Western Digital: The Conundrum Facing Storage And NAND Memory In Particular

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) released its Q2 quarterly report on January 30. The report revealed a substantial improvement in margins in comparison to the quarter before. In addition, the outlook calls for an accelerated recovery in the flash market. But there is reason to think that the recovery in margins may prove to be fleeting and not sustainable in the long run. Why that is will be covered next in greater detail.

Q2 FY2020 quarterly earnings

WDC managed to improve its top and bottom line in Q2 compared to Q1. While the company has ways to go if we go by YoY comparisons, the trend looks encouraging in the table below. Margins aren't where they used to be, but they seem to heading in the right direction. They are a substantial improvement over Q2 when margins were lower.

The HDD segment contributed $2,396M out of $4,234M in revenue. Flash contributed the remaining $1,838M. The HDD segment is in better shape with margins of 30.8% in Q2. On the other hand, flash is lagging with margins of 19.5%. Flash is more of a pressing issue than the HDD segment.

(GAAP) Q2 FY2019 Q1 FY2020 Q2 FY2020 Revenue $4,233M $4,040M $4,234M Gross margin 24.7% 18.8% 22.1% Operating income $176M ($129M) $50M Net income (loss) ($487M) ($276M) ($139M) (non-GAAP) Revenue $4,233M $4,040M $4,234M Gross margin 31.3% 24.8% 25.9% Operating income $589M $235M $333M Net income (loss) $424M $101M $187M

Source: WDC Form 8-K

WDC is optimistic about the outlook for the rest of the year. The forecast calls for revenue of $4.1-4.3B in Q3. Margins are expected to show further improvement, with GAAP margins of 24.5-25.5% and non-GAAP margins of 28.5-29.5%.

Q2 FY2020 earnings call

WDC credits the progress made to several factors. As far as WDC is concerned, flash has bottomed, and the market is expected to continue to improve. From the Q2 earnings call:

"Our performance reflects strong execution in our product roadmap, success in increasing our hard drive gross margin, and an improving flash environment. Notably, these results reinforce our prior comments that the June quarter marked the bottom of this flash cycle."

A transcript of the Q2 FY2020 earnings call can be found here.

Inventories have decreased in both the HDD and flash segment, a sign that demand is solid.

"Total inventory dollars were down $165 million on a sequential basis as both hard drive and flash inventory decrease."

HDD margins increased due to several factors.

"The hard drive gross margin grew more than expected to almost 31% from 28.5% the prior quarter. This improvement was due to the full realization of the cost benefits of the KL closure and a stable pricing environment as overall ASP per drive sequentially flat at $81."

WDC has a cost advantage in HDDs, and that helps with margins.

"we do have a cost advantage ... that's represented in our underlying hard drive gross profit performance. And one of the things that you're alluding to is that, our capacity enterprise drive and this continues for the 16, 18 and 20-terabyte drives that we are using aluminum media versus glass media and that is a lower cost"

WDC leads in the enterprise market in terms of market share, which is an advantage with demand in the enterprise market stronger than other market segments. That gives margins a lift.

"relative to the capacity enterprise marketplace, our fiscal quarter one was a record a shipment for us. Our exabyte share was around 57%."

The company's position in the enterprise market is also the reason why WDC believes there is room for HDD margins to improve over time. HDD margins could over time go from the low thirties to the mid-thirties.

"With a bias for those margins improving over time as an increasing amount of our hard drive volume shifts to capacity enterprise. So what we've talked about is something in the mid-30% range. We're not necessarily saying that that will happen in this calendar year, but that should be the bias over a period of time."

However, flash is where WDC sees the greatest scope for margin improvement. WDC thinks that flash margins could as much as double before the end of 2020 and possibly as soon as calendar Q3.

"given the trajectory of our business and where we see it playing out in calendar year, we expect that our flash gross margin rate will move into the 35% to 40% range as we get into the back half of the year. Now that's not being specific as that calendar Q3 or calendar Q4 wants to see exactly how the market evolves."

The reason why WDC is so optimistic about flash is because the company expects there to be a shortage of NAND flash memory chips. The shortage will be the result of demand running ahead of supply. WDC is already seeing some pockets of tightness in the market that it thinks will increase as the year progresses.

"And just to comment further on where we think, we talked about low 30s in terms of supply growth, Steve commented on what Samsung's comments were. We believe demand growth will be in the 35% plus range this year. Hence, the shortage."

These statements make it clear that flash will perform a crucial role in determining what kind of year 2020 will be for WDC. The HDD segment could see some improvement, but it's the flash segment that is expected to see the greatest amount of change. Flash margins could double in just a few quarters. If this happens, earnings should get quite a boost. But the reverse could also happen if supply growth exceeds demand growth.

The conundrum facing flash memory storage

Flash memory prices have increased in recent months. Part of the reason why has to do with disruptions in production. For instance, a power failure last June at a Japanese plant owned by Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF)/Kioxia led to a temporary shutdown. More recently, Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) and Kioxia had to temporarily halt chip production due to a fire breaking out.

More importantly, NAND manufacturers have cut production, reduced capex spending, and slowed down capacity expansions. The list of NAND manufacturers include Samsung, Toshiba/Kioxia, Micron (NASDAQ:MU), Western Digital, SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCF), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), and a few smaller ones. These measures have greatly reduced the growth in bit shipments, even though manufacturers continue to increase flash supply by transitioning to more advanced flash architectures featuring a greater number of layers on each chip. As a result, flash demand growth has had a chance to narrow the gap with supply growth.

However, this balancing of the memory market could fall apart the more prices rise and margins improve. If WDC margins are to reach the forties, flash manufacturers have to keep production in check. But as margins rise, manufacturers have less incentive to keep production constrained. Manufacturers like Samsung have seen most of their earnings evaporate during the down cycle in the memory market. They may be tempted to capitalize once prices have improved to a certain degree in an attempt to raise earnings.

If some or all manufacturers raise production to capitalize on higher profit margins, supply goes up. At some point, supply could surpass demand. Excess supply will push down flash prices and lower margins for everyone, WDC included.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Investor takeaways

WDC still has some areas it needs to work on. For instance, WDC is in the red if we look at GAAP numbers. Nevertheless, the company has made progress on a number of fronts. New product releases and technological upgrades are some of the achievements made. Q2 saw margins improve, which WDC expects to continue in its Q3 forecast.

Both the HDD and flash segments are expected to see improvement, but WDC sees the latter as having the greatest scope for further improvement. WDC believes that flash margins could more than double before the end of 2020. Such a huge jump in margins will inevitably boost earnings at WDC if it manages to hit those numbers.

However, the recent recovery in the flash market is dependent on flash manufacturers hitting the brakes on bit growth. Without those voluntary reductions in production, capex spending and capacity expansions, bit growth could have been much higher. If more supply had entered the market, prices would be under increased pressure.

As prices rise and margins improve, manufacturers may be tempted to take advantage of the situation and cash in by raising production. Increased production will at some point push down prices and margins by extension. It's difficult to see how WDC can keep other manufacturers from ramping up bit growth to keep flash margins in the forties for any extended period of time. WDC may be able to reach the forties for a while, but not for an extended period of time.

Not when you have six different manufacturers competing with each other for a slice of the pie. Furthermore, new competitors are looking to establish themselves in the flash market. These new entrants have different motivations and are much less inclined to keep production constrained, even if that means prices will fall. This article delves deeper into this issue.

The results in the HDD segment are noteworthy, but it's also a fact that the HDD market is in decline and in danger of being eclipsed by flash memory. It's not unreasonable to say that NAND flash memory is the future of storage. So, what happens with flash should be of the utmost importance.

For prices to recover, manufacturers must hold back. But once prices recover, there's no longer the urge to hold back, and things go back to square one. This cycle looks unlikely to end anytime soon. WDC may be able to temporarily hit high margins, but it will be hard-pressed to keep them there.

With this in mind, I am neutral on WDC. The goal of margins in the forties looks very ambitious and is dependent on what other companies do. WDC may have trouble doubling their flash margins, and it's almost certain they will not stay there for any long period of time before competition forces them to go down once more.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.