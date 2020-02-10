Ziopharm Secondary, And Other News: The Good, Bad And Ugly Of Biopharma

Ziopharm Oncology (ZIOP) announced its plan to issue equity shares. The company reported that it plans to issue nearly 27.8 million shares, not including underwriters’ overallotment which will likely result in the issue of additional 4.2 million shares. The issue will be priced at $3.25 apiece, significantly lower than the current market price of the stock. The announcement led to the company stock tumbling in the market.

Ziopharm anticipates that the gross proceeds from the issue, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and offering expenses will be close to $90.4 million. The company intends to use the proceeds for various purposes including meeting the expenditures related to their clinical programs, for commercializing their products and meeting working capital needs. Ziopharm may also use the proceeds for the purpose of meeting its general corporate expenses.

The offering will close on or before February 7, 2020, subject to its meeting all the requirements. Ziopharm is engaged in the business of developing and commercializing immune oncology therapies. Its two immune oncology platform technologies are Sleeping Beauty and Controlled IL-12. The former uses the process of genetically engineering immune cells while the latter involves the delivery of interleukin 12 in a controlled and safe environment.

Ziopharm recently reported its third quarter numbers where it also provided updates about its various pipeline products. The company’s research and development expenses for the quarter stood at $8.6 million, up from $8.3 million it had incurred in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. At the end of the quarter, the company had $88 million in unrestricted cash. Ziopharm also reported receipt of Orphan Drug status from the European Medicines Agency ('EMA) for its Controlled IL 12 program.

Gilead Results Throw Light on New Strategy Initiatives

Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) reported its fourth quarter and full year results. The company earned $5.9 billion in revenue for the fourth quarter, up from $5.8 billion it had earned in the fourth quarter of the previous year. Gilead also surpassed consensus estimate of $5.71 billion in revenue for the fourth quarter. While its Hepatitis C virus franchise showed 19 percent decline on year over year basis to touch $630 million figure, its HIV franchise grew 12 percent year over year to $4.6 billion.

Gilead topped the revenue estimates but missed on the earnings front. The company’s adjusted earnings for the quarter stood at $1.7 billion. On per share basis, the company reported its adjusted earnings at $1.3 per share, lower than market expectation of $1.44 in adjusted EPS. For its GAAP compliant earnings, the company reported the quarterly numbers at $2.7 billion, significantly up from $3 million it had reported for the fourth quarter of the previous year. The company stated that positive tax impact of its changed accounting policies and net gains from equity securities were one of the biggest reasons behind the improvement in numbers.

The company also reported increase in its research and development expenses. It spent $3.92 billion in the year 2019 for these endeavors. The company also reported increase in its selling and general expenses due to elevated expenditure on promoting its business in China and Japan.

Gilead offered guidance for the year 2020 as it announced that it will no longer exclude stock based compensation expenses from its non-GAAP financial information. The company expects its revenue for the year to be in the range of $21.8 billion and $22.2 billion, a little lower than $22.1 billion in revenue it generated for 2019. The company’s product gross margin will likely remain between 86 percent and 87 percent. Gilead expects its operating income for the year to be registered between $10.1 billion and $10.8 billion.

As the company puts its new formula for non-GAAP financial information, it believes that the company’s diluted EPS will be in the range of $6.05 and $6.45. The guidance for GAAP diluted EPS stood between $5.15 and $5.55. Overall, the guidance provided by the company remained a little better than the market expectations after being adjusted for accounting changes.

It is expected that the company will be able to provide positive impetus for its stock in the coming months as it has several important milestones coming up. Gilead is waiting for the FDA verdict for its lead drug candidate Filgotinib for treating rheumatoid arthritis. It is estimated that the potential market size for the drug is close to $6 billion. So, a positive response from the FDA is expected to boost the company’s top line as well as its stock price in the market.

Gilead also hopes that its partnership with Galapagos (GLPG) will further boost its drug pipeline. Further, it is anticipating positive results from its Yescarta Phase III second line DLBCL trials. The results are expected to be out during the second half of 2020. The positive data will help the company in boosting its cell therapy portfolio.

Gilead stock has performed fairly well with strong movements in the past 12 months. The wide fluctuations provided several opportunities to invest in the stock and yield robust returns. However, with several key events coming up, Gilead seems to be a good investment candidate for long term investors as well.

Celsion Offers Positive Safety Information

Celsion Corporation (CLSN) announced that the Independent Data Safety Monitoring Board has completed its initial safety review of GEN-1. The review took into account the data obtained from the ongoing Phase 1/2 OVATION 2 study. The trial involved administering the first four neoadjuvant doses of GEN-1 at 100 mg/m² to 15 patients suffering from ovarian cancer. This was the highest dosage yet assessed.

The results showed that six evaluable patients showed no dose limiting toxicities. Celsion plans to release information about the surgical results and overall tumor response rates once these patients were put through interval debulking surgery. The company will also evaluate the safety profile of up to 17 weekly doses of the therapy before starting its Phase 2 trials. It is expected that the enrolment for the Phase 2 will start in the second quarter of 2020. The Phase will likely be concluded in the first quarter of 2021.

The OVATION 2 Study seeks to merge GEN 1 with neoadjuvant chemotherapy (NACT). The former is a IL-12 gene-mediated immunotherapy while the latter is a standard of care for newly diagnosed patients with Stage III and IV ovarian cancer. The study is an open label, 130 patient, 1 to 1 randomized Phase II trial. Its primary endpoint is to show the equivalent of a 33% improvement in progression-free survival in comparison to the control arm being given NACT alone. The study is in profession from the Phase IB OVATION I study.

