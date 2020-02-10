Exxon Mobil: Production Growth Drives Opportunity

Exxon Mobil's seeming dearth of income and cash flows will be reversed in coming years as enormous projects, Guyana and the Permian among them, come on line.

While energy investors must be mindful of peak oil, we are probably at least ten to twenty years away.

Not that long ago, the word "Exxon" used to be synonymous with big business in the United States. Exxon, or Exxon Mobil (XOM) since the two companies merged in 1999, was the archetype of the big, powerful, multinational business and the largest child of Rockefeller's Standard Oil. In the 2012 book Private Empire: Exxon Mobil and American Power, Steve Coil described the post-Cold War world with the quote, "The United States now stood unchallenged as a worldwide military power. Exxon's empire would increasingly overlap America's...In Moscow and Beijing, Exxon's independent power and negotiating agenda sometimes attracted more attention than the demarches issued by American Secretaries of State." Of course one leader of Exxon Mobil, Rex Tillerson, was for a time later an American Secretary of State.

That history makes the last ten years of performance by the company very surprising. A recent CNN article notes that the company has shed $184 billion in market value since its 2014 peak, a size equal to Boeing (BA). Over the last ten years, the price of Exxon's shares is slightly lower compared to an overall market that has tripled. Even Chevron (CVX), probably Exxon Mobil's nearest peer, has managed a price return of about 53%.

Data by YCharts

Given how badly the shares have been beaten up, I was somewhat surprised to read Whitney Tilson's Empire Financial Research's newsletter this past Monday calling Exxon Mobil a "value trap." Mr. Tilson is an extremely smart investor, formerly managing a fund at Kase Capital, co-founding the Value Investing Congress, and now publishing the Empire Financial Research newsletter and investment research.

I would like to consider Mr. Tilson's arguments, which are specific to Exxon Mobil, after first considering the one thing I think investors in Exxon Mobil's shares should be most concerned about: the secular decline of oil demand.

Secular Decline?

The position that the oil industry is in, or about to enter, a secular decline is supported by the current pace of technological change in the energy industry along with the rising severity of the climate crisis across the globe.

It does seem highly likely that by mid-century most of us in developed countries will be driving electric vehicles with long battery lives, recharged by a grid that gets a good deal of power from a mix of sources that is heavily tilted towards renewable power. Developing countries would likely follow suit over the following couple of decades. And, to state the obvious, a shift towards electric vehicles would deal a massive blow to global oil demand since today about half of all oil demand goes towards road transportation, with a quarter devoted to petrochemicals and aviation, and the remaining quarter spread between multiple smaller categories.

There will be some point in the future in which we face peak oil demand. No one knows when that will be, and the biggest risk facing shares of Exxon Mobil (and any other oil producer) is that it comes much sooner than the consensus. The International Energy Agency (or IEA) expects peak demand to happen in 2040. But, other organizations see that occurring much, much faster. Norway based DNV's latest forecast is for the peak to happen in 2022 - just two years from now as electric vehicles quickly move into the mainstream - followed by a period throughout the remaining part of this decade where oil demand is mostly flat. According to DNV, just 2.5% of new cars today are electric, versus their estimate that the number will be 50% by the mid-2030s.

It is important to point out to all those who are more sanguine about the potential for oil demand to be greatly reduced in the second half of this century that we often misunderstand and mis-forecast future societal changes.

For example, we are accustomed to seeing the world slowly become more and more efficient in the amount of oil it uses. Oil demand has been growing at between 1% and 2% per year versus world GDP growing closer to 3%.

Oil demand growth, 2006-2020, compiled by author based on EIA data.

Technological change can happen much more aggressively, and in an exponential fashion. Regardless of when the electric car tipping point is reached, it is likely to catch many observers by surprise. Nevertheless, we are not there yet. Larry Fink, the CEO of Blackrock (BLK) even admitted in a recent letter that the energy transition would "take decades." With the average car fleet at an age of about twelve years, increasing electric vehicles sales when they occur will take several years before they are a large portion of the world's existing car fleet and it is unlikely that the developing world initially participates at the same level as the developed. Moreover, natural gas demand would inevitably be buoyed by those same forces, which would dramatically increase electricity demand.

So, while, I would argue we are likely to see peak oil demand sooner than 2040 -probably in the 2030-2035 time frame - that still leaves a decent sized window in which a large oil company such as Exxon Mobil can maintain good profitability.

Exxon's Production Opportunities

That brings us to Exxon Mobil the company, which sees itself as a "value investor" in the oil space. In practice, this essentially means that the company engages in a counter-cyclical investing strategy, increasing investment in weak oil markets and pulling back in rich ones. While most large oil peers have been cutting upstream investment and devoting cash flow to buybacks, dividends, and deleveraging, Exxon Mobil has been accelerating investment in recent years. According to the IEA, upstream investment globally peaked at about $800 billion in 2014, but in 2019 was a mere ~$500 billion.

The company also engages in what it calls "high grading" the portfolio, which is essentially just a form of capital recycling as mature assets are sold and proceeds funneled into new projects.

Returning to Mr. Tilson's argument, he contends accurately that the company is not earning enough to cover its capital expenditures and dividend. Even excluding its dividend, the company generated $29.7 billion in cash from operations in 2019 versus capital investment of $31.1 billion. An additional $3.7 billion in proceeds were received from asset sales, but even with those proceeds net debt grew by about $9 billion. The crux of Mr. Tilson's argument is that Exxon Mobil is not covering enough cash even to pay its dividend and that investors are likely forking over 18x current earnings to receive its generous dividend of more than 5%.

Mr. Tilson is particularly critical of the fact that the company gooses its operating cash flow number by including asset sale proceeds in what it reports. I agree that it is unusual to combine asset sales in figures of operating cash flow because an asset sale can only happen once versus true operating cash flow which should be repeatable and the company could do better in its transparency in this regard. But, it is also true that Exxon Mobil considers asset sales and capital investments holistically and so there is merit to the argument that if it is investing in growth through its capital program and partially financing those investments through asset sales, it can be helpful to see the whole picture.

More fundamentally, it is clear that the company has been expending large amounts of capital and not yet seeing the full, or even a partial return, as those projects are only coming on-line over the next couple of years. Guyana, as an example, only recently starting producing oil but should be producing 750,000 barrels per day by 2025. That would be enormous given that the company is currently producing in total about 4 million equivalent barrels of oil per day. Likewise, production in the Permian basin is expected to begin accelerating in the next two years, from a current total of less than 600,000 barrels.

Valuation

If the company can execute on its investment plans, it estimates that earnings could be double in 2025 from 2018 levels - placing them at about $9.20 per share. If I place a multiple of 12x on those earnings, it would imply a 2025 share price of ~$110. That implied share price would mean a price return from today's levels of ~$61 per share or 12.6% per year. Combined with the current dividend, investors would enjoy 18% annual returns.

By my calculations, an investor who wanted 10% annual returns would be willing to pay about $83 per share today.

Of course, there are genuine risks that need to be evaluated before making an investment decision. The biggest of those risks is deciphering when, exactly, peak oil will be reached. The company's estimates for 2025 profits rely on $60 oil prices, if peak oil demand is reached sooner than consensus or a recession cyclically erodes oil demand, the fair value of Exxon Mobil would be commensurately diminished. The other major risks are operational - with so many investment projects in the pipelines, execution is key. Still, Exxon Mobil has a history of executing better than any of its peers in the industry.

Conclusion

Despite my enormous respect for Whitney Tilson, I believe the facts lay on the side of Exxon Mobil outperforming both its peers and stock indexes in general over the next half decade. The major arguments against the stock - secular change in the oil industry and currently weak cash flow and profits - are not enough to change that thesis.

The energy sector today comprises less than 5% of the S&P 500 compared to about 15% in 2008. While we are going to witness some enormous changes in energy markets over the next generation, investors currently seem to be excessively discounting that fact and Exxon Mobil is probably the best way for most individual investors to maintain exposure to the sector, a company that for all the challenges laying in front of it, still has some gas left in the tank.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.