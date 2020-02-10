5 Reasons Remdesivr Is Likely To Be Effective Against The Wuhan Coronavirus

Given the coronanvirus backdrop, and Gilead being mostly ignored, has turned it into one of the best risk/rewards.

It has been shown to be safe to use on humans in treatment of Ebola.

Gilead Sciences (GILD) owns remdesivir. As Seeking Alpha reported yesterday China initiated treatment of ~700 people sick with the Wuhan Coronavirus. I'm very optimistic this therapy will quickly be determined effective. Meanwhile, Gilead Sciences stock has only in the last few days traded up slightly, reversing a sell-off after earnings. I expect positive reports on the effectiveness of remdesivir will propel Gilead upwards in noticeable fashion.

Data by YCharts

Here are reasons why I'm hopeful this treatment is going to work:

1) U.S. patient recovered

Jan 26, a 35-year-old Wuhan coronavirus patient, within the U.S. received remdesivir. This happened on a compassionate use basis a week after he was hospitalized. Within 24 hours his fever went down from 39.4 degrees Celsius to 37.3 degrees Celsius. His oxygen saturation values improved to 94% to 96%. Bilateral lower-lobe rales (I think those are crackles in your lungs the doctors listen for with a stethoscope).

Five days later the fever and all other symptoms except his cough were gone.

Note that one recovered patient is meaningless on its own.

2) How remdesivir works

In case you haven't picked up on it I'm definitely not an expert on anything biotech. But I view the Wuhan coronavirus as a great risk and spent a lot of time researching it. Doing that I came across a podcast by the American Society for Microbiology. In this particular podcast here. Biologist Timothy Sheahan talks about a compound (he has worked on) that can inhibit all coronaviruses tested (which does not include the Wuhan variant).

Here's some things I picked up on; Coronavirus diseases in mice play out in a compressed timeframe.

Could protect mice when giving it one day after getting SARS.

Could diminish replication giving it after two days.

Remdesivir has been used in humans for Ebola. remdesivir has gone through phase 1. Safety testing and phase 2 testing for Ebola in West-Africa.

Bio informatically the target of remdesivir is very similar to SARS. 99% similar and 96% identical.

Interestingly, the target of remdesivir is what the researchers found very attractive about the compound because it is common to all Coronaviruses.

So far it works against every coronavirus they tested against.

It worked even against the most divergent coronavirus called Porcine deltacoronavirus.

3) It is relatively safe

As Sheahan puts it on the podcast:

“Remdesivir has been used in humans but for Ebola, so there's a lot of information about it. If you have an experimental drug treatment, you can do experiments in cell culture or in mice, but you still don’t know if it’s safe in people. Remdesiver has already gone through Phase I, so they already know it’s safe in people. It’s undergone safety testing and I think there’s potential for this to be used in China.”

4) Study on Remdesivir and Chloroquine

Study showing the effectiveness of remdesivir and chloroquine (in a lab outside of humans):

Remdesivir and chloroquine effectively inhibit the recently emerged novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in vitro

In this study, we evaluated the antiviral efficiency of five FAD-approved drugs including ribavirin, penciclovir, nitazoxanide, nafamostat, chloroquine and two well-known broad-spectrum antiviral drugs remdesivir (GS-5734) and favipiravir (T-705) against a clinical isolate of 2019-nCoV in vitro. Chloroquine is a cheap and a safe drug that has been used for more than 70 years and, therefore, it is potentially clinically applicable against the 2019-nCoV. Our findings reveal that remdesivir and chloroquine are highly effective in the control of 2019-nCoV infection in vitro. Since these compounds have been used in human patients with a safety track record and shown to be effective against various ailments, we suggest that they should be assessed in human patients suffering from the novel coronavirus disease.

This all adds up to facts that remdesivir seems to work against other coronaviruses in humans. It is also safe enough. In the lab it works on the Wuhan coronavirus. The Wuhan coronavirus is very similar and 96% identical to SARS (against which remdesivir works).

Again, I'm not a biotech expert but it seems very unlikely this treatment is not effective.

5) Gilead earnings call comments

Gilead held its earnings call yesterday. There were a few reserved comments on remdesivir:

Before I hand off to Andy who we'll delve into a more detailed financial review, I'd like to say just a few words about the broadening outbreak of coronavirus. As an organization, Gilead has committed to collaborating with global health organizations to support pandemic responses, including this one. Our investigational compound, Remdesivir, has demonstrated in vitro and in vivo activity in animal models against the viral pathogens, MERS and SARS, which are structurally similar to the current strain of the coronavirus. However, there are no antiviral data that show activity against the strain. We're working with the government and non-government organizations and regulatory authorities to develop a strategy to provide Remdesivir to patients with coronavirus for emergency treatment in the absence of any approved treatment options and to support clinical trials to determine whether it can safely and effectively be used to treat the current strain of the coronavirus. As a reminder, Remdesivir is an investigational agent. It is not approved anywhere globally and has not been demonstrated to be safe or effective for any use. I'm proud of our teams and the work we've done to offer expertise and resources to help patients and communities fighting coronavirus.

and in the Q&A(emphasis by me):

...I have to ask one about Remdesivir, which is, have there been any other anecdotal reports or responses other than the one that was in the journal, over the weekend? And do you have manufacturing capacity that you could scale up quickly?... Daniel O'Day, Chairman/CEO Gilead Sciences That's all right. Thanks for the question. On Remdesivir, we have not had any other anecdotal reports to date. And so, we'll obviously keep an eye on that very closely and see how that progresses. In terms of manufacturing, our team has really been working night and day, it's been very impressive to watch this team over the past couple of weeks really ramp up to the extent that we can. Our capacity is going up every day. We're looking at all the options we have expecting to be prepared for what may come. Obviously we are waiting for data, both in vitro and then in people to ensure that the drug actually works. And it's important just for everyone to keep that in mind that this is still investigational and we are still waiting for more data to know. But at risk, we are investing pretty heavily to make sure that we're prepared as best as we can.

The CEO and Chairman literally says:

they have a team working night and day.

This team has apparently been ramping up for weeks already.

Capacity is going up every day.

Gilead is investing pretty heavily.

This gives me the impression they are very optimistic about results. I don't think it is necessarily indicative of an expectation of a growing outbreak as these preparations are likely relatively cheap compared to possibe payoffs.

5) Patent games

In a very weird move the Chinese insitute of Virology filed for a patent in China on remdesivir. Which is something Gilead already did in 2016 (not granted yet).

The state-backed Institute of Virology in Wuhan filed the patent for using remdesivir to fight the novel coronavirus on January 21, according to astatement posted on its website two weeks later on February 4. If approved, the drug will be used to facilitate its potential global market entry, it added. The government-run Wuhan Institute of Virology said this week it applied for the patent in January along with a military laboratory. An institute statement acknowledged there are “intellectual property barriers” but said it acted to “protect national interests.”

I do think this suggest the institute sees value here or they wouldn't have done this. Particularly as this is a move that is very sensitive politically. They are basically adding fuel to the impression Chinese entities are not always respectful of U.S. intellectual property.

Conclusion

Gilead's compound remdesivir, by my amateur estimate, is highly likely to be effective against the Wuhan coronavirus. Gilead has been ramping up production capacity for weeks. Gilead Sciences stock price barely priced in anything. I expect the Chinese will come out with positive initial evaluations of remdesivir either today or next week. I think this makes Gilead a great buy because I see very little downside risk in the short term (earnings just behind us) while there is a real catalyst to propel Gilead's equity upwards. There are a lot of variables that will determine how much it will ultimately propel Gilead but I view it as one of the best risk/rewards in a coronavirus market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CELG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.