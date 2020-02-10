Hess: Clear Visibility To Future Growth

Hess Corp.'s output from the Bakken field will likely increase by double-digits in the current year as well as in 2021, which will also help push earnings higher.

Hess Corp. (HES) has reported a quarterly loss and a cash flow deficit for the fourth quarter, but the New York-based oil producer's future outlook continues to look good. The company has started producing oil from the Stabroek Block in offshore Guyana and its output from the Bakken field in onshore US will likely climb by double-digits this year, pushing the company's earnings and cash flows higher. The production from Guyana will surge in the coming years, lifting Hess Corp.'s earnings and pushing it to free cash flows. I think investors who can tolerate oil price related risks should consider buying this stock.

Earnings Recap

Hess Corp. has recently reported a loss of $180 million, or $0.60 per share, for Q4-2019, after adjusting for one-off items. That's higher than the loss of $0.31 per share reported for Q4-2018. The latest loss was driven by the weakness in natural gas and NGL prices which offset the impact of production growth. The company reported an average crude oil price of $55.05 per barrel for Q4-2019, down from $58.11 in Q4-2018. The drop in natural gas and NGL prices, however, was more pronounced, with the natural gas price falling by 27.8% and NGL price declining by 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. The company's oil and gas production increased by 18.35% to 316,000 boe per day, with the increase being led by the Bakken region where the company's output climbed by 28% to 174,000 boe per day.

Hess Corp. reported a 41.7% increase in exploration and production spending to $876 million. The higher spending relates to the development of the Bakken shale play and the company's premier offshore oil project located in Guyana. The company's total capital expenditures came in at $984 million. Hess, however, generated $520 million of cash flow from operations (ahead of working cap. changes) which couldn't fund all of the capital expenditure. As a result, the company faced a cash flow shortfall.

Looking Ahead

Although Hess faced a loss and a cash flow deficit in the previous quarter, I believe the company's future outlook is looking better. One of the reasons behind Hess's losses and cash flow deficits is that the company spent substantial capital on developing the Liza oil field in the Stabroek Block in offshore Guyana but that hasn't yielded any returns. However, that's going to change in the future after the company achieved the first production from the Liza field on December 20, 2019, by using the Liza Destiny FPSO (floating production, offloading, and storage) vessel. The field's production is expected to increase to 120,000 bpd (gross) in the next few months. Considering Hess owns 30% of the offshore Block, its share of production will be 36,000 boe per day at full capacity.

The high-margin barrels from offshore Guyana which will be sold at a premium price linked with Brent crude will help push Hess's earnings and cash flow higher. Remember, the Liza project is one of the lowest cost developments among all major onshore shale and offshore oil projects in the world. The addition of this low-cost volume to Hess's portfolio will help the company in bringing its cash flow breakeven level lower which I believe will greatly improve the company's ability to generate free cash flows in a weak oil price environment.

The production from the Liza field (Phase 1) will, however, represent a small percentage of Hess's total output of well over 300,000 boe per day. But the great thing is that the offshore Guyana project is just getting started. Its production will likely considerably climb in the coming years as Hess and its operating partner Exxon Mobil (XOM) deploy additional FPSO vessels around the Stabroek Block and bring more wells online from new projects.

With the Liza Phase 1 project now up and running, Hess will now shift its focus on bringing Liza Phase 2 online by mid-2022 and Payara in 2023. Although Offshore Guyana will account for just 10% of Hess's estimated production for the current year, it will likely make a bigger impact in the long-run once oil starts to flow from more than a dozen prospects located within the Stabroek Block. Based on the company's guidance, we can estimate that by the end of 2023, Hess will be getting roughly 168,000 boe per day of production (net) from Stabroek Block as Liza Phase 2 and Payara are placed into service. This will push the company's earnings and cash flows substantially higher while reducing its cash flow breakeven levels. Although the company is currently burning cash flows, in the long run, it should generate robust free cash flows.

Additionally, Hess intends to keep drilling activity elevated at the Bakken shale play. The company deployed two new rigs in this region during 2018, bringing the total rig count to six units, and continued working with these rigs throughout 2019. Although some oil producers plan to scale back drilling activity in 2020, Hess will continue working with six rigs. I think the company's production growth will likely decelerate this year, considering it likely won't deploy additional rigs or frac crews, but its output will still likely grow by double-digits this year. The company has forecast net production of 180,000 boe per day for 2020. This seems achievable, considering a modest increase in production from Q4-2019 levels of 174,000 boe per day will enable the company to hit its annual target.

What I like about Hess is that the company has also improved its productivity at Bakken, as it implements its new plug-and-perf well completion design, and meaningfully reduced costs. In Q4-2019, the IP-180 production rates improved by 15% on an average from a year earlier while drilling and completion costs fell by 13.3% to $6.5 million per well. The company appears to be on track to achieve its target of reducing D&C costs to $6 million by the end of this year.

I believe Hess looks well-positioned to continue growing its Bakken production at a strong double-digit rate in 2021 as well. As a reminder, Hess posted a 30% increase in production from Bakken in 2019 to 151,750 boe per day. The output of 180,000 boe per day for 2020 translates into 18.6% growth. The company intends to exit this year with the Bakken production of 200,000 boe per day. If in 2021, Hess keeps the production flat at 200,000 boe per day (as per the company's forecast), then we are looking at 11% growth from 2020.

I think Hess has clear visibility into its production growth which will drive earnings and cash flow growth. Hess, however, plans to increase E&P capital expenditure to $3 billion in 2020 from $2.74 billion last year. The cash flow growth, however, could exceed the spending growth which will help the company in reducing its cash burn or swinging to free cash flows, albeit Hess might still report a cash flow deficit for 2020. But once Liza Phase 2 comes online, that's going to push the company's production and cash flows substantially higher and allow it to generate strong levels of free cash flows. Liza Phase 2 is not only a bigger project than Liza Phase 1 in terms of production, but the former is also a lower-cost project that needs oil prices of just $25/bbl to breakeven on a cash flow basis.

Hess will also get support from the Bakken field. I believe the company's capital requirements from the Bakken oil field will fall considerably from next year when its output will plateau at around 200,000 boe per day. The company will likely drop a couple of rigs and frac crews and keep the production flat. This reduction in spending, without any decline in production, will also turn the Bakken field into a solid free cash flow generating asset. Therefore, I think Hess's long-term outlook is looking good, even though the company burned cash flows last year and might not generate strong levels of free cash flows in 2020.

Hess, however, is exposed to weakness in oil prices. The price of the US benchmark WTI crude could average around $59.25 per barrel, as per the US Energy Information Administration, which will be higher than last year's $57 a barrel. Higher prices, combined with production growth, should push the company's earnings and cash flow higher. But an unexpected dip in prices, driven by for instance OPEC's reversal of production cuts, will dim Hess's future earnings outlook. In this case, the company might face a bigger cash-flow deficit in 2020 than last year. The weakness in oil prices will also push the company's shares lower.

Also, note that Hess carries above-average levels of debt. The company carried a debt-to-equity ratio of more than 80% at the end of last year, higher than the large-cap peer average of 55% (based on 3Q19 results). A drop in oil prices might hurt Hess stock more than oil producers with a stronger balance sheet. Hess, however, has mitigated oil price risks by hedging a large chunk of its future production. Overall, the company has hedged 150,000 bpd of oil production for this year using put options - 130,000 bpd at $55 WTI and $20,000 bpd at $60 Brent. Additionally, Hess also has robust liquidity - with $1.54 billion of cash reserves - that can come in handy if the company were to face a cash-flow deficit.

Hess stock comes with its fair share of risks but those investors who can stomach oil price swings should consider buying the company's shares which have fallen by 14% this year. The company's shares have been trading at a premium over other oil producers, which I think is justified considering its robust production and cash flow growth potential. The stock is priced 7.85x on an EV/EBITDA (forward) basis, higher than the sector median of 6.27x but below its five-year average of 10.10x. In my opinion, the recent dip could be a buying opportunity for long-term oriented investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.