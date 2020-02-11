The Asset Allocator: Macroeconomics And Cheese (Podcast)

Summary

In the late stages of economic expansion, market dominance shifts to companies likely to maintain customer allegiance during the downturn to come.

Since this new decade could bring a downturn, investors should look to acquire such companies, where they can be obtained at a reasonable price and can offer future growth.

A recent Barron’s analysis makes a compelling case that Kraft Heinz might fit this bill, with a lot of upside and limited downside.

I think the value is there to be unlocked. KHC’s new management should be able to reinvest in its brands and thereby solve the solvable problem of declining sales.