Why I Bought More Yangarra Resources

The company communicated some interesting information for the first time.

Yangarra released its 2019 reserves report and provided an operations update and a new presentation.

My favorite Canadian oil and gas producer Yangarra Resources (OTCPK:YGRAF) released a new presentation and an operations update that contains the company's 2019 reserves report. After the publication of this new information, the stock price dropped by about 13%, which gave me the opportunity to buy more shares.

Image source: Yangarra Resources

(Note: All the numbers in the article are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.)

Disappointing production

I believe the most important factor that triggered the negative market reaction was the estimated full-year 2019 production of 12,550 boe/d, below the guidance range of 13,000 boe/d to 14,000 boe/d.

Management explained this underperformance was due to a reduced drilling program in favor of infrastructure capital that should accommodate opportunities in the Chedderville play.

In addition, after having increased the initial 2019 capital program from C$100 million to C$110 million during Q3, management indicated the 2019 capital program increased again from C$110 million to C$121 million.

However, this change isn't that worrying. The company accelerated its 2020 capital program into the end of 2019 to secure workforce and equipment in the context of improving commodity prices in Canada. As a result, management decreased the 2020 capital program from C$120 million to C$105 million. Also, the corresponding new wells didn't contribute to the 2019 production and the previous 2020 production guidance range of 14,000boe/d to 15,000 boe/d remains unchanged.

The reserves report didn't reveal anything outstanding. Reserves increased but because of the lower commodity price assumptions, the net present value (before taxes, at a 10% discount rate) of the proved and 2P (proved + probable) reserves slightly decreased.

Source: Investor presentation February 2020

And since the company's net debt jumped from C$155 million at the end of 2018 to about C$187 million at the end of 2019, the NAVs per share slightly decreased. But the stock price of C$1 remains at a significant discount to the PDP NAV/share I calculate at C$2.43.

Source: Investor presentation February 2020

Besides, the reserves product mix may disappoint investors: The part of 2P gas reserves increased from 53.3% of total reserves in 2018 to 56.6% in 2019. And at current commodity prices, gas remains much less valuable than liquids. But, of course, the net present values and the NAV calculated above already take into account that different product mix.

Sustaining capex revealed

Yangarra didn't release its fourth-quarter earnings yet, but the presentation and the reserves reports provide some extra interesting information.

The reserves report indicates the company's year-end net debt reached C$187 million, which represents an increase of C$1.2 million compared to the end of the third quarter.

Besides, the 2019 capital program of C$121 million and the 9M capital expenditures of C$94.2 million indicate the Q4 capital program amounted to C$26.8 million.

Assuming no buyback, these figures mean funds flow reached C$26.8 million - C$1.2 million = C$25.6 million during the fourth quarter.

Thus, 2019 funds flow should get close to C$71.2 million (9M 2019) + C$25.6 million (Q4 2019) = C$96.8 million. And the net debt to annualized adjusted funds flow ratio should remain reasonable at 1.8.

In addition, the new presentation contains information management communicated for the first time. It indicates the corporate decline rate averages 35% and the capital efficiency approximates C$15,000/boe/d, which translates into an estimated sustaining capex of C$68 million to sustain a production volume of 13,000 boe/d.

This new information confirms Yangarra's high free cash flow potential I discussed in my previous articles (here and here).

Significant free cash flow potential

Given Yangarra's disappointing production in 2019, I assume 2020 production will average only 13,000 boe/d compared to a guidance range of 14,000 boe/d to 15,000 boe/d.

Full-year 2019 funds flow should get close to C$96.8 million with a production of 12,550 boe/d, but I assume 13,000 boe/d will generate C$96.8 million of funds flow as well.

Taking into account management's sustaining capex estimate of C$68 million, free cash flow would reach C$96.8 million - C$68 million = C$28.8 million.

With the stock price of C$1, the market cap corresponds to C$93.3 million, taking into account fully diluted shares.

As a result, with these ultra pessimistic assumptions, free cash flow yield remains high at 30.8%, assuming flat production of 13,000 boe/d. In addition, should Yangarra decides to stop production growth over several years, its corporate decline rate will diminish. And sustaining capex would get lower too because production from new wells declines much faster than older wells.

Besides, even with this pessimistic funds flow estimate, net debt would decrease to C$187 million - C$28.8 million = C$158.2 million at the end of 2020, and net debt to adjusted funds flow ratio would drop to 1.6.

The main uncertainty remains around the capacity of the company's well inventory to sustain similar production levels, though. But the 2019 reserves report suggests reserves support a significant margin of safety. The stock price at C$1 corresponds to a discount of more than 55% and 90% to the PDP and proved NAV/share, respectively.

Looking forward

Yangarra isn't facing any debt wall, and management remains prudent since it's prioritizing debt reduction despite the company's reasonable debt ratios.

Thus, given the huge margin of safety, the current share price of C$1 represents and the significant free cash flow yield (assuming flat production), I reinforced my position.

