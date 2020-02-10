International Game Technology Might Be Q4 Or Bust

There's reason for optimism, given a stabilized base and a big lottery win in Brazil — and reason for concern as Italian taxes drift higher and execution seems lacking.

In its own way, the trading in International Game Technology (IGT) over the past ten-plus months is rather bizarre. IGT just hasn't moved:

Source: finviz.com

The tightness of the range is particularly surprising. IGT has a heavy amount of leverage: the equity slice is less than 30% of enterprise value. Move EV just 5% and the stock in theory should rise or fall ~18%. Yet save for post-earnings moves in August and November, IGT has stayed pretty much pinned to $14 since March.

That said, the sideways trading itself does make some sense. IGT is very much a "good news/bad news" story at the moment. The company is making progress in some key areas; concerns mount elsewhere. The story still works on paper, but since the transformative merger of IGT and Italy's GTECH it hasn't worked in practice. And so investors have taken a "wait and see" attitude toward the stock for most of the last ten months. I'd expect that to change after the fourth quarter report next month; the question is how.

The Broad Problem with IGT

The core issue with IGT is relatively simple. In the Q4 2016 earnings release, after GTECH acquired the former IGT (the company kept the target's name), IGT disclosed that 2015 Adjusted EBITDA, pro forma, was $1,704 million. The midpoint of the outlook for 2019 is $1,705 million.

Zero growth over four years simply isn't good enough. This has been a banner stretch for the U.S. economy, and the casino industry has benefited as a result. IGT post-merger was supposed to be a free cash flow/deleveraging story, but stagnant EBITDA, upfront concession fees in Italy, and $160 million-plus in annual dividend payments to common shareholders have upended that case. Free cash flow this year should be strong, but as I've noted before, IGT guided for $500 million in average annual free cash flow from 2016 to 2020. It's looking for less than that figure even in 2019 and 2020 after badly missing those targets in past years; as a result, net debt has declined just $215 million over the past eleven quarters.

The question is why IGT has disappointed. And as I wrote back in August, there isn't a clear or simple answer. Currency certainly has been a factor in pressuring EBITDA, although as IGT management points out, the stronger dollar also lowers the reported net debt. (The company has bonds outstanding in euros.)

Lottery losses in Illinois and New Jersey haven't helped. Taxes in Italy keep creeping up: per IGT's Q3 call, the country's new budget law calls for higher taxes on both gaming machines and player winnings. Those taxes are guided to hit earnings by ~$40 million this year, with another ~$30 million expected next year, though IGT believes it can recover those losses by tweaking payouts.

Still, there's no single, core reason to point to when it comes to identifying the underperformance of the stock. The third-quarter result seems the epitome of that problem. In a number of ways, the report seems reasonably solid. The installed base for slot machines, adjusted for a one-time impact from an amended contract in Oklahoma, was stable year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter. That's progress for IGT, who has lost casino floor share for years to smaller, nimbler rivals like Aristocrat (OTCPK:ARLUF).

Revenue in the North American Gaming & Interactive segment jumped a solid 10% year-over-year on strong gaming machine sales. Lottery revenue was flat despite weak jackpot activity. International sales rose 3% in constant currency. Operating income in Italy declined 7% on the same basis, which appears wholly attributable to the higher gaming taxes. And yet Adjusted EBITDA on a consolidated basis fell 8% (-5% constant currency).

Commentary from IGT management suggests mix and one-time factors were an issue. Operating income fell sharply in the North American Lottery segment owing to initial expenses in Rhode Island and lower jackpot activity. International EBIT dropped 46% year-over-year, which the company attributed to a high-margin software sale in the prior-year period. And, again, higher taxes hit in Italy.

But there's also a growing sense with that commentary that IGT management is doing a bit too much cherry-picking and being far too sanguine about profit declines. The company did mention the Finland contract as a boost to segment earnings in the Q3 2018 release — but led that release by noting "solid performance and important, long-term contracts" that drove Adjusted EBITDA up $15 million year-over-year. It unsurprisingly wasn't made clear that, as commentary on the Q3 2019 call now suggests, all, and then some, of the profit growth for both the segment and IGT as a whole came from that deal. Was it really a good quarter then, as management seemed to argue at the time?

There's simply some spin coming from the company, which continued after Q3. CEO Marco Sala made a point on last quarter's call to note that IGT's sports betting technology is powering "nearly half" of sports betting handle in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. That's not nearly as impressive as it sounds: IGT simply has a deal with early leader FanDuel, a unit of Flutter Entertainment (OTCPK:PDYPY).

To hear (or read the transcripts of) IGT earnings calls over the past few years, one would get the sense that performance has been at worst solid and at best spectacular. There's been an awful lot of management optimism over that stretch, and an awful lot of explaining away of any declines as due to one-time issues and/or suddenly difficult year-prior comparisons.

But the numbers don't lie. The company hasn't delivered on its promise since the merger, in terms of either meeting guidance, driving EBITDA and free cash flow growth, or expanding the equity slice through deleveraging. The numbers are just kind of bouncing along, and in that context it's not surprising that IGT stock has done the same for ten-plus months.

Can That Change?

And so IGT remains frustrating. The inability to drive growth makes it at least possible that the stock isn't as cheap as EV/EBITDA and P/E multiples suggest. But from the same broad perspective from which the ongoing concerns are apparent, there are two pieces of good news as well.

The first is that IGT isn't running out of time despite the lack of progress. During Q3, the company issued €500 million in bonds at 2.38% — the company's lowest interest rate ever. Obviously, broader interest rates in Europe help in terms of the coupon, but U.S.-issued bonds all trade above par, with even longer-term YTMs below 4%. Leverage can't be completely ignored; net debt still is over 4x EBITDA, and even though I'm long the equity the bond prices look a touch high. But debt investors seem satisfied, and there is a reasonable base of stable lottery profits (40% of the total) underpinning that leverage.

The second is that recent quarters have seen a few green shots. Again, the installed base has stabilized — and it seems like IGT is starting, finally, to develop new winners after relying too heavily on long-dominant franchises like Wheel of Fortune and video poker. Global unit shipments are up 38% year-to-date, sparking optimism toward both market share and the long-awaited replacement cycle at casino customers. On the Q3 call management talked up new games Wolf Run, Hexbreaker, and The Price is Right. Industry analyst Eilers & Krejcik Gaming called the first two in the group the top new games in the industry for January.

IGT, in a 50/50 joint venture with rival Scientific Games (SGMS), also saw a nice win in Brazil as that company finally privatized its lottery after a years-long effort. A Wall Street analyst pegged the deal as providing ~$1 per IGT share in present value, and relatively modest concession fees (~$24 million annually for eight years) mean the deal should be an upfront contributor to cash flow.

Sports betting is another driver, if a potentially modest one. Other service revenue in the NAGI segment rose $8 million year-over-year, which was attributed on the Q3 call to sports betting revenue. There's the potential for material, high-margin revenue as U.S. legalization expands and IGT (hopefully) picks up more partners. Management also talked up two new "sportsbooks in a box," self-service terminals which can be placed anywhere on a casino floor and could capitalize on brick-and-mortar demand as well.

Valuation

There are catalysts here which can drive upside given the current valuation. If Italy and the global lottery business can stay stable, improvements in U.S. slots and sports betting alone can drive EBITDA growth. Add financial leverage to even mid-single-digit EBITDA increases and there's a path to upside — and in a blue-sky scenario, big gains.

After all, IGT at the moment currently isn't pricing in much in the way of growth. EV/EBITDA, even backing out my estimate of profits attributable to non-controlling interest, is in the low 7x range. Price to free cash flow, based on 2019 numbers, is 7x-8x.

If IGT can drive some confidence that it's finally ready for growth, those multiples can expand. 8x $1.8 billion in Adjusted EBITDA and ~12x free cash flow of $500 million suggest the stock move to ~$35 and ~$30, respectively. It's probably going to take more one than one good year to drive that type of expansion, but if IGT can get on track, the stock can at least move in the direction of that upside. It's worth noting that SGMS, a somewhat similar story if an even more leveraged company, went from under $20 to over $60 in a little over a year starting in early 2017.

But for margins to expand at all, investors need to believe that IGT can deliver some kind of growth. And that puts a good deal of pressure on the fourth quarter report, likely arriving next month. Q4 results need to be solid, particularly given a soft comparison (Q4 2018 disappointed). It's the 2020 outlook, however, that seems likely to set the direction of near-term trading.

If IGT can guide for even some reported Adjusted EBITDA growth, particularly given headwinds from currency and Italy, the story becomes more interesting. The upside catalysts — U.S. slot share, sports betting, Brazil — look like they potentially can outweigh the ongoing pressures from Italy and mix.

Another year of ~$1.7 billion (or worse) in EBITDA, however, and shareholders are going to lose patience. I might well be one of them. In that scenario, IGT starts to look like a company running desperately just to stay in place. Deleveraging benefits are deferred at best, and investors well could and should ask what happens when the U.S. economy eventually decelerates. Management probably is then on the hot seat (SciGames, which has posted similarly disappointing growth, has cycled through CEOs repeatedly since its acquisitions of Bally and WMS Industries) and investors might have to gird for some sort of turnaround effort.

Admittedly, it's too simplistic to argue that 2020 guidance alone will determine whether IGT gains both short term and long term. But it's not all that far off. Investors clearly have had a "wait and see" attitude toward IGT after its 2019 results. I doubt they will view 2020 guidance the same way.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IGT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.