Fennec Pharmaceuticals: Time Is Ticking

I remain bullish on the long-term prospects of Fennec, but make no mistake: it is a very risky investment prior to FDA-approval.

As it currently stands, Fennec does remain on track to meet the deadline and begin marketing Pedmark.

After NDA delay for reasons beyond management's control, any hiccup will likely negate the loan, forcing the company towards dilution.

Fennec's continued operation is dependent on a loan which is dependent on FDA-approval of Pedmark by October 2020.

Introduction

Since I last penned an article on Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC) in April 2019, the stock is up nearly 35%. Relative to the general market (SPY), Fennec is outperforming.

My conviction in Fennec centers around its one therapeutic, Pedmark, for the prevention of ototoxicity due to platinum-based chemotherapy in children. The conviction stems from the efficacy, safety, and lack of near relevant competition for the untreated indication.

However, a month after securing a loan dependent on the FDA-approval of Pedmark, Fennec announced in March 2019 it had to delay NDA submission several months due to a new substance manufacturer. At that time, the company had $22.8M in cash and estimated NDA submission "late 2019 to early 2020," with marketization pegged for "the second half of 2020."

Time Is Ticking

The loan is contingent on Fennec obtaining FDA-approval by October 2020:

On February 1, 2019, Fennec entered into a Loan and Security Agreement with Bridge Bank, a division of Western Alliance Bank, an Arizona corporation, pursuant to which the Bank agreed to loan $12.5 million to the Company, to be made available upon New Drug Application NDA approval of PEDMARK by no later than September 30, 2020. Source: Fennec

Because Pedmark is a Breakthrough Designation drug, Fennec is able to submit a "rolling submission" to fast-track the drug to the market. So, as it stands now, Fennec, without any hiccups, is almost certain to achieve FDA-approval by September 30. EU approval and subsequent marketization are expected to share a very similar timeline.

In the event of another delay, it is likely that shares of Fennec would drop considerably because as of September 30, 2019, the company has merely $15.2M in cash. Granted, the company has been very conservative with its spending. But if Fennec were to stumble again with Pedmark's NDA, not only would the commercialization efforts be pushed back, but its loan would be negated. Fennec would, almost certainly, then have to resort to shareholder dilution. I suspect these events would cut Fennec's valuation by well over 50%.

Updates

Fennec is now estimating full NDA submission in early 2020.

Marketization of Pedmark is still set for the second half of 2020.

In September, Fennec announced the appointment of Shubh Goel as Chief Commercial Officer.

Ms. Goel is a proven leader with nearly 20 years of global commercial experience successfully building and executing the launch of several oncology products. Most recently, she served as Vice President of Commercial Strategy and Operations at Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. Prior to Odonate, Ms. Goel previously served in multiple leadership positions at Celgene Corporation, including serving as Executive Director, Global Early Commercialization and previously as Head of U.S. Marketing, Oncology. While at Celgene, she oversaw the successful execution of the U.S. launch of Abraxane® in pancreatic cancer and had overall responsibility for marketing the U.S. solid tumor franchise. Source: Fennec

Summary

Fennec's drug, Pedmark, is attractive on many fronts:

Pedmark is an orphan drug that is critically needed and, therefore, can be priced aggressively. Pedmark is the first and only in its indication. The drug will sell itself. Sales will likely accelerate out of the gate. Not much effort/money will need to be spent on marketing. Competition will be non-existent/limited. Pedmark has excellent efficacy and safety data (low risk). Pedmark has 7+ years of US market exclusivity and 10 years of EU market exclusivity.

NDA delay has added a lot of risk to the story here. Management's ability to secure FDA-approval and cash from the loan will make or break the investment thesis in 2020. I remain bullish on Fennec, but see it as a less riskier and more opportunistic prospect if and once FDA-approval is achieved.

