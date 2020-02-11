Roche Holdings: Hold If You Have It, But Do Not Buy Right Now

Roche Holdings (OTCQX:RHHBY) is dealing with the threat of its top cancer treatments losing their patent protections, and remains a top-tier player in the pharmaceutical industry, but whether or not it is a decent investment at this time is what needs to be clarified.

The threat of generic competition, for example, is one factor that may put off some investors. Roche's dominant position in the cancer drug market is set to decline, as low-cost rivals to Avastin, Herceptin, and Rituxan are eating into its market share. Overall, Roche will see a 12% decline in revenue from its cancer drugs over the next six years, according to EvaluatePharma. As over 60% of Roche's pharmaceutical sales come from cancer drugs, and Avastin, Herceptin, and Rituxan are its top sellers, this is a serious problem.

Roche has not been complacent in addressing this threat, however. To make up the shortfall caused by the decline in cancer drug sales, the Swiss pharmaceutical firm has explored other treatment areas that could prove beneficial for both patients and for the bottom-line. Of particular note is Ocrevus, a multiple sclerosis treatment that Roche anticipates will make up for half of the revenues lost by the declining cancer drug sales.

In addition, treatments for hemophilia is another area that Roche expects will perform well for it. Hemlibra is Roche's core offering in treating hemophilia A, and Roche expanded its offerings with its $4.8 billion acquisition of Spark Therapeutics last year, as Spark Therapeutics is working on a gene therapy for hemophilia A. Moves such as these should enable Roche to continue reporting steady revenue and net income figures as it has done over the past five years.

Year Revenue (CHF) Revenue ($) Net Income (CHF) Net Income ($) 2015 48.15 billion 49.25 billion 8.86 billion 9.06 billion 2016 50.58 billion 51.73 billion 9.58 billion 9.8 billion 2017 53.3 billion 54.52 billion 8.63 billion 8.83 billion 2018 56.85 billion 58.15 billion 10.5 billion 10.74 billion 2019 61.47 billion 62.87 billion 13.5 billion 13.81 billion

Figures collated from annual reports available on Roche's investor relations page.

Roche management have proven to be adept at extracting profit from its revenues, as the operating margin (trailing twelve months) of 28.55% testifies, which is an improvement on the previous year's figure of 25.94%. Management have also proven adept at returning value to shareholders, as the return on equity (trailing twelve months) of 44.72% demonstrates, which is up from the previous year's figure of 38.84%. Furthermore, shareholders have also benefited from at least eighteen years of consecutively rising dividends from Roche, which is likely to continue given the 40.59% payout ratio, the free cash flow of $12.05 billion reported in the Q4 2019 results, and the benefits expected from Roche's investments in Ocrevus, Hemlibra, and similar treatments.

Setbacks may well occur, such as the recent failure of cancer drug Tecentriq in a late-stage trial for treating urothelial cancer, but Roche is financially sturdy enough to weather any such issues. Its long-term debt of 13.55 billion CHF is offset by a net worth of 35.87 billion CHF, and total current liabilities of 24.12 billion CHF are offset by total current assets of 31.25 billion CHF, cash-on-hand worth 6.08 billion CHF, short-term investments worth 5.78 billion CHF, and total accounts receivable of 12.15 billion CHF.

Roche will serve its current shareholders well as its forays into treatments for multiple sclerosis and hemophilia offset the declining revenues from their cancer drugs, but whether or not prospective investors will benefit from parking money here at this moment in time needs to be looked at. Roche's ADR is sponsored by Roche, so it is the ADR stock that I will be looking at.

Currently, Roche trades at a share price of $43.32 with a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The current P/E is slightly lower than the five-year average P/E of 22.66, yet the current dividend yield is also lower than the five-year average dividend yield of 3.22%. This mixed picture means we need to go a bit further to try and estimate fair value for Roche, which I will do with a valuation method adapted from David Van Knapp - eschewing only his Morningstar step.

To determine fair value, first I will divide the current P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 1.44 (21.60 / 15 = 1.44) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $30.08 (43.32 / 1.44 = 30.08). Then I will divide the current P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 0.95 (21.60 / 22.66 = 0.95) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $45.60 (43.32 / 0.95 = 45.60).

Next, I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield to get a valuation ratio of 1.30 (3.22 / 2.48 = 1.30) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a third estimate for fair value of $33.32 (43.32 / 1.30 = 33.32). Finally, I will average out these three estimates to get a final estimate for fair value of $36.33 (30.08 + 45.60 + 33.32 / 3 = 36.33). On the basis of this estimate, the stock is currently overvalued by 19%.

I believe that Ocrevus and Hemlibra, along with the Spark Therapeutics acquisition, will enable Roche to overcome the hit that its declining cancer drug sales had to its revenues going forward. I also think that Roche's balance sheet will enable it to withstand further hits going forward, and that its dividend will be secure. However, I do not believe that this justifies a 19% premium for the stock. Consequently, while Roche is certainly a high-quality hold, it is not a buy at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.