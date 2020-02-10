Data by YCharts

By Callum Turcan

Save for a select few companies, the retail space is getting decimated not because e-commerce is stealing away all of the revenues of brick-and-mortar companies with physical stores, but because even taking a slice of those revenues away from companies that have high operational leverage can have devastating consequences to their bottom lines.

Our fair value estimate for shares of big box retailer Kohl's Corporation (KSS) sits at $48 per share under our base case scenario. However, if the firm continues to face pressure from the likes of Amazon Inc. (AMZN) and others (keeping in mind Kohl's teamed up with Amazon when it comes to returning certain items ordered online, which is arguably like the fox teaming up with the chicken), shares may test the lower bound of our fair value estimate range which sits at $36 per share. Given Kohl's deteriorating financial performance of late and its weak dividend coverage, that may very well end up being the case which is why we think Kohl's might be a value trap.

We will cover our equity valuation assumptions in this piece. Additionally, please note shares of KSS yield 5.9% as of this writing, which we see as a potential red flag given Kohl's weak dividend coverage. This yield speaks to increased risk, in our view, not increased opportunity.

Valuation Process and Overview

There are numerous ways to value equities including some form of multiple valuation (assuming the intrinsic value of equities should be based on a multiple of historical data like price-to-earnings or price-to-sales metrics, or a multiple of near-term forecasts like a forward price-to-earnings metric), relative valuation methods (assuming the intrinsic value of equities should be based on how firms trade relative to their peer group), or other methods that we view as spurious and ambiguous.

The correct way to value equities, in our view, comes down to forecasting the firm's future free cash flows (net operating cash flow less capital expenditures) and keeping balance sheet considerations in mind (net cash or net debt positions, while also keeping an eye on long-term liabilities like pension plans or environmental and legal liabilities). After all, investors are focused on the ownership of the companies in which they invest, and the benefits of that ownership, namely all future free cash flows (including the net cash a company may have on the balance sheet). Multiples are short-cuts and hazardous if used incorrectly.

To reiterate, equities trade based on future expectations, not historical financial performance. While historical financial performance is important, the primary significance of past data comes from the ability for equity analysts to use such historical information to help them model the future financial performance of the firm. Other than the reported balance sheet considerations (keeping other long-term liabilities in mind as well), historical information isn't the real generator of equity value (history is over!), thus backward-looking metrics like price-to-earnings and price-to-sales metrics aren't causal or predictive of intrinsic values or the future trading performance of equities.

On the other hand, the enterprise valuation process, the free cash flow to the firm process, is used by market participants to "solve" what price the company should be trading based on the value of the enterprise, and then a multiple is backed into based on a key underlying metric, whether it is earnings or book value or other. The multiple is not causal or the driver; rather, enterprise valuation is the confounding variable in those looking to look into the crystal ball with multiple analysis. The book Value Trap is a great resource to learn some of the specifics of the enterprise valuation process if you may be interested.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the base case valuation assumptions we used when modeling Kohl's financial performance in the graphic below. We forecast modest revenue growth in the coming years, an achievement that hasn't been the case during Kohl's fiscal 2019 (which is why shares may test the lower bound of our fair value estimate range). Due to margin pressures from very serious and rising competitive threats along with the need to invest heavily in its physical footprint, Kohl's future free cash flows are expected to shrink on an annual basis going forward. These are our base-case modeling assumptions; should Kohl's underperform these assumptions, shares of KSS could trade significantly lower and its net debt load does not provide room for meaningful flexibility.

Image Source: Valuentum

Dividend Coverage and Cash Flow Commentary

At the end of Kohl's third quarter of fiscal 2019 (period ended November 2, 2019), the retailer was sitting on $0.5 billion in cash and cash equivalents versus $0.1 billion in short-term 'finance lease and financing obligations', $1.3 billion in long-term 'finance lease and financing obligations', and $1.9 billion in long-term debt. Even when looking just at Kohl's debt load, it's clear that the firm has limited financial flexibility.

Historically, Kohl's has been very free cash flow positive and we can respect that, to a degree. From 2016 to 2018, Kohl's generated $1.3 billion in free cash flow per year on average while its annual dividend obligations averaged $0.4 billion during this period. Kohl's also spent $0.4 billion per year on average during this period repurchasing its stock.

When looking at Kohl's historical performance, one could attempt to make the case that its dividend coverage is strong and its various short- and long-term liabilities can be managed alongside the need to allocate a portion of its free cash flows to its dividend obligations. However, given that Kohl's has a net debt position, future dividend obligations will need to be met with future free cash flow streams (as Kohl's generally can't rely on a large net cash position to meet its future dividend obligations, unlike many tech companies these days). Kohl's might be able to issue additional debt, but it's likely that the market may demand a dividend cut first if it needs to tap the debt markets. When it comes to dividend health, free cash flow generation on the cash flow statement and balance sheet net cash are the king!

During the first nine months of fiscal 2019, Kohl's GAAP revenues declined by 2% versus the same period in the prior year. Due to its high operational leverage, a product of its high fixed costs (the bottom-line of firms with high operational leverage have a greater sensitivity to changes in revenues), Kohl's GAAP operating income dropped by 24% year-over-year during this period. 'Impairments, store closings, and other costs' were responsible for a portion of the decline, but for the most part, Kohl's simply had less revenue to spread out among higher operating expenses. SG&A expenses rose by 1% year-over-year. Additionally, please note Kohl's GAAP gross margin dropped by ~30 basis points year-over-year, a product of rising competitive pressures.

Finally, when it comes to its cash flow position, Kohl's free cash flow dropped from $1.0 billion to $0.4 billion year-over-year during this period. While that year-over-year comparison could improve once Kohl's reports fourth quarter earnings for fiscal 2019, please note that it's abundantly clear things are getting tougher, not easier, for the retailer. In the graphic below, we forecast that Kohl's free cash flows over the next five full fiscal years (less its net debt position) will fall short of the company's future expected dividend obligations. That means Kohl's dividend coverage, in our view and based on our discounted cash flow models, is quite weak and much weaker than its historical financial performance would have one believe.

Image Source: Valuentum

Concluding Thoughts

Though the firm is trading below our fair value estimate, we think Kohl's could be a value trap, and while a dividend cut isn't necessarily likely in the short-term, Kohl's payout coverage is weak and getting weaker, which will limit management's ability to push through per share payout increases in the short term and could see a payout cut emerge in the medium term. A payout cut or simply further deterioration in its financial performance could see shares of KSS shift meaningfully lower to the low end of our fair value estimate range ($36). Retail is a very tough space to operate in with rising e-commerce pressures and high fixed costs putting immense downward pressure on revenues, margins, and, ultimately, free cash flows. We're staying far away and don't expect much more than steady fundamental deterioration at the company in the years to come.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article or report and any links within are for information purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Valuentum is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for results obtained from the use of this article and accepts no liability for how readers may choose to utilize the content. Assumptions, opinions, and estimates are based on our judgment as of the date of the article and are subject to change without notice.