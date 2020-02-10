With A 2.73% Dividend Yield, AstraZeneca Remains An Attractive Total Return Trade In 2020 And Beyond

AZN's attractive EPS and operating cash flow growth prospects for 2020 and beyond continue to increase the probability of the company raising their annual dividend of $1.37.

Chinese and emerging markets sales grew at 26% during the last three quarterly reporting periods. These markets now make up 35% of product sales.

As we closed out 2019, I featured the resurgence of some big pharma names (Bristol-Myers Squibb: 2020 Total Return Play With A 2.8% Dividend Yield) and believe they have further room to run in 2020 and beyond.

Previously featuring BMY, another name I continue to own is AstraZeneca PLC (AZN). AZN has maintained their focus on growing EPS and improving cash flows from operating activities. Positive sentiment for the company continues to be fed by AstraZeneca PLC’s healthy product pipeline and growth opportunities in emerging markets/China. A true total return play, AZN’s improving margins will fuel price appreciation via EPS growth and improve the company’s chances of implementing their goal of a progressive dividend policy in 2021. An investment thesis for adding AZN to a dividend and growth focused portfolio can be made in 2020 and beyond.

It's no surprise that AstraZeneca PLC has remained in the top 10% of our rankings for an extended period of time. AZN sat at #2,266 a year ago, steadily rising since, remaining in the top 5% for a majority of the last eight months. AstraZeneca PLC’s steady reign at the top of our rankings, are driven by the quality grades received on our “Valuation” and “Momentum” scorecards.

My rankings blend fundamental and technical analysis. I assign a weighting to factors across both disciplines and those stocks scoring the highest make up the upper echelon of my rankings. Historically as an industry, financial analysts have looked at fundamental and technical characteristics of stocks in a vacuum. I find that incorporating both disciplines into my models allows me to better avoid “value traps” with stagnant earnings growth and “high fliers” with great charts, but no visible earnings to back them up.

When placing a five-year price target on a company’s common shares, we put a high emphasis on “visible sustainable growth.” A higher degree of earnings growth visibility, increases the probability that estimated growth rates will be “sustainable,” allowing our ranking models to place a higher confidence level on our five-year price targets. AZN’s well-positioned pipeline and growing sales in China/Emerging Markets provide investors with a high probability of upside surprises in the coming years. This helps to further solidify our view on the stock and our 17.50% five-year annual EPS growth expectations.

AstraZeneca PLC’s focus on the three primary therapy areas, oncology, respiratory, and CVRM, has helped lay the foundation for current and future growth. With double-digit sales growth already occurring across each major therapy area, the prospects of any potential blockbuster on the horizon quickly moves any growth expectations from “base case” to “best case.”

Nowhere is this more evident than in the oncology area of the AstraZeneca PLC pipeline. I recently came across another Seeking Alpha author’s deep dive into the “already developed” drugs AZN could hit on in this space (See AstraZeneca Has A Strong Oncology Pipeline With High Expectations for a more in-depth review).

The development of just one true blockbuster drug makes or breaks biotech firms each and every year. AstraZeneca PLC has positioned themselves for the real possibility of having multiple blockbuster offerings that could be realized within our five-year valuation time horizon. In my opinion, the shares currently come with a free call option on any upside surprises within the AZN pipeline.

Another area that continues to be a budding source of future long-term growth for AstraZeneca PLC are emerging markets (including China). Overall sales increased in the region by 26% during the last three quarterly reporting periods. Revenues in these regions of the globe now make up 35% of total product sales.

Emerging markets not only provide incremental sales growth, but also can provide opportunities for increasing the viability of legacy drugs, lengthening their sales lifecycle. We remain in the early stages of defining just how large the opportunities in emerging markets/China can become.

Now, let’s turn our attention to the dividend side of the total return equation. For a company that hasn’t raised their dividend since 2012, AZN’s 2.73% dividend yield is about to get a bit more interesting. On the 3Q 2019 earnings call (10/24/19), AstraZeneca PLC CFO Marc Dunoyer continued to provide updates to the company’s goal of covering each dividend payment via cash flows before financing activities by 2021.

On the October call, Marc mentioned “we are making good progress in driving strong and sustainable sales growth and we are fully committed to growing operating leverage and profitability… these improvements are intended to generate more cash… and increase the dividend at the earliest appropriate opportunity.”

Overall, things remain positive in terms of guidance on the dividend front. This news continues to be a tailwind for our investment thesis on the shares. We will be paying close attention to this piece of the earnings presentation on Feb. 14, 2020 (that’s right… on Valentine’s Day).

“Momentum” also plays heavily into our rankings. The big pharma sub-sector has been plagued with several years of lagging performance and AZN has actually been the exception, beating the market in six of the last eight years. All of this, and a Beta measure of 0.27. Wow! To get a better idea of just how powerful this stock would have been as an addition to your portfolio, we need to review it on a risk-adjusted basis:

In 2019, AZN outperformed the S&P 500 by 6.80% while only taking 27% of the risk associated with the S&P 500 (beta of 0.27). This equates into over 27.8% of alpha, powerful enough?

Lastly, let’s take a look at the chart for AZN. Technical analysis/charting is the primary tool I use when determining my entry or exit point for an equity position that has successfully completed our stock selection process. AstraZeneca PLC began 2019 with a dive. Just as quickly as the 50-day moving average crossed below the 200-day in mid-February, the shares gapped up. 2Q 2019 proved to be a bumpy ride for the shares. However, the chart began to get very constructive in early June with the 50-day building momentum through year-end and into 2020.

Even as the shares steadily rose during the second half of 2019, there were a number of pullbacks providing entry point opportunities. Recently, as the shares pulled back in late January 2020, I used the opportunity to make some additional purchases. I continue to view any softness as a potential opportunity for our Gunderson Dividend and Growth Portfolio.

As you would infer, by our five-year price target of $99, I'm “bullish” on AstraZeneca PLC. AZN is a great long-term fit for a dividend and growth strategy that focuses strictly on total return vs. screening purely on dividend yield. Near term, with expected forward earnings growth at 17.50% and a Beta measure of 0.27, we believe the stock has a high probability of outperforming the market on a risk-adjusted basis. Just a slight upside revision to guidance on AZN’s Valentine’s Day earnings call could provide immediate alpha.

Historically, AstraZeneca PLC’s management team has continually exceeded market expectations, beating EPS estimates every quarter since 2014. Our chances of getting stood up this Valentine’s Day should be slim.

Note: All images, unless otherwise noted, show data from the Best Stocks Now database.



Losing sleep over your investment portfolio? Worried about markets at "all-time" highs, with no plan for navigating downside risks? Looking for a new approach to the markets? Maybe you should take a look at our Best Stocks Now! Service How has the Best Stocks Now! formula been working since 2019*? Ultra-Growth Portfolio, a strategy of 22 stocks is up 48.2% Premier Growth Portfolio, combines 22 large-cap equities & is up 47.4% Dividend & Growth Portfolio, currently has 19 holdings and is up 37.56% *performance as of 2/7/2020 Click here for a free trial of Bill Gunderson's Best Stocks Now! Service

Disclosure: I am/we are long AZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I collaborated with my Gunderson Capital Management colleague, Barry Kyte Jr., CFA, on this article.