted that unlike most Canadian companies with dual listing in the U.S., VIQ reports in U.S. dollars. Investors wishing to take a position should consider the TSX over the OTC option as the stock is very thinly traded in the U.S.

