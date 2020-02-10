Applied Materials Looks To Keep Rally Going

The company saw earnings and revenue growth stall in the fourth quarter, but the growth is expected to resume in this report.

Chip equipment manufacturer Applied Materials (AMAT) has rallied sharply over the past 13 months. The stock has nearly doubled in price since the beginning of 2019 and there have been very few instances where the rally has even stalled, let alone pullbacks. The company is set to announce fiscal first quarter results on Wednesday and investors are hoping the rally continues after the announcement.

Based on the fundamentals, the technical analysis, and the sentiment indicators, I don't see any reason for the rally to stop at this point.

Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $0.92 for the quarter and that is an increase of 13.6% from the $0.81 the company reported in the first quarter of 2019. In the fourth quarter of 2019, the company saw earnings decline by 6%, so the jump would be welcomed by investors.

Applied Materials has seen earnings grow by 18% per year over the last three years and analysts expect earnings to grow by 24% for 2020.

Revenue is expected to come in at $4.11 billion and that is up from $3.75 billion the company reported in the fourth quarter. The fourth quarter figure was flat when compared to the previous year. Over the last three years, the company has seen revenue grow by 10% per year.

While the earnings and revenue growth stalled a little in the fourth quarter, Applied Materials has seen pretty solid growth in recent years. In addition to the growth, the company also boasts strong management efficiency measurements with a return on equity of 38.2% and a profit margin of 22.7%.

Very Steep Trajectory for the Upwardly-Sloped Trend Channel

I mentioned earlier that Applied Materials has rallied sharply since the beginning of 2019. A trend channel has formed that helps define a few cycles within the overall trend. As I pointed out earlier, there haven't been many pullbacks, but we do see one small drop last spring and another small one last summer.

As you can see on the chart, the stock just hit the lower rail of the channel in the last few weeks as the overall market pulled back from the coronavirus concerns. The drop two weeks ago took the stock below its 13-week moving average and that was the first time since last May that it had closed a week below the moving average.

The 10-week RSI and the weekly stochastic readings dropped out of overbought territory when the stock fell in the last two weeks of January. The RSI has been above the 50-level since last May and so have the stochastic indicators. The recent drop out of overbought territory is only the third time the indicators haven't been showing overbought in the last eight months. The rally since last May's low has been especially impressive.

The Sentiment Indicators are Pretty Well Balanced

Turning our attention to the sentiment toward Applied Materials, we see that analysts are more bullish toward the stock than the average stock, short sellers are neutral, and options traders are slightly more bearish than the average stock.

There are 24 analysts covering the stock at this time and 20 of them have the stock rated as a "buy". There are three "hold" ratings and one "sell" rating. This puts the buy percentage at 83.3% and that is higher than most stocks. Of course, given the solid fundamentals and the rally in the stock, the bullish sentiment seems to be warranted.

The short interest ratio is slightly higher than the average stock at 3.27. We have seen the ratio increase in the last four months, but the ratio has risen due to a drop in the average daily trading volume, not because of an increase in the short interest. If the ratio had jumped due to an increase in the short interest, it would be more of an indication that short sellers were becoming more bearish. As it stands, the indicator is more of a neutral reading.

The put/call ratio is at 1.11 currently with 100,270 puts open and 90,552 calls. This ratio is slightly above average and indicates a slight bearish skew. The put/call ratio has been trending lower over the last few months and it's lower than the 1.36 reading we saw on November 14 when the company last reported earnings. This is a sign that the options crowd is becoming less pessimistic.

My Overall Take on Applied Materials

It's hard not to be bullish on Applied Materials. The fundamentals are above average in terms of the earnings and revenue growth and the management efficiency measurements are well above average. The impressive rally in the stock doesn't do anything to discourage a bullish posture.

The overall sentiment toward the stock is what I would consider neutral. The analysts are slightly more optimistic than they are toward the average stock, but the optimism appears to be warranted. The short interest ratio and the put/call ratio are both slightly more pessimistic than for the average stock and that is a little surprising given how the company and the stock have performed.

AMAT seems to be one of those companies that always beat its EPS estimate by a few pennies. In fact, the company has beaten its EPS estimate by $0.04 each of the last three quarters. The stock gapped higher after its most recent quarterly report, but in the previous two instances, the reaction was rather muted.

I wouldn't expect a huge reaction to earnings this time around either. The somewhat neutral sentiment indicators show a well-balanced stance toward the stock at this time, so even a big earnings beat might not be enough to push the stock higher.

One thing I find especially encouraging for the company is that many of the chip companies have raised guidance this earnings season. If the chip manufacturers are raising guidance, it should mean an increase in revenue for chip equipment manufacturers like Applied Materials.

The past year was a tough one for chip companies in terms of matching strong results from 2018. Going forward, the comparable EPS and revenue numbers should be a little easier to beat.

As I pointed out, it's hard not to be bullish on Applied Materials and I don't look for anything in the earnings report to change that. If the stock should pull back at all, it could be a buying opportunity.

If you would like to learn more about protecting and growing your portfolio in all market environments, please consider joining The Hedged Alpha Strategy. One new intermediate to long-term stock or ETF recommendation per week One or two option recommendations per month Bullish and bearish recommendations to help you weather different market conditions A weekly update with my views on the market, events to keep an eye on, and updates on active recommendations

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.