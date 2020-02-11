Thermo Fisher Scientific: Facing Chinese Headwinds

Introduction

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) is one of the largest providers of laboratory equipment, consumables, and services. I provided a more general overview of the company and its capital allocation strategy in my October 2019 article, "Thermo Fisher Scientific: Moving From Inorganic To Organic Growth". The company is growing sales at about 5% organically, and no major M&A deals have been announced since then.

Thermo Fisher operates internationally, with about half its sales in the United States, 10% in China, and 40% in the rest of the world. Last quarter, I reviewed how Thermo sees China as a key source of growth. This growth slowed considerably in the fourth quarter, however. After 13% year-on-year growth in 3Q, China sales were up only low single digits in 4Q, below the company average. This slowdown occurred before the coronavirus outbreak, and Thermo attributed it to a cutback in capital spending across government-owned enterprises. For 2020, Thermo forecasted low double-digit growth but has not yet factored in coronavirus impact to their guidance.

In addition to the China issues, Thermo faces tough comparisons to an excellent 1Q 2019. The fiscal calendar also will have one less day in Q1 despite the leap year. (4Q 2020 will have two additional days.) The company also sees operating margins lower in Q1 but improving the rest of the year. As a result, Thermo expects to earn only 21% of its EPS for 2020 in the first quarter, compared to 30% in the fourth quarter. Q2 and Q3 will be closer to 25%.

Thermo Fisher is still a well-run company in a growth industry despite these short-term headwinds. With 5% sales growth, the company still expects to earn $13.49-$13.67 per share (non-GAAP) in 2020, which would be EPS growth of 9-11%. At a current price of $326.21, the P/E of 24 is fairly valued relative to peers and its own recent history. Despite the run-up since my last article, I still consider Thermo Fisher to be a long-term hold. I would not currently buy more as I expect the market to be disappointed with 1Q results due to tough comps and China headwinds. I would look for a pullback below the $300 area before considering adding shares.

China Slowing

Thermo Fisher earns about half its revenue in the US, but China has been its largest and fastest growing market. China grew around 20% per year from 2016 to 2018 and comprises about 10% of total company sales:

Data source: 2018 Thermo Fisher 10-K

Growth slowed considerably in 2019. On the 4Q earnings call, management commented that China sales grew only low single digits in the fourth quarter, for a full-year average growth rate of 13%. This slowdown came before the coronavirus outbreak. Thermo attributed the slowdown to government spending cuts.

"And the driver that was really the slower release of capital or high-end capital equipment. Interestingly enough, when you look at the remainder of the business, which is obviously the majority of the business, the various service businesses and all of our consumer businesses actually play out exactly as we saw in the previous three quarters, very strong growth across the rest of the portfolio. So, it seems like the government made some decisions to -- on very large capital equipment purchases to hold funds and so that's our take there and coronaviruses isn't baked into our forecast one way or the other."

Source: CEO Marc Casper, 4Q Earnings Call

Looking ahead, Thermo continues to guide to low double-digit growth in China for 2020, although 1Q may still be slow.

"In terms of the release of funds, 100% driven in government controlled-type entities. So we saw it in certain academic and government customers and in certain parts of the industrial market where they're Chinese state-owned enterprises, right? So a semiconductor fab that's owned by the Chinese government would be an example of an industrial and applied tech customer. In terms of the timing or assumption is that, that will work its way through during the course of the year, but we didn't assume that it would be immediately in the first quarter is the way I would think about it. In our guidance, what we've assumed for China is low double-digit growth is what we assumed in our full year guidance for China"

Source: CEO Marc Casper, 4Q Earnings Call

A Barron's article this past weekend noted similar uncertainty at Thermo's largest peers Agilent (NYSE:A) and Danaher (NYSE:DHR). As a key driver of growth for Thermo, China still has a lot of uncertainty around the 2020 forecast, especially considering coronavirus impacts have not been factored into the guidance yet.

Growth Skewed to Second Half

Thermo Fisher has some other issues that will impact 1Q results. First, the 2020 fiscal calendar (see last page of slide deck) has one less day in 1Q and 2 more days in 4Q compared to 2019. The company also sees lower margins in 1Q compared to the rest of the year:

"From an adjusted operating income margin standpoint, we expect Q1 to be 40 basis points lower than Q1 2019. This is driven by the phasing of organic revenue and the timing of investments in our 2019 acquisitions. Acquisitions and divestitures are approximately 60 basis points diluted in Q1 accretive for the rest of the year, so net neutral for the year as a whole. Due to the phasing of revenue and margins, in the year, we expect adjusted EPS in Q1 to be just over 21% for the full year and Q4 to be approximately 30%. Q2 and Q3 are expected to be about equal."

Source, CFO Stephen Williamson, 4Q Earnings Call

These phasing issues, along with the Chinese demand uncertainty caused by coronavirus, could cause Thermo to disappoint the market in Q1. Also, Thermo will have to count on organic growth at least to start 2020 with no M&A deals announced yet. In 4Q 2019, Thermo reportedly was in talks with molecular sample and assay technology company Qiagen (QGEN), but the company ultimately opted to remain independent. With these headwinds, Thermo expects to deliver 5% organic revenue growth, similar to 2019. Operating margin is expected to recover after 1Q, so that it will be up 30 basis points for the year to 23.7%. Thermo refinanced some of their debt in 2019 to very low interest rate Euro denominated bonds. This will save them $110 million of interest expense in 2020. Tax rate is also expected to be about 50 basis points lower this year.

These impacts, along with planned share buybacks, result in the company guiding to 9-11% EPS growth in 2020, or $13.49-$13.67 per share. This growth would be in line with the growth the company delivered in 2019.

Capital Plan and Valuation

Thermo Fisher generated $4.1 billion of free cash flow in 2019. They bought back $1.5 billion of stock, paid $300 million in dividends, made net acquisitions of $700 million, and paid down $1.4 billion of debt. Thermo Fisher expects to generate $4.5 billion of free cash flow in 2020. The current capital return plan is for $1.5 billion in share buybacks and $350 million in dividends. That would leave $2.65 billion available for acquisitions, additional buybacks, or debt reduction. As I stated last quarter, I would still like to see a larger dividend increase but that does not appear to be a priority for the company. Thermo ended 2019 with a net debt/EBITDA ratio of 2.3x, the lowest in several years. They also refinanced nearly $5 billion of their debt into long-term Euro-denominated notes at rates between 0.4 and 2.0%. As such, I do not see debt reduction to be a huge priority either at this point. Therefore, I would expect Thermo to increase its buyback if no M&A opportunities arise.

Below, I show an updated table comparing Thermo Fisher with 3 peers. I will note that, since last quarter, the forward growth rate shown has slowed for all 4 companies, and the P/E has come up. As a result, all 4 are now above the PEG ratio of 2 that I typically use as a buy limit. On a relative basis, Thermo valued similar to Agilent and cheaper than Danaher or Mettler-Toledo (NYSE:MTD). Looking at profitability ratios, Thermo still has the second lowest return on equity, assets, and total capital. I do not consider Thermo Fisher cheap at current prices.

Data Source: Seeking Alpha Peers Comparison Page

Looking at historical trailing GAAP P/E, Thermo has averaged around 30 since the beginning of its strong growth phase in 2014. Since the start of 2018, it has traded higher, in the range of 30-40 with an average around 35. With growth prospects a little more subdued, a trailing GAAP P/E of 32.5 in the low end of the recent range would be more appropriate.

Source: Seeking Alpha Value Page

Conclusion

Thermo Fisher is delivering decent organic revenue growth of 5% annually. While the company expects to continue this in 2020, they will be challenged by the slowdown in China that began at the end of 2019 and could worsen with the coronavirus outbreak. The risk of disappointing earnings is highest in Q1. With improvement in the back half of the year, along with cost controls and good balance sheet management, Thermo can achieve its target of around 10% EPS growth in 2020. Thermo should also have excess cash available for M&A or to supplement buybacks above the current target. Still, with a forward non-GAAP P/E of 24, the stock is priced for perfection and will be vulnerable to any misses this year. Thermo is also not cheap compared to its peers.

I continue to hold Thermo in my portfolio but would not add more shares at these levels. I would not buy more unless I saw the PEG ratio (based on forward non-GAAP) drop below 2 or the trailing GAAP P/E below 32.5. Both of these imply a price around $298.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TMO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.