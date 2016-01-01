Co-produced with Beyond Saving

The mall REIT space has been under what seems like constant siege for years. While the fundamental operating metrics have been challenged by the very real surge in tenant bankruptcies, REITs have been quite successful at backfilling properties in a reasonable amount of time. There's no doubt about it, backfilling large anchor properties takes time, and Mr. Market has been impatient.

As a result, many mall REITs have been trading at a fraction of their inherent value. We did a NAV valuation of Washington Prime Group (WPG) last year suggesting that they had more than 100% upside to NAV. We added Macerich (NYSE:MAC) to our portfolio in July 2019 when it was trading around $33/share.

Their common share prices continued to march down despite the underlying value of the properties. Even gains from a solid Q4 earnings report were quickly erased when CBL Properties (CBL) issued poor guidance.

In the short term, the market is a voting machine, and malls are clearly unpopular. As value investors, we take advantage of areas where the market is pessimistic. This allows us to build our income streams. Historically, MAC's dividend yield has been 3%-5%, which is entirely too low for our goals. Today, MAC is yielding more than 12%.

Has MAC's underlying value declined that substantially? We have argued that it has not. Now, with Simon Property Group (SPG) offering to buy Taubman (TCO) for $52.50/share, we finally have tangible proof that mall REIT valuations have been entirely too low. The transaction occurred at a 100% premium to TCO's share price before the buyout rumors. The Taubman family is retaining 20% ownership and we are very confident that SPG is buying at what they believe is a discount to NAV.

Looking at MAC, we can see that there are a lot of material similarities that leads us to believe that the sale of TCO is a good comparable for the underlying value of MAC.

History

Historically, MAC and TCO have traded at very similar prices. Five years ago, MAC actually traded at a slight premium, and in mid-2018 MAC started trading for a bit less.

Data by YCharts

In terms of FFO/share, MAC and TCO also are very close. MAC reported $3.73 in 2018 and $3.54 in 2019. TCO reported $3.71 in 2018 and $3.50 in 2019.

When you look at the property level fundamentals, it's no surprise that they have been so correlated.

Fundamentals

In terms of property-level fundamentals, MAC and TCO are about as comparable as any other two REITs.

Source: Company Filings, Chart Author's

MAC is slightly being in sales/square foot, occupancy and rent. In "cost of occupancy," a measure of the total costs to the tenant as a percentage of gross sales, MAC is at 11.8% while TCO is at 12.7%.

We also have to remember that MAC is a much larger company than TCO. MAC's top 20 malls are every bit as high quality as TCO's 24 malls.

Source: Macerich

MAC is easily worth more than $50/share. While some have said we sound crazy for suggesting that, the TCO sale suggests that we are on the right track. Additionally, in a recent MAC presentation, they highlighted their consensus NAV at $52/share.

Source: Macerich

Will Someone Buy MAC?

Since SPG just bought TCO, they might not be in a hurry to buy MAC as well. SPG certainly has the financial means to do so if they are in an acquiring mood. Certainly, the price of MAC is very appealing right now.

Other potential bidders would be Brookfield through Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) or even creating a new public or private entity. Brookfield has historically been involved with high-end malls, having bought General Growth Properties a few years ago. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (UNBLF), a European REIT, also would be a candidate with sufficient size and scale to absorb MAC.

While we would have much to gain in the near term if such an acquisition did happen, we prefer that one does not. At $52.50, we believe that TCO was sold at a steep discount of their long-term potential.

Those who were buying TCO as a high-quality SWAN to weather the retail apocalypse in 2016, 2017 or 2018 have realized losses or barely broken even. They didn't have a chance to see recovery as SPG swooped in to buy at bargain prices.

For us, an acquisition of MAC above $50 would result in very large gains. Yet that's substantially less than we believe the actual upside for the REIT is. As malls stabilize, and the rate of store closures slows down, sentiment toward malls will improve. We want MAC to sell when their price is high, not low.

Conclusion: Buy MAC for the High Dividend and Stay for the Huge Upside

The share prices of malls has become extremely disconnected from the inherent value of their properties. Sentiment against malls is incredibly strong, despite numerous pieces of good news. The acquisition of TCO illustrates this huge disparity. David Simon of SPG has proven himself extremely savvy in the mall industry and has built an empire by buying when malls are cheap. There's no doubt in our minds that SPG views this deal as occurring under NAV.

MAC is a company that has traded in tandem with TCO in the past. Their properties are of similar quality with similar sales, similar occupancy and similar rent. We have argued for nearly a year that MAC is trading at a substantial discount, and the sale of TCO provides a solid indication of value that's not reliant on projections, it's an actual sale of their entire portfolio.

We view the acquisition as strong support of our prior analysis. It also highlights how incredibly wrong the stock market can be when it comes to valuing a company. The acquisition occurred at a 100% premium to what Mr. Market thought TCO's stock was worth. If Mr. Market was so incredibly wrong on TCO, should bears remain so convinced that Mr. Market is right about MAC, WPG, and PEI?

We know where sentiment is - strongly against anything mall. We have a good idea of what the underlying value is, and now we have the TCO transaction to support our estimate. MAC is easily worth $50-plus, the only real question we have is how long it will take for the proverbial weighing machine to take its measurement.

While we are waiting to happen, we are comfortable collecting our 12%-plus dividend yield, secure in the knowledge that our dividend is secure and is supported by a much more valuable pool of assets than the current share price suggests.

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive our future updates.