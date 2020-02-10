Sugar Price Surge Is Only Getting Started

Investment Thesis

Sugar is one of the most volatile commodities traded in the futures market. This sweet commodity has started the new year on a high, with a price of $0.14 per pound.

This has not been the case for the sweet commodity. Since the 1960s sugar has had low prices, as low as $0.0011 per pound, whilst the highest price was recorded in 1974 at $0.53 per pound. Since then the prices dipped and the most recent high was recorded at $0.23 per pound in 2016.

The volatility of this sweet commodity was mainly attributed to a global sugar surplus in the main cane growing countries and other developing countries that also started growing cane.

In September 2018 the price of this sweet commodity dipped to $0.09 per pound, and in October 2018, the price rose to $0.12 per pound and since then the prices traded above the $0.1 level.

This year the price of sugar has been rising. It has risen by 56% since October 2018, after a declaration of a global sugar deficit in the 2019/2020 season, according to the International Sugar Organization (ISO).

According to Statista, Global sugar production for the 2018/19 season was at 178.93 million tonnes. In the 2019/2020 season, a deficit of 1.36 million tonnes is expected.

In this article, I will explain why I expect a surge in sugar prices and a drop in global supply. First, I will discuss how weather conditions in major cane growing countries have resulted in lower output. Second, I will discuss how mills in Brazil have opted to produce ethanol, rather than sugar.

Investing in iPath Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN (SGG), sugar companies such as Sugarmade Inc. (OTCQB:SGMD) are a sure way to reap the benefits of the surge in sugar prices.

Weather Conditions in Major Cane Growing Countries Linked to Output Shortages

In the 2018/19 season, India produced approximately 32 million tonnes of sugar, the highest production recorded since the 2016/17 season, beating Brazil, taking lead as the world's largest producer of sugar. However, this is set to change in the 2019/20 season, where India is expected to produce 29.5 million tonnes, a 20% fall from its previous 2018/2019 season.

Poor weather conditions are a cause of this drastic drop. In 2019, drought led to farmers curbing the growth and production of sugar. In January, this year, floods destroyed most of the cane in Maharashtra and Karnataka states, that account for 35% and 40% of India's sugar. Many districts in the two states received as much as 670 mm of rain, flooding the rivers and the cane plants growing near the rivers.

Thailand is also facing weather conditions that will affect its sugar production. In the 2018/19 season, Thailand produced 14 million tonnes of sugar. In the 2019/20 season, Thailand is expected to produce approximately 13 million tonnes of sugar, a drop of almost 8% from the previous season.

The dry season in Thailand started in November 2019 and is expected to last till April 2020, though authorities expect the drought to continue till June 2020, as 14 provinces in Thailand have declared a drought. Thai sugar mills crush cane till May, but they may have to shorten the period to March since there is a limited supply of cane.

The European Union is the world's leading producer of beet sugar, with beet sugar accounting for 20% of the world's sugar. In the 2018/2019 season, the EU produced approximately 18.2 million tonnes of sugar. In the 2019/2020 season, severe summer weather and longer periods of hot and dry spell have damaged the yields, thus reducing beet harvesting by at least 3.6%, thus putting expected production at 17.7 million tonnes. The EU's largest beet producer, France cut its beet harvest from the expected 39.9 million tonnes to 37.7 million tonnes.

According to the Polish Sugar Beet Growers' Association, Polish farmers planted 240,000 hectares of beet, but the farmers project only 13.7 million tonnes will be harvested, a slight drop from the previous season's, 14.3 million tonnes. Drought in Poland has significantly affected the harvesting of beets.

While bad weather is likely to negatively affect output in the 2019/2020 season, I believe that there is a silver lining. The harsh weather conditions will result in low cane output, in the 2019/20 season, this will lead to a deficit in the market. Although demand will be affected by the deficit, sugar prices will continue on an upward trend.

Source: CZARNIKOW

Ethanol Production in Brazil more Profitable than Sugar

In the 2014/15 season, Brazil was the largest sugar producer in the world, accounting for 52% of the global sugar market. In the 2017/2018 season, Brazil produced 38.9 million metric tonnes of sugar, the lowest since 2009. In the 2018/2019 season, 596,330 tonnes of cane were produced, 573,070 tonnes were crushed by mills and the rest went to the production of ethanol.

A shift from sugar to ethanol saw Brazil's sugar output decrease by 9 million tonnes of sugar in the 2018/19 season, a 22% decrease compared to the previous season. Brazilian producers found it more profitable to produce ethanol rather than sugar, due to a slump in global sugar prices, increased competition from other sugar-producing countries such as India and the Brazilian government introduced a favorable policy that would boost demand for ethanol.

Source: TradingView

From the chart above, in the 2018/19 season, global sugar prices had slumped, due to overproduction of sugar in the 2017/2018 season, where global sugar production exceeded 200 million tonnes (raw value), close to 185 million tonnes of refined sugar, while consumption was at 174 million tonnes.

Source: CZARNIKOW

In 2017 the Brazilian government introduced an Ethanol Policy, RenovaBio, that was meant to boost ethanol production and demand in the country, the policy was approved and implemented in 2018. The policy aimed to boost biofuel use, attract new investments in plants, mandate fuel distributors to increase the sale of biofuels and cut emissions from the use of cheap gasoline.

Brazilian mills then turned to ethanol production as they deemed it a profitable venture. Brazil's Ministry of Mines and energy approximated that RenovaBio would push demand to 47 billion liters by 2028 from 26 billion liters in 2018.

The surge in sugar futures has Brazilian mills considering changing output from ethanol production back to the sweet commodity. However, ethanol demand and prices are continuing to rise and an increase of $0.14 per pound in sugar, will not be enough incentive to push the mills to change their output back to sugar. Thus I expect that the surge in sugar prices will continue.

Conclusion

Sugar prices will continue to rise this year, supply is limited and demand is not changing. Bad weather and Brazil opting to produce ethanol rather than sugar, will help boost the price of this sweet commodity. Global sugar producers are reducing output and the surplus from previous seasons will not be enough to meet the demand for sugar.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.