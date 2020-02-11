The AZEK Company Files U.S. IPO Plan

AZEK is growing revenue bu operating profits are down sharply and it has swung to high operational cash burn.

The firm designs and manufactures outdoor building products for North American residential and commercial markets.

The AZEK Company has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO, although the final figure may be higher.

Quick Take

The AZEK Company (AZEK) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its Class A common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm is a designer and manufacturer of building materials for the outdoor living market.

AZEK is growing smartly but producing sharply lower operating profit and has swung to a large operational cash burn.

Company & Technology

Chicago, Illinois-based Azek was founded to provide homeowners and commercial installers with a wide range of engineered products for outdoor spaces, including decks, rails, trims and accessories.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Mr. Jesse Singh, who has been with the firm since 2016 and was previously an executive at the 3M company and CEO of 3M's joint venture entity in Japan.

Below is a brief overview video of the firm's product lineup in 2018:

Source: TheDeckNetwork

The company’s primary offerings include:

Residential outdoor productsCommercial outdoor products

Below is a breakdown of the two business segments by various metrics:

Azek has received at least $653 million from investors including Ares Capital Corporation, a private equity firm, and the Ontario Teachers Pension Plan.

Customer Acquisition

For its residential segment, the company distributes its products through more than 4,200 dealers, 35 distributors and multiple home improvement retailers in the U.S. and Canada.For its commercial segment, it sells through distributors and directly to OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers).

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been rising as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Three Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2019 26.2% FYE Sept. 30, 2019 23.1% FYE Sept. 30, 2018 21.2%

Source: Company registration statement

The sales & marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of sales & marketing spend, rose to 0.7x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Selling, G&A Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Three Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2019 0.7 FYE Sept. 30, 2019 0.6

Source: Company registration statement

Market & Competition

According to a 2015 market research report by Global Industry Analysts, the market for construction materials is expected to exceed $1 trillion by 2020, and grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2016 to 2020, as the chart shows below:

The outdoor materials market is a subset of the total construction materials market.

The upward trend in construction material market growth is expected to be driven by increasing urbanization worldwide, not only in emerging markets but in developed nations as well.

The Asia Pacific market will likely represent the fastest growing region during the period, with China remaining the leading construction market.

Major competitive vendors include:

Residential products competitors:

Trex Company

Fiberon

Oldcastle Architectural

Royal Group

Kleer Lumber

CertainTeed

Commercial products competitors:

Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials

Rochling Engineering Plastics

Kommerling Plastics

3A Composites

Simona AG

Global Partitions

Hadrian Manufacturing

Bradley Corporation

Financial Performance

Azek’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue

Increasing gross profit but uneven gross margin percentage

Uneven operating profit and dropping margin

A swing to cash use in operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2019 $ 166,043,000 20.8% FYE Sept. 30, 2019 $ 794,203,000 16.5% FYE Sept. 30, 2018 $ 681,805,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2019 $ 51,291,000 25.4% FYE Sept. 30, 2019 $ 253,197,000 25.3% FYE Sept. 30, 2018 $ 202,036,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Three Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2019 30.89% FYE Sept. 30, 2019 31.88% FYE Sept. 30, 2018 29.63% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Three Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2019 $ 5,913,000 3.6% FYE Sept. 30, 2019 $ 59,054,000 7.4% FYE Sept. 30, 2018 $ 52,375,000 7.7% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Three Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2019 $ (9,846,000) FYE Sept. 30, 2019 $ (20,196,000) FYE Sept. 30, 2018 $ 6,745,000 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Three Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2019 $ (56,631,000) FYE Sept. 30, 2019 $ 94,872,000 FYE Sept. 30, 2018 $ 67,302,000

Source: Company registration statement

As of December 31, 2019, Azek had $22.5 million in cash and $1.25 billion in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, was $19.7 million.

IPO Details

Azek intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A common stock, although the final amount may be as high as $500 million.

Class A common stock will be controlled by Ares and Class B shares will be owned by the Ontario Teachers Pension Plan.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use net proceeds received by us from this offering to redeem the Senior Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon. As of December 31, 2019, $315.0 million aggregate principal amount of the Senior Notes was outstanding. The Senior Notes mature on October 1, 2021 and bear interest at an annual rate of 8.000%.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Barclays, BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank Securities, B. Riley FBR, Baird, Stifel, Jefferies, RBC Capital Markets, Stephens, William Blair, and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey.

Commentary

Azek is seeking public investment in part to pay down its debt load.

Depending on how much it raises, there may not be funds available for its growth plans.

The firm’s financials show accelerating revenue growth but decreasing operating profit, increased net losses and a sharp swing to negative cash flow from operations.

Selling, G&A expenses have risen as a percentage of total sales, which indicates lowered operating leverage; however, its sales & marketing efficiency rate has risen slightly.

The market opportunity for outdoor building products is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% through the end of 2020.

Notably, the fastest growth opportunity is expected to be outside North America, in the Asia Pacific region.

I’m generally skeptical of private equity-owned IPO candidates, as they tend to grow more slowly, use the IPO proceeds to pay off existing investors, leaving little or none for future growth initiatives.

When we learn AZEK’s assumptions on pricing and valuation, I’ll provide a final opinion.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

