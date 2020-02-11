The Asset Allocator: Macroeconomics And Cheese (Podcast)
In the late stages of economic expansion, market dominance shifts to companies likely to maintain customer allegiance during the downturn to come.
Since this new decade could bring a downturn, investors should look to acquire such companies, where they can be obtained at a reasonable price and can offer future growth.
A recent Barron’s analysis makes a compelling case that Kraft Heinz might fit this bill, with a lot of upside and limited downside.
I think the value is there to be unlocked. KHC’s new management should be able to reinvest in its brands and thereby solve the solvable problem of declining sales.
A new Barron’s analysis makes a compelling case that The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) might be ready to exit the bargain basement, especially if it can obtain decent prices for assets it sells.
This podcast (7:03) argues that of greater importance than the assets it sells is the investment it makes in the assets it keeps. A new marketing-oriented CEO and favorable timing in the macro-economy may aid in this effort.
Disclosure: I am/we are long KHC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.