Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was weakened today over Wuhan Coronavirus fears. I think it's especially sensitive to such sentiment because it seems to be at an equilibrium level. Perhaps the bulls and bears are perfectly balanced.

At one point it was down to 315. I could see further weakness over the epidemic coming into play, not necessarily over the disease itself but the fallout. This issue presents itself in two ways, 1) factory and logistics issues, and 2) China consumer sales. While I do feel that the disease will reveal that it's much less deadly from a percentage mortality rate, there's a third possible disruption. The man that I respect the most is averring with certainty that there will be new pockets of self-perpetuating populations outside of China, even here in the US, which might set off a new panic. I'm talking about the man I have been following assiduously and quoting all along - Scott Gottlieb. I don’t hold with his position exactly, since my focus is on how the stock market will react to news. I also must try to surface what movements in the market are in fact the result in changes due to this scourge. Today Dr. Gottlieb tweeted "Singapore, where community spread is taking route, has about as many travelers arriving from China as the U.S. If one assumes the virus was imported into U.S. in low numbers in early January, and is replicating, more cases could emerge. In other words he expects person-to-person transmission happening here... already. That doesn't mean the market will go nuts. I don't think it will. But keeping an eye on AAPL is a good idea.

One Last Gasp for the Epidemic Bears

I have made multiple observations that the market doesn’t care about the epidemic and hasn't for a while now. It's possible that we have one final gasp for this event. If we have an outbreak that happens in the US and it seems to be among non travelers to China, we could have a bit of a sell-off. Dr. Gottlieb is fairly certain the contagion establishes itself here. This also will be a reminder that the China epidemic matters even if it's over there.

What does that have to do with AAPL?

Well, I believe that AAPL trading is very tied up with China. The manufacturing, the logistics and the Chinese consumer, are psychologically tied to AAPL. What I want to do is point out that AAPL is the harbinger for the overall market sentiment regarding Wuhan Fever. Right now AAPL is not leading the market. I think that's well tied to China sentiment. If AAPL really takes a large move to the downside, and by that, I mean more than today's 315 level, perhaps below 309, I think it's signaling that the overall market is vulnerable. How low? I think you need to pull in risk if AAPL breaks 310 on no news. If there's no negative news flow on AAPL other than Wuhan Fever, or manufacturing, or logistics in China, then the smart money is selling before the news gets out.

If this comes to pass AAPL will be at a where one can create some good alpha

To be clear, this is the proposed sequence:

AAPL is trading at a high but stable level - it closed at 321.55 On no news, AAPL drops hard getting below 310 We see an uplift in volume for AAPL This happens in rapid succession, not over a few days There's no news regarding AAPL or the epidemic

I would recommend easing up on risk. Take some profits. That doesn’t mean selling everything. It could very well be just a random occurrence. Look, it's a good idea to take profits now and again regularly anyway. Also, the market has been going up eight out of the last 10 days, or thereabouts. I'm trying to give you a tool for an “early warning system,” I'm not trying to create an alarm. In fact, if this does transpire it will create a great opportunity for a snap-back trade on AAPL. If we do get a true panic on Wuhan Fever, it will be a sharp blip affecting names that are really tied to China, like AAPL, Luckin Coffee (LK), Starbucks (SBUX), perhaps Nike (NKE). I just think AAPL seems to have the most beta attached to China for such a large-cap name. If we are lucky and we get a dive below 300, we might get some panic selling. That would be a great opportunity to jump all over it.

All that said I think the rally still has room to run. Why?

VIX

Look at the VIX, still stubbornly high but grudgingly receding, tells me that there's still worry out there. Euphoria is being kept at bay. The VIX is still above 15, at 15.06 having dropped 2.65%. If it was rising that would be another story. As fear slowly slips back to greed, then complacency sets back in. I wrote about this last week. Keep your eyes nailed to the 13 level. Once it breaks the 13 handle, start pulling back on aggressive risk. So instead of buying new breakouts, after a name has run up to new highs for more than three days, think twice. Instead, look for opportunistic dips on momentum names. If you are trading options on the long side please spread your calls. Right now I'm spread only on my Amazon (AMZN) CALLs, but I started trying to spread my other trades. I admit I'm looking for full value on them so they haven’t executed. Maybe I’ve been a little too wise for my own good but if I see a stock that I'm long in trading up in the premarket I move my short call price target a bit. As the VIX gets shaved down I will long in the spread.

Stocks move big on any bullish news

Look at what happened to Tesla (TSLA). It’s not a one-off. For example, look at what happened to Slack (WORK) today. There was a news item that IBM (IBM) was standardizing on the Slack tool. The number of licensees numbering 350K! Then the stock was halted and WORK announced that this wasn’t new news. IBM already is a client. The stock was up nearly 14.5%. Did it lose all the gains? No, the stock receded 7%. Meaning that it's still trading at a nice elevated level - up 7% in post-market trading. That's a bullish market. A market that isn’t done moving up.

A lot of market participants have been shaken out over the last two weeks

Sorry for the repetition but it bears repeating, that flush two Fridays ago was epic. A lot of traders were left on the sidelines and they need to get back in. Psychologically, a lot of them are saying to themselves that they got out for a good reason and the market is going to come back in. The classic rule of thumb, a really good rally never gives you a chance to get back in. Once the market does recede, these traders, unfortunately, will be catching the falling knife.

China and nearly everyone else are pumping liquidity into the market

China already is pumping money into its economy. It today just announced that it will help even foreign-owned factories get back up and running. Word is, that China is waiting for the epidemic to visibly turn for the better before they really put the jets on. They need that “V” recovery. or I should say Chairman Xi really needs that “V” recovery.

One should always be cautious in environments like this. This is why I'm trying to give you sign posts. Here are a few more:

I have fingered Amazon (AMZN) as the ruler of this rally.

So far AMZN is charging ahead. If AMZN starts to falter, that could be a sign that the overall rally is running out of steam. I still think there are another 200 points in the name.

Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) is a fast follower to AMZN

If Alphabet falters I would make me cautious overall, even if AMZN moves ahead. In fact, I think Alphabet, as I said on Sunday, might be a good alternative to AMZN for a sustained rally.

My Trades: I already said that I'm long spread CALLs for AMZN, I went long Slack (WORK) based on the jump today, though I have admired WORK from the moment it debuted as a public name. I will now be punished for my devotion since I did not spread WORK when I had the chance. Let that be a lesson for all of us. Don’t be wise. If you are going long CALLs, spread them in a market like this. I am long PINS via CALLs, and right at the open tomorrow, I will spread them. I am long GE (GE) CALLs which I added to today, and I got long SLACK. Tomorrow I will look to go short on IBM via PUTs