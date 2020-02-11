Fiverr: Investing In The Meme Economy

Fiverr has become a meme. The online marketplace for freelance services has been vaulted into mainstream internet culture through a plethora of online videos and blogs. These have mainly focused on comparing the quality of differently priced freelance services within specific niches.

This has created significant earned media for Fiverr, reducing the total scope of the company's marketing spend and increasing brand awareness. The onboarding of new customers at near-zero marketing costs will allow the company to better scale revenue and will likely be a significant influencing factor on future profitability.

Fundamentally, being intertwined with modern internet culture opens up Fiverr as a potentially compelling investment. It also clears a path for the company to become the 'eBay of freelance services' by building the kind of moat that would make it difficult for new platforms to gain market share.

A Legitimate Financial Play On The Meme Economy?

The $25.52 price for Fiverr's common share gives the company a total market capitalization of $807 million, versus trialling 12-month revenue of $98.2 million as at the last quarter. This places TTM price-to-sales at 8.20, a steep premium over peer company Upwork's TTM P/S of 3.54.

Fiverr is still unprofitable as it realized a net loss of $8.40 million on revenue of $27.90 million during the third quarter of 2019. However, free cash outflow of $3.10 million was less than half the net loss figure. Taking the average revenue growth rate for the last 3 quarters of 5.4%, revenue for Q4 2019 should be around $29.40 million. The actual figure is likely to be higher due to the increased business activity around the seasonal Q4 period.

It's quite difficult to state whether Fiverr makes a great investment as its trades at such a significant premium to the closest comparable company. On one hand, Fiverr is growing far quicker with year-over-year revenue growth as at its last reported quarter of 41.80% versus Upwork's 22.89%. Indeed, this would lend some credence to a price-to-sales than was more than double Upwork's.

On the other hand, Upwork has far better operating margins of -3.77% versus Fiverr's -31.71%. And with a total revenue figure that is more than 2.8x Fiverr, it is hard to justify a Fiverr purchase over Upwork. Further, the freelance platform business model faces structural issues that prevent long term revenue ramp.

The most significant is off-platforming, which is when transactions between buyers and sellers are taken off the Fiverr platform. And while it is against Fiverr's terms of service, such activities are likely to be quite prevalent due to the potential rewards for both buyers and sellers from removing a middleman.

Further, due to the complexity of a service-based platform versus a goods based platform, the level of customer support reps Fiverr will have to hire will be significant. This complexity is inherent in a system where there are millions of conversations between freelancers and buyers happening and the assessment of the quality of end products is not strictly based on objective metrics. For example, a buyer disagreeing with the quality of a logo provided by a Fiverr service that offers no revisions. Fundamentally, this will create bottlenecks to Fiverr ramping revenue sustainably.

Of course, this can be somewhat subverted by Fiverr taking a more hands-off approach to any such conflict resolution. By choosing to automate certain resolutory processes Fiverr would save on operational expenses, but would also alienate certain buyers and sellers who would feel unfairly treated. Such stories can be found online by searching for Fiverr reviews.

A Play On The Meme Economy

Fiverr presents a legitimate play on the meme economy for those attracted to the financials of the company in spite of its relatively high comparable valuation. And some readers would be right to point out that using memes as this basis by which to make an investment is unsustainable. I agree, memes have a shelf life. Nonetheless, it is free marketing that has likely helped the company grow at a faster rate than Upwork.

The longer-term bull thesis also remains. Fiverr has hastened the rise of the virtual company and the bedroom entrepreneur. Individuals can now build and scale their businesses from their bedroom using services offered by Fiverr's diverse global freelancers. In many ways, this makes capitalism more democratized and decentralized. It allows individuals to access services they would previously have had to attend static meetings and pay thousands for.

Fiverr has allowed incredibly talented individuals from countries across the globe to monetise their skillset. This has created an effective arbitrage opportunity, with individuals living in economically developing countries being able to earn a higher wage then they typically would be able to earn, and their clientele, mostly based in more economically developed countries, being able to get quality services at a lower cost. In this regard, Fiverr truly captures the spirit of globalization and is not just a play on a YouTube meme.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.