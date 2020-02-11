Fitbit: An Update On The Acquisition

Ultimately, I believe it is more likely than not for the DOJ to approve of the transaction.

It's quite interesting that the short interest in Fitbit has steadily been rising since the transaction was announced.

It has been over three months since Google's (GOOG)(GOOGL) buyout offer of $7.35 for Fitbit (FIT) was announced. Since that time, FIT has traded in a bounded range from $6.50 - $7 per share. Given that the buyout price is $7.35 per share, the market is definitely pricing in risk that this transaction does not ultimately go through.

DOJ Review

On January 6, 2020, FIT shareholders officially approved the acquisition by Google so the remaining obstacle to the deal going through is receiving approval from the Department of Justice (DOJ) on the acquisition. Anti-trust reviews by the DOJ and/or Federal Trade Commission can be approved in as little as 10 business days if early termination by the reviewing authority is granted.

However, given that there are concerns from the regulators, and the public at large, at the prospect of Google acquiring FIT's customer's health data, it was never expected that this transaction would be approved in nearly that timeline. Google's $2.6 billion acquisition of Looker, which was last approved in 2019 took about five months before it was approved so I was assuming it would take around the same length of time.

Privacy Concerns

In the past, privacy was not much of a concern for regulators, but they have been criticized by legislators, and the public, recently for being too permissive in allowing mergers to go through and allowing tech giants to leverage vast amounts of user data to create competitive advantages.

The DOJ is beginning to review transactions with an eye on ensuring tech giants aren't able to form monopolies by amassing vast quantities of consumer's data. Back in November, the DOJ publicly discussed that it would be "studying the ways market power can manifest in industries where data pays a key role" and analogized people's personal information to "oil" for the digital age.

Short Interest

If you take a look at the percent of shares outstanding that have been shorted, it appears that many investors believe the transaction will not be approved by the DOJ. Short interest has risen from around 10% at the time the deal was announced to roughly 30% of the total shares outstanding.





Conclusion

In the end, I do believe that this transaction will receive approval from the DOJ in the next couple of months. Although privacy concerns are becoming more prominent, not approving this transaction would be the first time the DOJ struck down a transaction because of privacy concerns.

Further, if the DOJ did strike it down based on privacy concerns, that would put a chill on M&A activity, as many companies would have less clarity as to whether or not the transaction would receive regulatory approval. It is also worth noting that Apple (AAPL) is currently dominating the wearable market so it would be healthy for competition to have another viable alternative.

Reducing M&A activity would put a damper on economic activity and be against many of the policies that the current administration has been promoting such as reductions in regulations and providing a business-friendly operating environment. Therefore, although this transaction certainly will be scrutinized by regulators, I do believe it will receive approval.

Nonetheless, if the transaction is not approved by the DOJ, pursuant to Section 8.03(b) of the Merger Agreement, Google will have to pay Fitbit a termination free of $250 million so there will be a bit of a cushion as to how far Fitbit would fall. Moreover, my current channel checks show that Fitbit has been having a lot of success with the Versa 2 and launch of Fitbit Premium, so it is entirely possible for another suitor, such as a private equity firm, to enter the fray. I remain long FIT.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FIT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.