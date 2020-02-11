CTI Biopharma Accelerated Review, And Other News: The Good, Bad, And Ugly Of Biopharma

CTI BioPharma Receives Accelerated Review Tag

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) announced that it has received FDA approval for an accelerated review pathway for Pacritinib. The drug candidate is designed for treating myelofibrosis patients suffering from severe thrombocytopenia or low blood platelets. Myelofibrosis is a type of bone marrow cancer and may cause formation of fibrous scar tissue. It can also lead to weakness, severe anemia, enlargement of spleen and liver and fatigue.

Pursuant to this new understanding with the FDA, CTI will amend the PACIFICA pivotal Phase 3 trial protocol. The amendment will let the company carry out the primary analysis of SCR rates on the first 168 patients along with the end of study analysis of Overall Survival and Total Symptom Score. CTI will file its New Drug Application if the study meets its primary endpoint pertaining the SVR rate. The data related to the secondary efficacy endpoints will be used for converting to a regular approval path.

Adam R. Craig, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of CTI Biopharma said,

"Pacritinib has now demonstrated clinical benefit in this population in three clinical trials, including two prior randomized Phase 3 studies, so we believe that Pacritinib has the potential to change the treatment paradigm in this area of serious unmet medical need."

The company had started the PACIFICA trial in September 2019. It plans to have final efficacy results ready by 2023.

The new trial design will likely impact the timeline followed by CTI. The company seeks to announce the primary SVR data from the study by the end of 2021. It will likely be followed by the filing of NDA by 2022, subject to the data obtained pertaining to SVR.

CIT had recently reported the data from PAC203, a randomized Phase 2 dose finding study. The study recruited patients with myelofibrosis who were intolerant of or who had not benefited from prior treatment with ruxolitinib. Three different doses at 200mg twice-daily ('BID), 100mg BID, and 100mg daily ('QD) were administered. The treatment was found to be generally well tolerated. The data also supported the results provided by the Phase 3 PACIFICA trial, which aimed to compare the efficacy and safety of 200 mg BID of Pacritinib to Physician's Choice. The PACIFICA trial involved 180 adult patients suffering from myelofibrosis with severe thrombocytopenia, which is defined as platelet counts of less than 50,000 per microliter.

Pacritinib is an investigational oral kinase inhibitor and has specificity for FLT3, CSF1R, IRAK1 and JAK2. The JAK enzymes are of vital importance in signal transduction pathways. Mutation of these kinases has significant impact on the development of various blood related cancers.

CTI BioPharma is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on development and commercialization of groundbreaking therapies for blood borne cancers. Its lead drug candidate is Pacritinib which is currently under trial for treating adult patients with myelofibrosis.

The company has interesting milestones coming ahead which are expected to provide positive fillip to the stock. Further, CTI has strong operational performance as well. The company reported its operating loss for the third quarter at $9.7 million, down from $14.8 million it had reported for the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Its license and contract revenue for the quarter was reported at $2.3 million, up from $0.7 million for the third quarter of the previous year.

CTI stock has performed well in the past 12 months as it reported over 45 percent growth during the time period. However, the stock is currently trading significantly lower than its 52-week high of $1.93, presenting the opportunity to build up or add to the existing position.

Collegium Pharma Announces $375 Million Deal

Collegium Pharma (NASDAQ:COLL) reported that it has acquired the US rights pertaining to Nucynta franchise from Assertio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ASRT). The deal has been valued at $375 million. The franchise includes an immediate release and an extended release formulation of tapentadol. The patents related to the product are set to expire in the mid of 2025. However, it is expected that the patents may receive six months extension on the ground of pediatric use. The deal will likely be concluded by February 14th, 2020.

Joe Ciaffoni, President and Chief Executive Officer of Collegium stated,

"We expect the acquisition to improve annual EBITDA and operating cash flows by more than $100 million."

The company will pay $375 million in cash, adjusted by royalties paid to Assertio in 2020 and other related adjustments. Collegium has arranged debt financing worth $325 million for this purpose. While the company will keep paying flat 14 percent royalty on net sales of the Nucynta Franchise to Grunenthal GmbH, it will not be required to pay a supplemental royalty on sales over and above $180 million.

The company expects its Nucynta Franchise revenues to be in the range of $170.0 million to $180.0 million. Collegium has not assumed any liability, including litigation-related liability, related to the manufacture, sale or promotion of the Nucynta Franchise prior to Collegium's licensing of the U.S. commercialization rights on January 9, 2018. It will pay Assertio for some specific inventories and equipment related to products. The company CEO said,

"Acquiring the full U.S. rights to the Nucynta Franchise is financially transformative for Collegium."

Collegium Pharmaceuticals focuses on developing and commercializing responsible pain management products.

Inovio Slumps after Deal Amendment

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) reported that it has initiated an amendment to its equity offers sales agreement with Stifel Nicolaus. As per the new agreement, the company will be offering $200 million in equity, instead of an earlier offer of $100 million. Inovio has sold over $68 million of its common stock as per its agreement. The original agreement pertained to the sale of equity on at the market price and was executed on May 25, 2018.

Inovio is currently in news for its work towards developing treatment for Coronavirus. The company stock rallied after the news, but showed retraction once the euphoria died down. However, any positive development on this front is likely to give a strong boost to the stock price. The outlook is good for the company as it has been awarded a grant of up to $9 million by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) for developing the vaccine against 2019-nCoV, the strain of the virus spreading in China. The grant will be used for preclinical work and then towards Phase 1 clinical trial.

The company also has robust operational performance. For its third quarter, Inovio reported its total revenue at $867,000, down from $2 million it had reported for the corresponding quarter of the previous year. However, the company also managed to pare down its net loss to $23 million, in comparison to $25 million in net loss for the previous year third quarter. Inovio stock is backed by strong fundamentals, and this is fairly evident from its performance in the market. The stock recently touched its 52-week high of $5.95, and though, currently, it is trading significantly below the number, it is likely to regain its upward trajectory.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.