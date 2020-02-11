Analysts Give Nucor A 25% Upside: Why I Agree

Although 2020 will see marginal increases in demand, the shares are trading at artificially low levels.

As outlined below, a variety of headwinds are working against Nucor (NYSE:NUE). I believe the market pushed the shares to an artificial low. The stock is undervalued according to several historical measurements.

Trade war concerns, increased domestic steel supply, and decreased demand drove steel prices lower in 2019, along with share prices of steel makers. However, in 2019, lower prices led to the idling of plants and steel customers decreased inventory levels. Consequently, 2020 bodes to be a better year.

A Glance At The Company

Nucor is the most diversified steel producer in the US. The company holds the number one or two market share in 11 categories. NUE combines the largest North American recycling operation with the use of minimills and direct reduced iron (DRI) to drive energy and labor costs below that of rivals.

The company's recycling operations provide Nucor with a reliable supply of ferrous scrap. The combination of minimills with DRI means the production equipment receives less wear and tear, resulting in lower maintenance costs. Also, the natural gas used with DRI contains fewer impurities than coal fired production methods. Consequently, Nucor produces a higher quality product than most competitors. DRI also reduces costs by allowing flexibility in how scrap can be used.

What Drives Steel Demand?

The chart below indicates roughly 75% of US steel demand is driven by the construction and automobile industries. Unfortunately, for Nucor shareholders, US light-vehicle sales are projected to fall 1.2% in 2020 to 16.8 million vehicles. Furthermore, the use of aluminum in car production is projected to increase by roughly 20% from 2020 to 2028.

This should be offset to some degree by the increasing size of American automobiles. Steel manufacturers may mitigate this trend with advanced high-strength steels (AHSS). AHSS products possess the same strength of carbon steel but are 20% to 30% lighter and are significantly less costly than competing products.

According to Dodge Construction Outlook, total U.S. construction starts will slip to $776 billion in 2020. This represents a 4% decline from the 2019 levels. The American Institute of Architects (AIA) Consensus Construction Forecast for 2020 projects nonresidential growth of 2.4%, with a variance among estimates from a high of +4.4% to a low of -0.4%.

According to Worldsteel, demand for steel products in North America should grow by 0.8% in 2020.

I've seen commentators that claim steel production will be lowered by the idling of a number of plants; however, the most recent figures indicate production has increased by 1.9 percent YoY.

The USMCA Should Provide A Tailwind

USMCA requires that 70% of a vehicle's steel and aluminum must be purchased from North American producers. A last-minute alteration to the treaty requires steel products to be melted and poured within North America to escape tariffs. This is due to Mexico importing steel products into that country, altering the steel slightly to avoid tariffs, and then exporting it to the US. Unfortunately, the "melted and poured" provision will not go into effect for seven years.

The USMCA also requires that 75% of labor on vehicles be performed in North America, an increase to the 62.5% requirement in NAFTA. Along with a requirement that provides a $16 an hour floor for workers' wages, it is hoped more manufacturing will shift to the US.

It should be noted that the president and CEO of the American Iron and Steel Institute endorsed USMCA and stated the agreement, " …is critical to strengthening the steel industry's competitiveness."

The Latest Earnings Summary Provides Clues To The Future

Nucor's latest quarterly results beat by a wide margin: EPS of $0.52 beat by $0.21 and revenues of $5.13 billion beat by $120 million. While revenues dropped 18.6% YoY, that is in contrast to the best year in the company's history.

US steel imports are at the lowest level since 2010. However, an important consideration for the immediate future of the company is that a long period of inventory destocking throughout 2019 will result in increased demand in 2020. This was noted by Nucor's CEO during the earnings summary as well as by CEOs of other steel producers.

Valuation, Dividend Metrics, and Financial Position

As I type these words, Nucor closed today's trading at $48.55 a share. The consensus price target is $60.67. The current yield is 3.25%. The company has the strongest credit rating in the sector with S&P rating the debt at A- stable and the Moody's rating at Baa1 stable. Both ratings are investment grade.

My Perspective

Steel demand is projected to increase at a marginal rate in 2020. Furthermore, the trade war is abating, the USMCA should eventually provide a tailwind, and the economy appears to sound. Nucor's production facilities provide a manifest advantage over most rivals, and the company has a superb management team. Nucor shares are trading well below historical valuations in terms of price/sales, price/earnings, price/tangible book value, and price/cash flow.

Despite the headwinds I noted in this article, Nucor's competitive advantages, combined with my view that the company is undervalued by a wide margin (a view shared by analysts), lead me to rate the company as a BUY.

I am a long-term holder of Nucor stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NUE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have no formal training in investing. All articles are my personal perspective on a given prospective investment and should not be considered as investment advice. Due diligence should be exercised, and readers should engage in additional research and analysis before making their own investment decision. All relevant risks are not covered in this article. Readers should consider their own unique investment profile and consider seeking advice from an investment professional before making an investment decision.