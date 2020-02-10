SIVR Weekly: Expect A Steeper Path In The Near Term

We remain bullish on SIVR in the very near term, predicting a high $19 per share in February, which represents a gain of 11% from its current level.

ETF investors continued to buy silver at a healthy pace in the week to February 7.

SIVR has traded sideways over the past week, reflecting a stronger dollar and weaker expectations for silver industrial demand as fears over economic growth in China prevail.

Investment thesis

Welcome to Orchid's Silver weekly report, in which we wish to deliver our regular thoughts on the silver market through the Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (SIVR).

However, we think that macro fears are likely to abate and authorities are likely to maintain easy financial conditions to support economic growth. As a result, investors are likely to jump back in on the long side of the silver market. In an environment in which silver becomes increasingly influenced by the base metals space, we expect silver to rebound powerfully alongside industrial metals this month.

Against this backdrop, we maintain our Feb-20 target for SIVR at $19 per share, marking an 11% upside from here.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About SIVR

SIVR is an ETF product using a physically backed methodology. This means that SIVR holds physical silver bars in HSBC vaults.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting punished by the contango structure of the Comex silver forward curve (forward>spot), contrary to a futures contract-based methodology.

For long-term investors, SIVR seems better than its competitor iShares Silver Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SLV), principally because its expense ratio is lower (0.30% for SIVR vs. 0.50% for SLV), which is key to make a profit over the long term.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

Speculators lifted well their net long position in Comex silver in the week to February 4, to the tune of 682 tonnes. The Comex silver spot price edged 0.4% higher over the corresponding period.

The improvement in silver's spec positioning was exclusively driven by short-covering, while longs reduced further their exposure.

It is interesting to note that gold's spec positioning deteriorated over the same period, which was accompanied by a decline of 0.9% in the Comex gold spot price. This is consistent with our view that 1)gold's spec positioning is stretched (limiting the dry powder to deploy) and 2)silver behaves increasingly more like a base metal and, therefore, increasingly less like the yellow metal.

Given that silver's spec positioning is relatively light and given that macro fears are likely to dissipate in the near term as the pace of the coronavirus outbreak slows, we expect speculative buying pressure to continue in the silver futures market in the weeks ahead.

Implications for SIVR: An increase in net long speculative positions in Comex silver is likely to push the Comex silver spot price higher in the near term, which will, in turn, exert upward pressure on SIVR.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors bought silver at a healthy pace of 84 tonnes in the week to February 7, marking a third straight week of inflows.

ETF investors continued to build risk-unfriendly positions despite a recovery in risk-on sentiment in the US. ETF flows were positive across all the precious metals in the first trading week of February.

ETF investors remain attracted by the relatively cheap value of silver compared to gold, as evident in the high level of the gold-silver ratio. Since both gold and silver have monetary properties and safe-haven characteristics, it makes sense for ETF investors to boost their allocation to silver at the expense of gold, especially when the relatively higher beta of silver is taken into account.

We expect positive ETF inflows into silver from retail investors in 2020.

Implications for SIVR: Healthy inflows in silver are likely to support the Comex silver spot price in the course of 2020. This, in turn, is positive for SIVR.

A brief look at the supply picture

According to Metals Focus, global silver mine production is likely to have dropped by 5.8 million ounces or 0.7% to 849.3 million ounces in 2019. This marks a fourth straight year of contraction. Declines in Peru (-13 million ounces), Mexico (-3 million ounces), and Indonesia (-3 million ounces) were partly counterbalanced by increases in Australia (+5 million ounces), Argentina (+4 million ounces) and the US (+4 million ounces).

Source: Metals Focus

Silver mine production at Fresnillo, the world's largest silver producer (7% of global production), totaled 54.6 million ounces in 2019, marking a decline of 12% from 2018. This was the result of lower ore grades. Its initial guidance was 58-61 million ounces at the start of 2019.

Implications for SIVR: Tighter mine production trends should contribute positively to silver spot prices in 2020, which, in turn, will lend support to SIVR.

Our closing thoughts

Despite the slow start to February, we expect the path for SIVR to steepen later this month, as expectations for silver industrial demand should recover on easing macro fears over the Coronavirus and easing financial conditions from major central banks. We expect silver to move strongly higher alongside the base metals, in light of the increasing correlation of the two.

With silver's spec positioning being much lighter than gold, we believe that silver prices could play some catch-up to gold prices in the very near term.

We see a monthly high of $19 per share for SIVR in February, which represents a gain of 11% from its current level.

