Eurozone Manufacturing Recession Although Not The Eurozone As A Whole

This isn't a problem that really has any solution. There are no policy levers to pull here to solve it.

It's becoming ever clearer that eurozone manufacturing is in recession even if the eurozone economy as a whole is just about managing to keep growing.

The aim of macroeconomic investment analysis

In order to invest in something, we've got to decide what to, actually, invest in. Something so simple that it's a tautology, of course. Macroeconomic analysis can't actually tell us what we should invest in, specifically. What it can do is tell us about economies as a whole, even about sectors within them. Because, you know, the "macro" part of the economics there is about whole economies and sectors within them, not about specific companies or opportunities.

Our current macroeconomic numbers tell us that the eurozone manufacturing sector is well into recessionary territory. We'd thus do well to simply avoid this sector.

The eurozone services sector is doing rather better, which is why the entire economy is not in recession. But, while this is true, we should avoid that recessionary sector. Perhaps, switch from holding manufacturing stocks to services, or perhaps, out of the economy as a whole.

Eurozone manufacturing

We have the PMI numbers for eurozone manufacturing:

Final Eurozone Manufacturing PMI at 47.9 in January (Flash: 47.8, December Final: 46.3)

As we all know, below 50 means contraction. And, the numbers across economies are not looking good:

(Eurozone manufacturing PMI from IHS Markit)

Sure, those numbers are higher than they have been. But they're still dismal. Especially when we consider that it's the larger countries, with the larger manufacturing sectors, at the bottom. The Greek and Irish economies are smaller than several European cities.

Composite PMIs

Looking at the numbers for the economies as a whole, things are better:

(Eurozone composite PMIs from IHS Markit)

This does not indicate that we should abandon the eurozone on these macroeconomic grounds, rather that we might want to think about abandoning the manufacturing sector within the eurozone.

It does, though, get worse. For, of course, a PMI is only an estimate, from a survey, of what we think is going to happen. We do have information on what has been happening in that manufacturing sector inside the eurozone.

Germany manufacturing

The German manufacturing out-turn, rather than prediction:

German industrial production took a beating in December, falling by 3.5% m/m and 6.8% y/y. The seasonally and calendar-adjusted headline reversed all of November's 1.2% m/m increase, meaning in the fourth quarter output fell 1.9% q/q. Energy production picked up by 2% m/m in December,

One of our GDP oddities is that energy is counted as an increase. Yet it's an input, meaning that if we require less because of good weather we're recorded as being poorer - not quite the way most of us think of it. And if we back out that energy increase from industrial production, we get to an even worse number for manufacturing (industrial being manufacturing plus energy and construction and mining).

France industry

The French numbers for industrial production:

France's headline industrial production decreased by 2.8% m/m in December after zero growth in November. As a result, seasonally and calendar-adjusted industrial output fell 0.6% q/q in the final quarter of the year.

Spain industry

The other reporting eurozone economy:

Spain's industrial production decreased 1.4% in December on a seasonally adjusted basis.

There simply are not good numbers, from any part of the eurozone industrial or manufacturing economy. Thus, we want to be out of this sector - or at very least, not putting more into it.

My view

I've long been dubious about the merits of the eurozone itself, and nothing we're seeing here changes my view. However, that's politics. The investment story here is that we've got this major sector - eurozone manufacturing - that is performing badly, it's in recession, in fact. Therefore, we don't want to be investing in it.

The investor view

The current advice is, therefore, to steer clear of eurozone manufacturing companies. Things are bad and unlikely to get better anytime soon. There is no policy lever to pull to change this either.

However, we must also recall that markets move up at the first signs of recovery. So, we need to be looking at these numbers and sniffing for the first shoots of growth. Once those are seen, we can expect significant rises in stock prices.

For the moment, the outlook is more of the same - that is, worse. The thing to be looking for is the inflexion point, and that'll be the time to buy the sector, eurozone manufacturers.

