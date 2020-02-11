"If you are foolish and refuse to learn a lesson, it will ridicule you, laugh you to scorn, break you, and toss you to the rubbish heap." – Frank Williams.

Go into each and every speculative opportunity with as much suspicion as you can manage.

There are some books out there that stand the test of time for fairly obvious reasons. Typically, they deal with problems or motivations that speak to the essence of what it means to be human.

You might be able to mention at least a few of them off the top of your head. Perhaps:

Charles Dickens’ A Tale of Two Cities, which explores the topic of what’s worth sacrificing ourselves for

Nathaniel Hawthorne’s The Scarlet Letter, which takes a hard look at societal and personal standards, and why idolizing our fellow humans can be so very dangerous

Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice, which deals with precisely what its title proclaims.

Now, those are all examples of fiction classics. They’re made-up stories centered around real human emotions and experiences. That’s what makes them powerful, and there’s plenty more where those came from.

But novels aren’t the only ones that can capture the everyman (or woman) experience so engagingly. Every once in a while, you get a nonfiction book – even a non-fiction book about investing – that really shows us how it is on a deep, compelling, and universal level.

One such book would be Frank Williams’ If You Must Speculate, Learn the Rules. In it, he defines speculating as buying “today with the hope of selling tomorrow or next month at a higher price.”

Basically then, this concept is about making a quick buck, which takes more time than people think.

Different Time, Same Story

Just 97 pages long, If You Must Speculate, Learn the Rules, was published in 1934. In terms of communication expectations and information-gathering capabilities, that might as well have been the ice age in many modern minds.

After all, there was no Internet back then. No smartphones. No Twitter (which probably was a positive).

Sure, telephones did exist. But the telegraph with its dots, dashes, and stops wasn’t out of the picture quite yet. In fact, it was probably still cheaper to that option long distance.

What else was different? How about:

The Great Depression in the U.S. was still going on, though getting better.

Things were going from bad to worse toward horrific under Hitler’s influence in Germany.

The USSR was admitted to the relatively short-lived League of Nations.

Bonnie and Clyde were household names.

Clearly then, a lot has changed since. But not nearly enough to make Frank Williams’ work outdated.

Take this quote:

“The creed of the new speculator is: ‘I want to make a lot of money on little capital in a short time without working for it.’ This is just as impossible in Wall Street as it is in any other place.”

“New speculator” or not, you know that sounds familiar: That desire to have everything now – immediately, if not sooner – rather than to properly plan and build something worth waiting for. Something that lasts.

And how about this one:

“The quick profits are just froth. They arouse a fever in the blood and don’t last. The worst thing that can happen to a new speculator is to make a lot of quick money on his first trade.”

Why? Because that’s not the norm. It wasn’t in 1934. It isn’t now.

And I sincerely doubt it ever will be going forward.

Nothing Against Speculators, But…

In short, thinking money can come so easily on a regular basis is a recipe for disaster. Though, believe it or not, none of this is to trash talk speculators or speculating.

As Williams also noted:

“We are all gamblers at heart. We cannot be blamed for wanting to get the best things in line in the quickest possible way. This is the spirit of America. (And) the stock market seems to offer the most rapid road to fortune.”

So go ahead and be a speculator if you think you can. Just don’t be a “new” speculator. You want to avoid the kind of wide-eyed and bushy-tailed innocence that leads you to lose your candy.

Don’t be that baby. Don’t lose your treats.

Instead, go into each and every speculative opportunity with as much suspicion as you can manage. To quote Williams again:

“If you are intelligent, the market will teach you caution and fortitude, sharpen your wits, and reduce your pride. If you are foolish and refuse to learn a lesson, it will ridicule you, laugh you to scorn, break you, and toss you to the rubbish heap. The stock market is cruel, but it is glorious, representing all that we admire in the American character, courage, vitality, forethought, vision, and enterprise.”

And here’s another one worth noting:

“There is only one narrow trail leading to permanent success in the stock market. Unless traders are prepared to climb that steep path with cautious steps, it would be better for them to stay out of Wall Street and to keep their money in the savings bank.”

Keep that in mind as you read about these REIT picks that might – might! – turn around and make you lots of money.

Speculative REIT #1

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) is a lodging REIT that focuses on luxury hotels and resorts – which exhibit greater long-term revenue per available room (RevPAR) growth trends than the other chain scale segments. The upper upscale segment is at 3.1% RevPar, and luxury comes in at 4%.

Braemar’s core portfolio consists of around a dozen hotels with average RevPAR of around $230.

A small-cap REIT with a market cap of $263 million, it does have higher leverage than most of its peers. At the end of Q3-19, BHR had approximately 49% net debt to gross assets. And its trailing 12-month fixed charge coverage ratio was approximately 1.6x.

BHR’s quarterly dividend is $0.16 per share, or $0.64 per diluted share on an annualized basis. That translates to an adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) payout ratio of 43% based on 2020 consensus.

In 2019, shares returned 8.3%, though they’ve fallen 9.6% so far this year. But the current dividend yield is 8%, and analysts estimates funds from operations (FFO) per share growth of 6% for the full 2020.

Price: $8.01

Dividend Yield: 8%

Payout Ratio (AFFO 2020 Consensus): 43%

P/FFO: 5.6x

P/FFO vs. 5-year average: 8.8x

2019 Total Return: 8.3%

2020 FFO growth forecast: 6%

iREIT Recommendation: Spec Buy

Source: FAST Graphs

Speculative REIT #2

CorePoint Lodging (CPLG) is a uniquely-positioned REIT that owns midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels. The company was formed in 2018 when La Quinta decided to spin its real estate into a REIT with the help of Blackstone Group (BX), one of its owners.

CPLG currently owns 279 hotels located across 41 states – with no single asset contributing more than 3% of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization for real estate (EBITDAre).

It’s the only publicly-traded REIT focused on the upper-midscale and midscale segments of the hotel industry. That’s an important distinction since those two concentrations make up the largest slice of the U.S. lodging sector.

At $552 million, CPLG is another small cap. And it too has high leverage at around $973 million.

However, it has no outstanding borrowings on its $150 million revolving credit facility. Plus, it’s prioritized paying down debt, returning capital to shareholders, and making capital investments into its portfolio.

In 2019 shares returned -63%. And so far in 2020 they’ve returned -9%. For that matter, we expect to see negative growth for the rest of the year as CorePoint continues to recycle assets.

Yet analysts expect it to grow its earnings, or FFO, by 4% or more in 2021. In addition, the annual dividend payout is $0.80 per share, and the payout ratio is 58% using 2020 FFO consensus. As such, the current 8.3% dividend yield appears safe.

We’re forecasting returns in excess of 25% annually, so we consider this pick a Strong Spec Buy.

Price: $9.64

Dividend Yield: 8.3%

Payout Ratio (FFO 2020 Consensus): 58%

P/FFO: 6.9x

P/FFO vs 2-year average: 7x

2019 Total Return: -6.3%

2020 FFO growth forecast: -5%

iREIT Recommendation: Strong Spec Buy

Source: FAST Graphs

Speculative REIT #3

Plymouth Industrial (PLYM) is a small-cap REIT that focuses on industrial and warehouse space in both primary and secondary markets. It only completed its initial public offering in June 2017, yet it now owns 57 industrial buildings with approximately 12.6 million square feet spread across 10 states.

Its key markets include Chicago, Jacksonville, Cincinnati, Memphis, Indianapolis, and Columbus.

Since its IPO, Plymouth has increased access to new institutional sources of capital in order to finance more acquisitions. This includes preferred equity, common equity, and debt refinancings. And it continues to focus on ways to reduce its cost of capital and increase its risk-adjusted returns.

Like the two lodging REITs mentioned before, Plymouth has higher debt levels at 47% levered of its gross asset value. But it plans to continue bringing that number down “a few points at a time.”

Net debt-to-annualized EBITDA was 7.3x in Q3-19 compared with 8.9x in Q1-19.

For FY 2019, PLYM expects “FFO to be in the range of $2.10 to $2.13 per share and AFFO to be in the range of $1.73 to $1.76 per share.” The current dividend payout is $1.50, thus AFFO is expected to be at around 86% in 2019.

Analysts forecast AFFO per share growth of 11% in 2020, which will make the 8.2%-yielding REIT even safer. Although shares have returned 57.7% in 2019, we believe there’s potential for enhanced price appreciation in 2020, since shares have returned 0.4% year to date.

Price: $18.31

Dividend Yield: 8.2%

Payout Ratio (FFO 2019 estimate): 86%

P/FFO: 9.3x

P/FFO vs 2-year average: 9.7x

2019 Total Return: 57.7%

2020 AFFO growth forecast: 11%

iREIT Recommendation: Spec Buy

Source: FAST Graphs

Speculative REIT #4

Jernigan Capital (JCAP) is a commercial mortgage REIT in the process of transforming into an equity REIT. The company, which focuses on the self-storage property sector, recently said it was internalizing management.

As Memphis Business Journal explained, this was through executing “a definitive asset purchase agreement with JCAP Advisors LLC… to acquire the business assets and liabilities of” said entity.

“In other words, Jernigan Capital was previously managed by JCAP Advisors, and while it was subject to oversight from Jernigan Capital’s board of directors, it was essentially an independent entity. Jernigan Capital’s management team was also employed under JCAP Advisors. As a result… (it) now has a typical corporate organization chart.”

By internalizing management, JCAP seeks to eliminate any conflicts of interest – perceived or otherwise – and also remove the 1.5% annual base management fee surcharge on equity capital raised.

As we suspected, it’s also “right sizing” its dividend so that it can align more favorably with traditional self-storage REIT reporting (i.e., FFO instead of core earnings per share).

JCAP’s quarterly dividend rate is $0.23, or $0.92 annually, commencing in the first quarter 2020 payable on April 15, 2020. Under its “base model,” that should be fully covered by early 2022.

The company’s current dividend yield is 4.5% ($0.92 per share divided by $20.49). That’s around 130 basis points higher than the current weighted average self-storage sector dividend yield of 3.8%.

While there is risk to an uncovered dividend, we’re really maintaining a Spec Buy given the integration risks associated with converting to a traditional equity REIT.

Price: $20.49

Dividend Yield: 4.5% (using Q1-20)

Payout Ratio (FFO 2020 Consensus): N/A

P/FFO: N/A

P/FFO vs. 5-year average: N/A

2019 Total Return: 3.6%

2020 FFO growth forecast: N/A

iREIT Recommendation: Spec Buy

Source: FAST Graphs

Speculative REIT #5

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPR) (BPY) is a diversified REIT that owns many mall properties. Hence the reason why we include it in our mall REIT coverage spectrum.

We recently downgraded the company to a Spec Buy based on a number of factors. For one, the entire sector has become more challenged, as evidenced by store closures in 2019 and anticipated closures in 2020.

Take Forever 21, which recently filed for bankruptcy. And while Simon Property Group (SPG) and Brookfield have committed to rescue it, we still expect near-term store closures.

Also, Macy’s (M) announced it was closing 20% of its fleet (125 stores) to save around $1.5 billion by 2022. According to my daughter, CNBC’s Lauren Thomas, “Macy’s is calling 2020 a ‘transition year’ and says it expects same-store sales to be negative, ‘due to the trajectory of the business over the past six months.’”

Given the continued pressure, higher leverage, and enhanced payout ratio of 90% based on FFO and over 100% based on AFFO… we felt it necessary to put the company into the “speculative buy” category.

To be sure, the 7.25% dividend yield remains attractive. But it seems appropriate to describe shares as risky until there’s more clarity about 2020 growth.

Price: $18.25

Dividend Yield: 7.25%

Payout Ratio (FFO 2020 Consensus): 103%

P/FFO: 5.3x

P/FFO vs. 5-year average: 7.5x

2019 Total Return: 3.6%

2020 FFO growth forecast: 5%

iREIT Recommendation: Spec Buy

Source: FAST Graphs

Speculative REIT #6

Uniti Group (UNIT) is a small cap ($1.36 billion market cap) REIT that invests in infrastructure assets. Its portfolio includes 6 million fiber strand miles, around 1,650 small cells either installed or in backlog, and over 630 towers.

Of course, one of the biggest risks for a REIT like UNIT is tenant concentration risk. That’s been the primary reason shares returned -42.5% in 2019.

Take UNIT’s largest tenant, Windstream Services. It cut its dividend, filed for bankruptcy, and is now attempting to restructure its operations in order to continue utilizing the Uniti platform.

Even after UNIT itself cut its dividend, shares yield 12.5%. To us, this seems to suggest there’s further risk to the ongoing negotiations between landlord and tenant.

Thus far in 2020, UNIT’s returned -14.2%. Windstream continues to pay its rent, but the clock is ticking down.

As my fellow Seeking Alpha author Rida Morwa explains, “As of now, it looks like any permanent resolution could be delayed until after March of 2020.”

For the “cigar butt” buyer, UNIT could be an exciting pick. Its assets are, after all, critical. And we believe shares are 40% undervalued.

However, the outcome is uncertain, leaving it firmly in the speculative pool.

Price: $7.07

Dividend Yield: 12.5%

Payout Ratio (FFO 2020 Consensus): 41%

P/FFO: 3.5x

P/FFO vs. 5-year average: 7.7x

2019 Total Return: -42.5%

2020 FFO growth forecast: -12%

iREIT Recommendation: Spec Buy

Source: FAST Graphs

Speculative REIT #7

Global Self Storage (SELF) is a self-storage investing “nanocap” REIT with a market cap of just $40 million.

We initiated a Strong Spec Buy rating in our New Money Portfolio back in July 2018, and shares jumped right after by over 30%! So we decided to exit the position and claim our rewards.

As of Q3-19, SELF owned or managed 13 self-storage properties with 948,840 square feet of total leasable space in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. Although small, it maintains the highest same-store revenue growth and net operating income versus its publicly traded peers.

SELF seeks to avoid top metropolitan statistical area (MSA) cities with self-storage oversupply – a strategy that works for it. It has been outperforming its REIT peers, which are experiencing declining net operating (NOI) growth due to increasing supply in such markets.

In addition to its small size, SELF’s “speculative” description is deserved due to its thin payout ratio: $0.26 per share dividend vs. $0.32 per share in FFO (funds from operations). In November 2019, it acquired the 458-unit Erie Station Storage in West Henrietta, New York, for $6.2 million.

We maintain a Spec Buy rating given its attractive 6.1% dividend yield and growth forecasted in 2020 (+5%). Shares are trading at -11% below our Fair Value price.

Price: $4.29

Dividend Yield: 6.1%

Payout Ratio (FFO 2019): 82%

P/FFO: 14x

P/FFO vs 2-year average: 15x

2019 Total Return: 9.7%

2020 FFO growth forecast: 4.0%

iREIT Recommendation: Spec Buy

Source: FAST Graphs

Speculative REIT #8

CoreCivic (CXW) has become a “battleground” REIT centered around the volatile private prison business model. Although shares have been beaten down somewhat (-2.5% in 2019 and -0.46% year to date), we like its potential to outperform over the next year or so.

We know there are people who consider “investing in prisons” a somewhat sensitive topic. But we recognize the need for prisons as “critical-mission infrastructure” assets.

With more than 2 million inmates, the US inmate count has quadrupled since the 1970s – and is now the largest prison population in the world.

One challenge for CXW has been accessing capital for growth, though it’s done a good job of arranging new financing:

In Japan via a $250 million line sourced by Nomura Holdings

By acquiring 28 properties utilizing its down-REIT structure for total consideration of $83.2 million (it paid cash and 1.3 million of limited partnership units).

There’s strong demand for private prisons, as evidenced by the growing list of transactions – most recently in Mississippi, where CXW plans to house up to 375 inmates in a facility that has capacity for 2,500 beds.

The parole population has increased by more than 20% since 2000. Most states are operating at more than 100% capacity, and many don’t have funding to keep up with the demand.

In addition to the (overblown) political risks, investors should consider CXW’s high leverage, junk credit rating of BB by S&P and “iffy” balance sheet.

However, the payout ratio is in good shape at 67% based on AFFO – much lower than the guided dividend policy of 80%. So there’s ample capacity to support initiatives such as debt reduction and share buybacks.

At the current quarterly dividend rate of $0.44 per share, CXW’s dividend is annualized to just over $200 million. That leaves $100 million of residual cash flow.

Its current dividend yield is 10.6%, which is one reason we recently added the company to our all-new High-Yield Portfolio.

Price: $16.59

Dividend Yield: 10.6%

Payout Ratio (FFO 2019 Consensus): 67%

P/FFO: 6.9x

P/FFO vs. 5-year average: 10.0x

2019 Total Return: -2.5%

2020 FFO growth forecast: 10%

iREIT Recommendation: Strong Spec Buy

Source: FAST Graphs

Speculative REIT #9

The GEO Group (GEO) has witnessed its own fair (or unfair) share of volatility, returning -15.7% in 2019. However, we have to say - we consider CXW a better buy based on valuation

GEO shares trade at -16.5% compared with our Fair Value Target, and CXW trades at -21%.

Similarly though, GEO also is having to look to creative sources for financing. On the recent earnings call, it said it “continues to enjoy access to capital with several dozens of lenders and financial institutions.”

Now, a “handful of banks have announced plans to not extend future financing arrangements to our industry.” But “all of those banks are contractually obligated… through May 2024, and those banks only represent approximately 25% of GEO's total borrowing capacity.”

GEO has a slightly lower credit rating than CXW (BB- with S&P) and trades at a 7.9x P/FFO (versus 6.9x for CXW). In addition, its dividend yield is 11.5% and the payout ratio is 88% - which is much higher than CXW).

Again, we prefer CXW given these factors, but we still consider GEO a Spec Buy.

Price: $16.70

Dividend Yield: 11.5%

Payout Ratio (FFO 2019): 88%

P/FFO: 7.9x

P/FFO vs. 5-year average: 10x

2019 Total Return: -15.7%

2020 FFO growth forecast: 6%

iREIT Recommendation: Spec Buy

Source: FAST Graphs

Speculative REIT #10

Let’s go right for broke with Farmland Partners (FPI).

Its dividend cut in 2018 largely given its low cash returns did not help sentiment. Last year, we explained that:

“With management deeply invested in the common units and the company selling assets to buy back those discounted shares, per-share metrics are going to move materially higher over the next several years.”

That was the case in 2019, as shares in FPI returned 53.7% and have given the company new life. As we noted last June, “That points to more than 40% upside to the share price today.”

The swing back was also a direct result of clarity related to tariffs. That and the “short attack” that triggered shares to slide over 30% as a result of an article on Seeking Alpha.

On the recent earnings call, FPI’s CEO, Paul Pittman, explained:

“One small comment… related to the Rota Fortunae’s Short and Distort attack on our company. We have continued to pursue this, and at this point we have now discovered email traffic between Rota Fortunae and what we view are co-conspirators planning in advance to negatively comment about our company, and the product – and to manipulate our stock price and to profit from those short trades, particularly the short put options put on by the perpetrators of this market manipulation. “We will continue to pursue this until we see justice has been done in our view, and we are frustrated as can be, but continue to be optimistic that the facts are gradually coming out, and eventually the people that have caused this damage will be forced to pay at least some of that bill.”

FPI shares were trading at around $8.87 before the July 11, 2018, article in question. They’re now trading at $6.61.

Shares fell to $4.50 after the dividend cut and have since traded between $6.00 and $7.00 over the last 12 months. The current dividend yield is 3.03%, and the payout ratio is 100% based on 2020 consensus.

Although FPI returned over 53% in 2019, we see continued upside, recognizing that the lawsuit and small-cap capitalization of $199 makes this a high-risk REIT.

Price: $6.61

Dividend Yield: 3.03%

Payout Ratio (FFO 2020 Consensus): 100%

P/FFO: N/A

P/FFO vs. 5-year average: N/A

2019 Total Return: 53.7%

2020 FFO growth forecast: 140%

iREIT Recommendation: Spec Buy

Source: FAST Graphs

In Closing…

Remember that most speculators pay little attention to the fundamental value of an asset and focus entirely on price movements. While we offer a different perspective of speculation – in which we examine both fundamentals and sentiment – we believe that investors should be overly cautious and always cognizant of principal preservation.

As a general rule, we wouldn’t recommend more than 2.5% of capital be invested in a speculative REIT. And my personal goal is to maintain 1% or less exposure in any such entity.

Whatever you do, remember that Frank Williams quote:

“The quick profits are just froth. They arouse a fever in the blood and don’t last. The worst thing that can happen to a new speculator is to make a lot of quick money on his first trade.”

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BPR, CPLG, CXW, GEO, PLYM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.