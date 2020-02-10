Oil Prices Continue To Get Hammered On Demand Concerns But Global Refining Margins Suggest The Bottom Is Near

Lastly, we think the biggest energy story this year will be centered around US oil production. Latest February US oil production shows a drop to ~12.55 mb/d to ~12.6 mb/d or a decrease of ~300k b/d from the November volumes.

Oil prices fell again today with Brent now trading at $53.40/bbl and WTI at $49.65/bbl. Genscape reported a Cushing build of ~2.3 mbbls for last week, while Kayrros also had a build for all of US for last week. We have +3.5 mbbls for this week's EIA crude storage report.

Many believed that today's drop in oil price was because OPEC is not announcing an emergency meeting in February. Instead, the ministers are going to wait till early March to hold the meeting of whether or not to cut an additional ~600k b/d for Q2 2020 and an extension into the end of 2020.

The issue with holding the emergency meeting was centered around the uncertainty of Libya which continues to be out by ~1 mb/d. The next UN meeting is scheduled for Feb 18th, so there will be some clarity as to whether or not a ceasefire can be agreed upon. As of this writing, fighting has started again, and it does not appear a peace deal could be reached.

China's refineries also announced over the weekend that refinery run cuts will take place in February. Estimated refinery run cuts in China for this month may total ~1 mb/d, which is the estimated demand drop for February.

But if the demand drop is really ~1 mb/d and refineries cut throughput by ~1 mb/d, the net effect on the product market should be neutral. Instead, we are seeing a small rebound in refining margins globally.

This appears to indicate to us that the crude price weakness is coming to an end soon. Because if the market is, in fact, fearing a drop in demand resulting from the coronavirus, then we should still see weak refining margins as the cuts in throughput only offsets the decrease in demand.

In addition, another variable we kept hearing throughout the weekend was that the demand drop OPEC is seeing is nowhere near the levels reported by the likes of Bloomberg. Bloomberg published an estimate citing industry sources that the demand dropped ~3 mb/d, while refinery run cuts so far have only been about ~1 mb/d.

We think the ~1 mb/d is a more realistic figure given the announced throughput reduction + the change in refinery margins.

Lastly, we think the biggest energy story this year will be centered around US oil production. Latest February, US oil production shows a drop to ~12.55 mb/d to ~12.6 mb/d or a decrease of ~300k b/d from the November volumes.

Source: EIA, HFI Research

If US oil production does start to decrease to our estimate of ~12.45 mb/d for Q2 2020, that would set up a divergence of 550k b/d to IEA's overly bullish estimate. We think the market will have to account for the disappointing US shale production growth by pushing oil prices higher.

For the time being, we remain long UWT with a tight stop below $49/bbl.

