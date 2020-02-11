Pinterest: Growth Rates Are Slowing, Avoid This Stock

Positive aspects from the quarter are noted - EBITDA profit, increasing ARPUs in US.

Investment Thesis

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Q4 2019 results were met with strong enthusiasm by investors. Indeed, there were unexpected positives in the quarter - I note these here.

Nevertheless, given its sky-high valuation, it needs more one positive quarter to make this investment worthwhile. Avoid this name for now, and await a lower price point to enter this stock. Here's why:

(Source)

Two Sides of the Quarter

Pinterest's q4 2019 results had enough insights for both bears and bulls to build their investment cases. I'll note its declining growth rates, followed by positive aspects, which surfaced in the quarter.

Front and center, we can see that Pinterest's revenue growth grates are rapidly decelerating:

Source: author's calculations; ***company guidance

Rapid revenue growth rates don't last forever: they are likely to slow down at some point.

The problem here is that, over the course of several quarters, Pinterest has gone from growing at close to 51%, and now, it points to 2020 growing at 33%.

To be fair, Pinterest will be guiding on the conservative to allow for sandbagging, but even while factoring for this, there is still an unsatisfactory growth rate declaration. But it's not all bad news in the quarter:

Positive Aspects - Avenue for Growth?

There were two standout positive aspects in the quarter. Firstly, not only has Pinterest already hit adjusted EBITDA profits, but it also guides for 2020 to continue to be positive, guiding for approximately 1% EBITDA margins or slightly higher.

For 2019, adjusted EBITDA hit $16.7 million, but if 2020 was to be at the higher end of 1%, this may mean that Pinterest's 2020 adjusted EBITDA may reach slightly more than $160 million. This would highlight Pinterest's very strong operating leverage.

Secondly, and arguably more important, we can see that a significant part of Pinterest's revenue growth is being driven by an increase in ARPU in the US - up 26% year over year. Why is this important?

Because it shows that advertisers are witnessing a strong and compelling reason to target consumers via Pinterest.

Indeed, if you follow Pinterest's narrative closely, you will be aware that CEO Ben Silbermann has often claimed that quality advertising improves the user experience rather than disrupt it on Pinterest's platform, and this is the platform's distinguishing characteristic when compared with many of its peers.

Going into 2020, Pinterest is offering more tools for advertisers to get creative. This will hopefully increase engagement with users, making it a win-win for users and advertisers.

What's more, although video content is a fairly new format to Pinterest, and even allowing for it being markedly more expensive for Pinterest, the company is noticing a significant uptick in engagement to make it worthwhile investing here, so as Pinterest makes its way through 2020, it may indeed reignite its growth rates.

Valuation - No Margin of Safety

We know that Pinterest is being valued at close to 10x forward sales. To argue that this affords investors any sort of margin of safety is more likely to speak of the bull market we find ourselves in than the investors' insatiable risk appetite.

Put another way, while risk-averse and prudent investors will feel uneasy with paying such a large multiple for a company that is rapidly decelerating its growth rates, others are finding it easy to build a compelling 'enough' narrative to support paying such a hefty multiple for the stock.

Furthermore, as Pinterest continues to grow its MAU numbers, investors will be attracted to this opportunity and further compelled to pay up for the illusion of growth, without putting too much weight on the fact that Pinterest's growth is, in fact, slowing.

The Bottom Line

This was not a defining quarter for either bears or bullish investors - with plenty of meat for either party to build their respective investment cases.

What this author recommends is avoiding this investment, and perhaps reconsidering this stock at cheaper prices down the road. With declining growth rates and an overvalued stock, this brings up too many questions and too few answers.

Why You Should Join My Marketplace? Even though Pinterest is terrific, evidence shows it's difficult to beat the S&P500 by investing in widely followed richly-priced popular names. Meanwhile, by being investing in smaller contrarian stocks, your chances of outperforming improve. Are You Pressed For Time? I do the hard work of finding a select group of value stocks that grow your savings. Invest by avoiding losers.

Honest service aimed at novice and professional investors.

Strategy inspired by Buffett, Pabrai, and Greenblatt.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.