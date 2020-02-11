Infinity Pharmaceuticals: Cash Position Boosted, Multiple Readouts Over The Next Year

The stock is a Speculative Buy, but not appropriate for ROTY (require further derisking prior to entry). I plan to revisit after updated clinical results but before the MARIO-275 readout.

Signs of activity have been observed in an early trial in settings where checkpoint inhibitors/Opdivo are not expected to be active.

There is potentially scarcity of value in IPI-549, as it's the only selective PI3K-gamma inhibitor in clinical development.

Shares of tiny oncology player Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI) have lost over 30% of their value since my June 2018 update highlighted intriguing signs of clinical activity for IPI-549, combined with nivolumab in indications not usually responsive to anti-PD-1 therapy. I also noted that well-known institutional investor Biotechnology Value Fund owned over 27% of shares outstanding, indicative of manager Mark Lampert's high conviction on upside prospects.

Presently, I became interested in revisiting this under-the-radar immunotherapy player after thumbing through slides from management's presentation at the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference, which made me aware of multiple clinical catalysts over the medium term. Let's dig in to determine if this one is still too speculative for ROTY or whether we can have a higher degree of confidence in upcoming data readouts.

Figure 1: INFI daily advanced chart (Source: Finviz)

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels to get a feel for what's going on. In the above chart (daily advanced), we can see an ongoing downtrend for much of the past year, with shares bottoming below the $1 level. From there, there's been some signs of accumulation over the past couple of months, and despite a pullback, the recent uptrend remains intact.

Overview

In my last update, I touched on the following keys to our bullish thesis:

A position here was described as a bet on the potential of selective PI3K-gamma inhibitor IPI-549 in combination with Opdivo (and other checkpoint inhibitors), for which I reminded readers that prior publications had suggested 549 could play a key role in overcoming resistance to checkpoint blockade via reprogramming macrophages to reduce new to crack suppressions and promoting an antitumor response. Prior clinical candidates of the PI3K delta/gamma inhibitor class showed promising efficacy across a variety of settings, but this was overshadowed by toxicity issues. I considered early monotherapy data a win due to the fact that most adverse effects observed were Grade 1 or 2 in nature, while initial translational data showed treatment resulted in immune stimulation and increased numbers of immune-stimulated monocytes.

Initial, dramatic responses in a couple of patients who were less likely to benefit from treatment led to two additional cohorts being added to the combination expansion portion of the MARIO-1 trial, potentially representing more expedient routes to market in these patients with unmet needs. Updated data at ASCO showed that IPI-549 was well-tolerated in combination with nivolumab, and evidence of clinical activity was demonstrated in indications that are not usually responsive to anti-PD-1 therapy. 12 of 30 evaluable patients (40%) demonstrated disease control, while two patients had impressively rapid and durable responses (one with adrenocortical cancer and another with microsatellite stable gallbladder cancer).

Evidence of induced immune activation and reduced immune suppression (obtained via analyses of peripheral blood and tumor biopsies) suggested the drug candidate was accomplishing what researchers had hypothesized. I reminded readers that monotherapy tumor biopsies showed decreased CD163 M2 macrophage marker expression, and peripheral blood data illustrated a dose-related increase in proliferation of exhausted memory T cells on top of fixed-dose nivolumab. Additionally, in combination dose escalation patients with tumor shrinkage, there was a noteworthy increase in exhausted T cell proliferation that achieved statistical significance (these patients stayed on the study for over four months). Lastly, I noted that preliminary data from the cohort of patients pre-selected for having high baseline blood levels of myeloid derived suppressor cells was of particular interest to me.

Figure 2: Pipeline has certainly advanced since last time we checked in (Source: Corporate presentation)

In CEO Adelene Perkins' presentation at the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference, she starts by pointing out that the company has five studies reading out between now in 2020 and in early 2021 (all are within current cash runway, thanks to non-dilutive financing the previous week of $20 million in the form of royalty financing funded by largest shareholder BVF Partners). Interestingly enough, less than $10 million has been raised in public equity markets since late 2012 to keep shares outstanding as small as possible to concentrate upside. We are reminded that as a first-in-class candidate, IPI-549 targets immunosuppressive macrophages (MDSCs and M2 macrophages) to improve immunotherapies in cancer. There is scarcity of value at play here, as IPI-549 is the only PI3K gamma-specific inhibitor in clinical development. Phase 1 data showing the impact of reducing macrophages led to top-tier partnerships in the form of Bristol-Myers Squibb's (BMY), Roche/Genentech (OTCQX:RHHBY) and Arcus Biosciences (RCUS) (the company has retained global rights to IPI-549 with a strong patent portfolio, composition of matter patents through 2034).

As seen in Figure 2 above, all of these studies are actively enrolling patients with MARIO-275 to complete enrollment this year followed by data in mid-2021. The MARIO-3 study has multiple cohorts, including triple negative breast cancer and renal cell carcinoma, with a total of 90 patients to be enrolled this year with data later in 2020. The Arcus collaboration is in triple negative breast cancer (Arcus conducting the study, enrolling up to 40 patients). Enrollment was completed in MARIO-1 study in 2019 with data to be presented this year.

As for the problem they are trying to solve, we are reminded that the majority of patients (even in indications that have shown some benefit) fail to respond to checkpoint inhibitors, and other tumor types exist where there are few to no responders to these drugs.

Figure 3: Much room to expand the number of patients who could benefit from checkpoint inhibitor therapy (Source: Corporate presentation)

Three needs here are to extend green bars so more patients respond in responsive tumor types, keep these bars green as patients typically relapse and create responses in tumor types that haven't been responsive to date.

We are reminded that macrophages and MDSCs suppress an immune response, and many publications have shown the effect of this in poorer outcomes and development of resistance. One key evidence of this was in Bristol-Myers Squibb's CheckMate 275 study (where Opdivo gained approval for urothelial cancer), which showed that high levels of MDSCs were associated with shorter overall survival and limited effect of checkpoint inhibitor therapy.

Figure 4: High level of MDSCs associated with shorter overall survival (Source: Corporate presentation)

For me, the difference in median overall survival is quite staggering among these subgroups (22.3 months for low MDSCs, 8.6 months for mid- and 3.7 months for high). The majority of patients in the high-MDSCs group didn't even make it to their second scan. The implications for Infinity are important, as the company's drug directly addresses this issue (phase 1 study has already showed that IPI549 decreases immune suppression and increases immune activation).

Figure 5: Monotherapy data in MARIO-1 supports mechanism of action for IPI-549 broadly across patients (Source: Corporate presentation)

Phase 1 combination data with Opdivo shows the exact same effect after just one cycle as well. Case study evidence was supportive as well, including the example of a 71-year-old melanoma patient who had progressed after 3 doses of Opdivo prior and had new lung and liver lesions (real progression as opposed to pseudoprogression). The patient experienced a good partial response (40% reduction in tumor volume) and was on study for over 7 months. Rapid and dramatic reduction was observed in MDSCs and rapid increase in proliferation of previously exhausted T cells (it shows the drug doing what it was designed to do). As for the safety and tolerability profile, it was quite encouraging with no dose-limiting toxicities and maximum tolerated dose not identified (majority of AEs grade 1 or 2).

As for trials this phase 1 study enabled, MARIO-275 appears to be the most important given that it could prove pivotal should the primary endpoint be met (IPI-549 + Opdivo in 2nd-line bladder cancer). This study is based on the prior CheckMate 275 data from BMS that we reviewed above, which showed how problematic MDSCs are in regard to patient outcomes. The trial design randomizes patients to receive Opdivo+placebo or Opdivo+ IPI-549 (easy to blind the study, as IPI-549 is a once-daily oral drug). Interestingly enough, patients are being randomized 2:1 to receive IPI-549 combination and also randomized 2:1 for high levels of MDSCs versus low levels. The hope is to have an impact in patients with high MDSCs, but they could also have an impact in those with low MDSCs, as all cancer patients have higher levels of these suppressive macrophages than people without cancer. Primary endpoint is ORR (overall response rate) in MDSC-high patients, while secondary endpoints include the usual data points (DOR, PFS, OS, etc).

As for the MARIO-3 trial, the rationale for the renal cell study is that damage in blood vessels creates wound healing response, which recruits macrophages which suppress T cells even in the presence of a checkpoint inhibitor (so, adding IPI-549 adds another way to relieve suppression of immune response). The trial mimics the Avastin-Tecentriq combination study and is enrolling 30 patients (half with high expression levels of PD-L1, half with low levels) with the primary endpoint of complete response rate (the goal is to improve on the low CR rate observed with the doublet of less than 10%). As for the triple-negative breast cohort, the hypothesis is quite similar and based on a prior study where Roche combined Abraxane with Tecentriq (in that trial, the CR rate was 10% with mPFS of 7.5 months, and they received accelerated approval only in patients with high levels of PD-L1 expression). Here, they are enrolling two arms of PD-L1 + and PD-L1 - patients with the primary endpoint of CR rate.

Moving onto the Arcus Biosciences collaboration in triple-negative breast cancer, here they are going after 2nd line and beyond, versus 1st line in the MARIO-3 study. Also, this is a checkpoint inhibitor-free regimen with a similar rationale to studies above. Dose expansion phase is ongoing.

As for the financial position, the cash position is currently $62 million, or around 75% of current market capitalization. The company is projecting 2020 cash burn of $40-50 million with operational runway into the second half of 2021.

Other Information

With a variety of shots on goal and the currently low valuation, one would think that at least one of the hypotheses the company is testing would pan out in the clinic. Keep in mind, management thoroughly tested monotherapy activity and measured translational data, as opposed to companies that rush their lead candidates into combination settings where they are unable to measure the true additive effect of the new agent. Certain studies are well-designed based on prior pivotal trials, so given prior benchmarks (OS, CR rates, PFS, ORR, etc.), we should easily know whether IPI-549 is truly having a substantial treatment benefit. Publications that are well-validated support the approach of targeting macrophages/MDSCs (at least in theory).

Figure 6: Variety of settings where IPI-549 has the potential to make an impact (Source: Corporate presentation)

As for institutional investors of note, Biotechnology Value Fund owns a 30.6% stake in the company and Baker Brothers has a small stake.

Final Thoughts

To conclude, I can see the rationale for establishing a position here as a Speculative Buy (in a nutshell = low valuation, multiple hypothesis being tested across several trials where "hopefully" at least one will work out). On the other hand, I have to say I have less certainty here, as I generally prefer to see stronger monotherapy activity to provide proof of concept.

Despite BVF's outsized position, interesting case studies for IPI-549 and highly intriguing translational data, I will require further derisking (hopefully provided in early-stage results this year) before considering this one for ROTY. While it is true that by requiring further derisking I am often late to the story, in a high-risk sector like biotech, I feel that it is entirely necessary.

Risks here include disappointing clinical data in one or more of ongoing studies, the need for further funding (perhaps dilutive financing) by the end of the year, setbacks in the clinic and competition in certain indications the company is going after.

As for downside cushion and elements of derisking (key traits we look for in ROTY ideas), the cash position does make up around 3/4th of its current market capitalization. However, keep in mind that aside from cash, the value of the company is almost entirely based on a single pipeline asset.

For our purposes in ROTY, I'd like to revisit after additional data is disclosed providing the derisking I require (hopefully from the MARIO-1 study later this year but ahead of MARIO-275 results in 2021).

